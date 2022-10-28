Read full article on original website
Related
Call of Duty's latest battle is between Microsoft and Sony
Hunting down your enemies on the bustling streets of Amsterdam, along the U.S.-Mexico border or in a Middle Eastern fishing village is just part of the intense action in the latest Call of Duty video game. The Friday release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 continues a nearly two-decade...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best RPGs of All Time
Xbox users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass (or PC users who have PC Game Pass) may be in for a busy weekend now that one of the best RPGs of all time has come to the subscription's catalog. That game is none other than Persona 5, the beloved Atlus game that's won tons of awards and was confirmed to get several different ports to various platforms. It's only been on the PlayStation systems up until this week, but now, the barrier of entry is lower than ever before thanks to it being on Xbox Game Pass.
The Xbox Series S is doing exactly what Microsoft wanted
The Game Pass machine is bringing new people into the Xbox ecosystem
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Has "Biggest" PlayStation Store Launch Of All Time For CoD Series
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was just released on Friday, and it had a massive launch on PlayStation. The company has announced that Modern Warfare II has become the "biggest PlayStation Store launch" of all time for the Call of Duty series. This includes both preorders and day-one sales, Sony said.
Gamespot
Xbox Will Keep Releasing Call Of Duty On PlayStation, Phil Spencer Confirms Yet Again
Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard has been met with some resistance while various regulatory groups across the world have analyzed it for any anti-competitive elements, with Sony being one of the loudest voices in the room. The home of PlayStation has criticized as being potentially harmful to its business, but Microsoft's head of gaming Phil Spencer has once again dismissed the idea that Call of Duty will become an Xbox console exclusive.
Gamespot
Phil Spencer Knows That It's Been "Too Long" Since The Last Big Xbox Exclusive
Microsoft hasn't had a very busy year when it comes to first-party releases, but Xbox users can expect 2023 to be a big year for the console and the brand, according to Phil Spencer. In an interview on the Same Brain videocast, Microsoft's head of gaming admitted that while 2022 had been a mostly quiet year, 2023 is shaping up to be a blockbuster season for Xbox.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Furious Over Cross-Play Options
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has finally been released and players are jumping into the multiplayer shooter. While the excitement around Infinity Ward's latest game is high, Xbox and PC players have discovered they are lacking an option that PlayStation gamers have. On Twitter, many players have begun to share their frustration that the Xbox version of the game doesn't have the option to disable cross-play with PC players. To make matters worse, the PlayStation version, on both PS4 and PS5, has the option to disable cross-play and only matchmake with other PlayStation users, adding another item to the list of exclusive PlayStation benefits for "Modern Warfare 2."
Gamespot
Best Xbox Series X|S Deals Available This Weekend
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. We’re inching ever closer to Black Friday, and retailers are already jumping the gun with some impressive Xbox deals. Right now you’ll find a wide variety of Xbox games and Xbox accessories on sale, making it a great time to pick up gifts for others and stuff for yourself before the big holiday rush.
Gamespot
EA Lands Three-Game Deal With Marvel And Disney
Last month's announcement of an upcoming game starring Iron Man was revealed to be the first of several titles based on a Marvel Comics IP, but EA didn't reveal exactly how many Marvel projects it has in development. Today, EA has lifted the lid on its collaboration plans with Disney and Marvel, and has confirmed that it a three-game deal has been signed according to to Bloomberg.
ComicBook
Huge PlayStation Exclusive Was Almost an Xbox Game
One of the biggest PlayStation console exclusives was almost an Xbox exclusive, according to a new report. Between games like Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Bloodborne, Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part 2, the PS4 had some absolutely killer exclusive games. So far, the PS5 is continuing this trend with the likes of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo, and of course the new God of War Ragnarok. The PlayStation's most popular console exclusive is none of these award-winning games though, it's Genshin Impact, a free-to-play game that is still slated to come to Nintendo Switch but remains a PlayStation console exclusive for the moment. While the game is still supposedly Switch-bound, there's been no word of the game coming to Xbox. And it may never come to Xbox consoles as it sounds like PlayStation locked down some exclusivity deal during the game's development. Before this happened though, Xbox reportedly had the same opportunity but passed on the game, a decision that likely cost it millions.
Gamespot
EA Motive's Iron Man Game Enters Playtesting Phase
EA Motive's Iron Man game has reportedly entered a phase of playtesting, just a month after it was first announced. According to Insider Gaming, testing sessions will be held from October 31 to November 2 and will also feature feedback sessions that discuss how the game will play, what modes it will offer users to explore, plot points, and more.
dotesports.com
‘Big’ update to Xbox PC app launching in next 2 weeks
Microsoft has big plans for the Xbox PC app as it gears up for the release of first-party games for the Xbox and PC next year. Phil Spencer shared some thoughts about the future of Xbox in a recent podcast hosted by Justine and Jenna Ezarik. He said Microsoft is aware gamers are asking for the next big first-party release. Spencer added the company is excited about 2023 thanks to the release of Starfield and Redfall from its partner studio, Bethesda.
knowtechie.com
Microsoft says Xbox prices are going up soon
Xbox head Phil Spencer says Xbox product and services prices will likely increase soon. At the Wall Street Journal Live conference this week, Phil Spencer told Xbox gamers to prepare for prices to go up. The Verge’s Tom Warren shared Spencer’s quote:. “I do think at some point...
Xbox boss Phil Spencer says the metaverse is like 'a poorly built videogame'
Spencer and other tech executives are not particularly upbeat about the current state of the metaverse. The metaverse is exciting (opens in new tab), it's mystifying (opens in new tab), but above all else, it's kind of a mess. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg got brutally dragged in August because of his horrific, dead-eyed meta-selfie (opens in new tab); the beatdown resumed earlier this month when Zuck announced that Meta avatars would be getting legs (opens in new tab). And it's not just the online hoi polloi who don't care for the current state of things. Speaking at today's WSJ Tech Live 2022 conference, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said the metaverse is "a poorly built videogame."
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Includes Toggleable Tinnitus Setting
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 includes a tinnitus setting that players can toggle on and off. The optional effect, which simulates the real-life ringing in ears that can be caused by close proximity to explosions and gunfire, is a fun addition to the franchise that's been around for some form or fashion for years now.
Gamespot
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered For PC Hits Lowest Price Yet
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered released on PC a couple months back to rave reviews. If you haven't picked it up yet, your patience has been rewarded. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is currently discounted to $43.19 at Fanatical. This is the lowest price yet since launch, and you'll receive a Steam key that can instantly be redeemed on Steam.
Microsoft's new Xbox dashboard design is basically just a store front
Tired of ads in your Xbox dashboard? Microsoft isn't, apparently.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2’s Cross-Play Problem, Most Hated Map & More | GameSpot News
Games with cross-play support generally offer the ability to toggle it off, since some console players might not want to play with PC players using mouse and keyboard, while some PC players prefer not to play with console players that have aim-assist. For some unknown reason, this option in Modern Warfare 2 is only available to PS5 and PS4 players, meaning Xbox and PC players are stuck being lumped into cross-play lobbies unless developer Infinity Ward makes a change.
Gamespot
WoW: Dragonflight Twitch Drops Include A Free Dragon Mount
Blizzard will soon be giving away free in-game goodies for World of Warcraft in the form of Twitch Drops, with a mount, pet, and in-game toy all up for grabs. As detailed in a new blog post, the first phase of the promotion will start on November 15 with the arrival of the second phase of the Dragonflight pre-patch. Between November 15-17, players who have connected their Battle.net account to their Twitch account and watch four hours of WoW content on a channel that has drops enabled will be able to earn the Dragon Kite in-game pet.
TechRadar
Google Stadia might be gone, but 5G secures cloud gaming's future
It’s the season of major computer hardware releases, with everything from new laptops and PCs to new graphics cards and processors. And as we saw with our recent Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and Intel Core i9-13900K reviews, this new crop of gaming hardware is more powerful than we could have imagined before we got our hands on it all and tested it. But there is one thing that is also undeniable: the best graphics cards are increasingly more expensive than the average consumer in even the wealthiest western nations can afford, much less gamers in the global south – assuming they aren’t simply ignored by major product launches entirely.
Comments / 0