sheltonherald.com
Shelton church prepares to help resettle refugee family
SHELTON — A refugee family may soon be coming to town through the Valley Refugee Resettlement project, which was established in May by Huntington Congregational Church - United Church of Christ. The group recently submitted an application to Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services of New Haven to receive a...
‘Honor and Respect’ to walk 16 miles to honor fallen Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Honor and Respect LLC will walk 16 miles on Sunday to honor the fallen Bristol police officers who were killed earlier this month. Honor and Respect LLC, a charity organization dedicated to the service men and women serving overseas, is a “virtual wall of honor and respect for those who are […]
eastoncourier.news
Harry & the Lady in White
Harry O’Connor had just completed a thirteen day stretch without a day’s rest at the Chance-Vought aircraft plant in Stratford. In was mid-October of 1943 and the plant was churning out F4U Corsairs for the Navy. That aircraft was proving to be a vital weapon in turning the tide against the Japanese in the battle for supremacy in the air in the Pacific Theater. O’Connor was the foreman of a mostly female crew of assemblers who installed the six M2 Browning machine guns in the folding wings of the aircraft. He worked the second shift of the around-the-clock operation and had put in six double shifts during the past two weeks. He was exhausted and ready for three days with his wife and young children back in Easton.
NBC Connecticut
Halloween Celebration Gives Boost to Downtown Norwich Businesses
A spooky celebration that’s drawing people to downtown. That’s what the first annual Norwich Halloween Strut brought to the city. The city of Norwich turned into Halloweentown saturday and it’s bringing a big draw to the downtown area, which is bringing much needed business. As witches danced...
'Feel like a kid at heart' | Families enjoy Halloween fun at Old New-Gate Prison & Copper Mine
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — Hundreds of families enjoyed Halloween fun at the Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine in East Granby Saturday. Kids in costumes, and even parents, enjoyed early trick-or-treating, games and activities, and cider and donuts at the state museum. East Granby Parks and Rec Chairman Patrick Gill said they moved the event to the museum in 2019 but haven't been able to hold a full event again since because of the pandemic and then the weather.
Glastonbury jeweler creates bracelet to honor fallen Bristol officers
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the two weeks since two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a 911 call, local communities have covered a police cruiser in flowers, donated almost $1 million the families and closed down schools so that students could attend the joint funeral. And, now, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury has joined […]
zip06.com
Sale Pending: Chips’ Pub III
For 28 years Chips’ Pub III in downtown Clinton has been a landmark along the shoreline. Now, owner Steven Sinni has decided to retire and sell the restaurant. But fear not: the new owners are not expected to change much about the local favorite. Whether you were looking for...
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
Bristol Press
Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers
BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
ctexaminer.com
Marx ‘Unfit to Serve,’ Writes New London City Councilor
As many of you know, I am a proud Democrat in the city of New London. I am in my fourth term as a City Councilor and have served as City Council President and always support the Democratic ticket and its candidates. However, this election, I am making an exception.
Nyberg – New book features JFK’s years at Wallingford boarding school
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new book shines a light into John F. Kennedy’s time as a troublemaker at a prestigious Wallingford boarding school. “JFK and the Muckers of Choate,” by Scott Batler, details how the future president created an anti-administration club at Choate Rosemary Hall boarding school. The club was formed after the headmaster […]
Eyewitness News
Fallen Bristol officer remembered by close friend
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A close friend of one of two fallen Bristol police officers is recalling fond memories. Jon Faass said he new Lt Dustin DeMonte well. Faass spoke with Channel 3 about who DeMonte was and how he has been mourning his loss. About 30 years ago, he...
onlyinbridgeport.com
Spooky Weekend Read: Witches, Warlocks, The Warrens And Melon Heads
If you hang around long enough in this business, you chronicle fascination, intrigue and the supernatural. A growing body of research shows that roughly two-thirds of Americans believe in the supernatural, connecting with the dead, ghostly encounters, psychic revelations – all the things you can experience at a City Council meeting.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
New Haven homicide solved after 3 years
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — In September 2019, 66-year-old Harris Clark of New Haven was killed at an apartment complex in the city. And the case remained unsolved until last week when a woman the victim's family had never heard of was charged with his murder. Harris Clark's sister said...
sheltonherald.com
East Hampton's Pumpkintown U.S.A. to open Christmas-themed attraction for the holidays
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A fall attraction known for its pumpkins will be opening for the holiday season this year. Billed as a "premiere non-scary Fall attraction," Pumpkintown U.S.A. in East Hampton displays over 100 pumpkin-headed characters in its village and Pumpkin Forest, a one-mile drive with 17 various scenes.
thebeveragejournal.com
Canción Tequila Featured at New Haven Pairing Dinner
New Haven’s Camacho Garage, in cooperation with Canción Tequila, hosted a tequila pairing dinner on Sept. 15. Held on the eve of Mexican Independence Day, the five-course culinary event featured signature cuisine by Camacho Garage Co-owner and Executive Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho paired with craft cocktails featuring Canción Tequila by Aude Guerrero, Lead Bartender. Andy Verderame, Co-owner, Canción Tequila, made a special guest appearance to give guests background on the ultra-premium tequila line, which includes Canción Tequila Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. Co-owned by Verderame and Karen Brown of Branford, the award-winning 100% blue agave tequila line is distributed in the state by Angelini Wine, Ltd.
NECN
DNA Test Reveals Connecticut Woman's Best Friend Is Actually Her Sister
Two friends who worked alongside each other at a Connecticut restaurant made a remarkable discovery: DNA testing revealed they are biological sisters. Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison met in 2013 while working at the same New Haven restaurant. The two women shared many similarities. They grew up in Connecticut — Tinetti in New Haven and Madison in Ansonia — and both women were adopted from the Dominican Republic.
zip06.com
Adams Middle School Cross Country Sees Success at Old Saybrook Invitational
The Adams Middle School boys’ cross country team took first place at the Old Saybrook Invitational on Oct. 26. The team secured placed 2 through 6 in the race to cap off an undefeated season this year. The Adams Middle School girls’ cross country team finished in second place...
granbydrummer.com
Local woman makes history on Nantucket
When she was growing up on Nantucket, Granby resident Catherine Slattery learned that being a girl had some disadvantages. She couldn’t work at or go to the Caddy Camp at the island golf club. “Boys Only” was the rule. That was always in the back of her mind, and, many years later, when she became one of the owners of the island’s Madaket Marine, she was determined to start a Captain’s camp for young women. Not only would this even the long-ago score, it would increase the talent pool from which she could draw staffing for the marina.
