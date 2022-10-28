Read full article on original website
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
KC Pet Project to host giveaway drive including food, pet supplies for Kansas City residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pet Project is hosting what's expected to be a huge community pet food and supply giveaway Tuesday. The nonprofit organization, which serves as Kansas City, Missouri's, Animal Services division and animal shelter, will be distributing pallets of supplies. KCPP officials said thanks to a...
From Rudd to Reid: Local icons cheer on the KC Current in new championship hype video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are taking on the Portland thorns in the 2022 National Women's Soccer League title match. The team and Kansas City are pulling out all the stops to support the team. The hype is palpable, and the team has released several awesome...
Hundreds gather to recognize decades of work from civil rights activist Alvin Brooks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A well-known civic leader and civil rights activist in Kansas City was honored with a prestigious award Sunday night. Hundreds of people gathered in Crown Center to recognize Alvin Brooks for his decades of work in Kansas City. The Jewish Community Relations Bureau AJC presented...
Portland Thorns dominate KC Current in NWSL championship title
WASHINGTON — Sophia Smith, the season's Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women's Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league's inaugural season, and again in...
Oct. 28, 2022 Editorial: Halloween Safety
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is a big weekend for children and many adults as they put on costumes ranging from silly to scary. Halloween is a holiday that dates back more than 2,000 years. Historically, it was held in early November. With people donning costumes to ward off spirits as the seasons changed.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In general, we'll stay dry on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s. Temps will be closer to 70 degrees for Halloween. Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will be near 74 degrees.
Young soccer players inspired by KC Current's journey to national championship game
OLATHE, Kan. — The countdown is closing in as the KC Current gets a chance for a national title. It's Teal Friday in Kansas City as soccer fans rally behind the women of the Current. The team plays in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship on Saturday in Washington, D.C.
Forecast looking mild for trick-or-treaters
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clouds decreasing through the day to reveal a dry, sunny sky this afternoon with mild conditions for trick or treaters! High 69. Evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Sunny, warmer and windy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and windy Thursday. High 76. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will impact most of your plans on Friday. High 66. Cloudy with rain chances throughout the day on Saturday. High 61. Rain chances Sunday morning with a mostly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon. High 61. Mostly sunny and chilly next Monday. High 59.
Motorcyclist dies in Independence crash Friday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. Authorities said the wreck was reported about 1:05 p.m. near U.S. 24 Highway and Noland Road. Police said a preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist heading east and hit...
Kansas City, Kansas police investigate after body found by kayaker in Kansas River
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after a kayaker found a man’s body in the Kansas River Saturday. Officers were called to the eastern banks of the river south of 670 and north of Kansas Avenue. They found the man’s body there. Police...
One dead following shooting on Bales Drive
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Bales Drive. Officers say the victim, an adult male, had an interaction in the parking lot with one or more suspects that led to a shooting. First responders rendered...
Grandview, Kansas City police investigating early morning robbery, shooting
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police in Grandview, Missouri, are investigating after an early morning incident that left a young woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers were dispatched to the 13900 block of Grandboro Lane around 3:40 a.m. Monday to investigate a reported shooting in the area. Police said a...
Panasonic set to begin building De Soto, KS, battery plant in November
DE SOTO, Kan. — Panasonic has announced it will begin building its EV battery plant in De Soto, Kansas, in November. The company made the announcement overnight. The new facility will produce cylindrical Li-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Mass production is targeted to begin by the end of March 2025.
Details emerge in Clay County murder-suicide; suspect also linked to South American researchers' killings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: This story contains graphic details that some may find disturbing. We’re learning new details about the man suspected of killing two South American researchers earlier this month. Prosecutors say that suspect Kevin Ray Moore caused the deaths of 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of Buenos...
KC police looking for 78-year-old last seen being discharged from the hospital early Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a missing and endangered 78-year-old. Mavis R. Czarny was last seen on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in the area of 113th Street and North Ditman Ave. Police say she had been transported to a local hospital via EMS at...
KC police identify 35-year-old victim of deadly apartment complex shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly Sunday night shooting. At about 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the 9300 block of Bales Avenue, near Bannister Road, on a shooting call. Once they arrived at the scene, officers were directed to...
Oak Park High School out of lockdown after unsubstantiated rumor of armed student
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's office says that Oak Park High School was temporarily placed on lockdown Friday afternoon in North Kansas City, Missouri. Students and staff at the school are safe. The school and police were reportedly investigating the unsubstantiated threat of a student on...
