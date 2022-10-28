ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

Man, woman charged in June Platte County murder

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48H6sH_0iqKS2qY00

A man and a woman have been indicted for their alleged roles in a June murder in Platte County.

McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau, 22, faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Cordero Thomas Cervantes, 32, faces charges of tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Archambeau and Cordero were identified as persons of interest following the shooting death of a 31-year-old man .

Taylor Hawkins, the victim, was said to have been killed around 7:45 p.m. on June 27 in the 28000 block of Oberdiek Lane.

Archambeau and Cordero fled out of state following the incident. On July 7, they were returned to Platte County on other pending charges, per the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

While Archambeau is being held on a $250,000 cash bond, Cervantes is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

If convicted, Archambeau could face up to life in prison. For Cervantes, a conviction would result in up to seven years in prison for tampering with a motor vehicle and four years in prison for tampering with evidence.


Comments / 1

Related
fox4kc.com

KCPD investigating two suspicious deaths Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating two separate death investigations Sunday morning. Police were called to a scene at 24th and Toping where they said a person walking in Blue Valley Park Sunday morning found the dead person near a pond and alerted police.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Liberty Woman Arrested For Warrant, Weed, & Paraphernalia

A Liberty woman was arrested Thursday evening in Daviess County after being discovered to have an arrest warrant as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Liberty resident Tara L. Lawson was arrested at 7:04 P.M. Thursday on an outstanding felony Clay County arrest warrant for a probation violation for class E felony resisting arrest by fleeing. Lawson was also discovered to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
LIBERTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Brookfield man on drug allegations and Caldwell County warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Brookfield man in Livingston County on Friday morning, October 28 on drug-related allegations and a warrant. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Anderson was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The Caldwell County misdemeanor warrant was for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Hutch Post

Police: Kayaker finds body in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayake, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Man who escaped from custody at KC hospital captured

PLATTE COUNTY— The inmate who escaped from custody Wednesday has been taken back into custody, according to the Platte County Sheriff's office. Just after 2:30p.m, 38-year-old Jacob Meineker escaped from custody from Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road. An extensive search by members of the Platte County Sheriff’s...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy