Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of tax returns
Attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Supreme Court to stop the IRS from turning over his tax returns to a congressional committee after an appeals court rejected arguments that the request was politically motivated. In an emergency order, Trump’s attorneys asked the Supreme Court to stop...
US Supreme Court's right-wing skeptical of using race in college admissions
The conservative-majority US Supreme Court appeared poised on Monday to ban the use of race as a factor in deciding who gets into America's elite universities. Bakke -- the Supreme Court banned the use of quotas in university admissions as unconstitutional.
Kentucky voters will decide an abortion-related constitutional amendment on November 8
On November 8, Kentucky voters will decide on two statewide constitutional amendments on the ballot. Amendment 2, if approved, would amend the Kentucky State Constitution to say that nothing in the constitution creates a right to abortion or requires government funding for abortion. These types of amendments are designed to address previous and future state court rulings on abortion that have prevented or could prevent legislatures from passing certain abortion laws.
Ohio seeks to become latest state to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It...
Paul Pelosi attack: suspect federally charged with assault and attempted kidnapping – live
David DePape charged by federal prosecutors over Friday attack in San Francisco – follow the latest news
Zinke's Trump Cabinet days shape Montana race for US House
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Donald Trump's former interior secretary, Ryan Zinke, stood in the cold outside a Loaf ‘N Jug gas station in southwestern Montana and weathered a barrage of curses, friendly honks, obscene gestures and shouts of support as he waved a “Veterans for Zinke” sign.
Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats
WASHINGTON (AP) — An America that can already feel like it’s hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail...
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to hold House Speaker hostage
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps," authorities said Monday. David DePape, 42, confronted a sleeping Paul Pelosi in the couple's San Francisco bedroom early...
Liberal Rhode Island could send Republican to US House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. There is just one Republican in New England's congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. Fung saw an...
Biden admin relaxes rules for student debt forgiveness
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving forward with an overhaul of several student debt forgiveness programs, aiming to make it easier for borrowers to get relief if they are duped by their colleges or if they put in a decade of work as public servants. The Education...
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he's convicted in what a prosecutor calls a “test case.”. Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County...
UAW files petition for election at Ultium Cells
The United Auto Workers has filed a petition for election on behalf of workers at an Ultium Cells plant in Ohio, claiming the company is refusing to recognize cards that the employees signed to join the union. Ultium is a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution. The...
Paul Pelosi recovering as attack renews focus on toxic politics
Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was recovering in Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Saturday following surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries from an attack by a hammer-wielding intruder. The attack has reignited concerns about violence amid a toxic political atmosphere in the...
