ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Portland Thorns dominate KC Current in NWSL championship title

WASHINGTON — Sophia Smith, the season's Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women's Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league's inaugural season, and again in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Oct. 28, 2022 Editorial: Halloween Safety

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is a big weekend for children and many adults as they put on costumes ranging from silly to scary. Halloween is a holiday that dates back more than 2,000 years. Historically, it was held in early November. With people donning costumes to ward off spirits as the seasons changed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Forecast looking mild for trick-or-treaters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clouds decreasing through the day to reveal a dry, sunny sky this afternoon with mild conditions for trick or treaters! High 69. Evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Sunny, warmer and windy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and windy Thursday. High 76. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will impact most of your plans on Friday. High 66. Cloudy with rain chances throughout the day on Saturday. High 61. Rain chances Sunday morning with a mostly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon. High 61. Mostly sunny and chilly next Monday. High 59.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Motorcyclist dies in Independence crash Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. Authorities said the wreck was reported about 1:05 p.m. near U.S. 24 Highway and Noland Road. Police said a preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist heading east and hit...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

One dead following shooting on Bales Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Bales Drive. Officers say the victim, an adult male, had an interaction in the parking lot with one or more suspects that led to a shooting. First responders rendered...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Panasonic set to begin building De Soto, KS, battery plant in November

DE SOTO, Kan. — Panasonic has announced it will begin building its EV battery plant in De Soto, Kansas, in November. The company made the announcement overnight. The new facility will produce cylindrical Li-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Mass production is targeted to begin by the end of March 2025.
DE SOTO, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy