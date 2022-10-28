ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rettig out as IRS commissioner

By Tobias Burns
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aWCXV_0iqKRqUU00

The Treasury Department on Friday announced the departure of IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, an appointee of former President Trump whose term is set to end in mid-November.

Before Congress approves a new permanent IRS head, the agency will be headed by deputy commissioner Douglas O’Donnell as acting chief, the Treasury said.

“I want to thank Commissioner Rettig for his tireless service to the American people across two administrations, and his leadership of the IRS during the difficult and unique challenges posed by COVID-19. I am grateful to him for his partnership and efforts to ensure taxpayers had the resources they needed to make it through the pandemic,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Rettig’s departure comes as the IRS was just awarded $80 billion over the next 10 years to go after tax cheats and modernize the agency. The funding, included in a Democratic spending package, has sparked a political fight with Republicans, who say their first bill if they win back the House majority will repeal the measure.

It would, however, be difficult to repeal the funding with a Democratic administration in the White House at least until 2024.

Rettig led the IRS as it dealt with the coronavirus pandemic and had to become the primary agency responsible for administering pandemic-related aid to American taxpayers.

This included numerous rounds of stimulus checks sent out directly to Americans, a huge administrative undertaking noted by policymakers of varying ideological stripes. It also included significant adjustments to tax credits that improved child poverty conditions in the US.

Rettig also led the agency as it dealt with accusations of politicization from both the left and the right. Democrats were angry that Rettig never released Trump’s tax returns, which are still being sought by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee and could be delivered as soon as next week if the Supreme Court doesn’t intervene.

Democrats were also mad about the special type of intensive audits given to two former top FBI officials who became political enemies of Trump after they left office. They said that it was statistically highly suspicious that both officials should have received the audits and that it looked a lot like punishment for disloyalty.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, had called for Rettig’s resignation in light of the audits.

“We are closer to the dawn of a new day at the IRS,” he said in a Friday statement. “The Biden administration is right to end the term of Donald Trump’s IRS commissioner. Under Mr. Rettig’s failed leadership the agency and its dedicated employees have suffered through scandal and incompetence. Americans are fed up with late refunds, unanswered calls, and a two-tier tax system.”

Republicans, meanwhile, were mad about a leak of tax returns belonging to some of the wealthiest people in America, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett, showing they don’t have to pay very much in taxes.

Republicans were also unhappy about the destruction of paper-filed tax returns in 2021.

“We write to request that you preserve all documents and communications in your custody relating to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) decision memorandum detailing the recommendation to destroy 30 million unprocessed, paper-filed informational returns around March 2021,” top Ways and Means Republican Kevin Brady (Texas) wrote to Rettig in a letter earlier in October.

“The decision to destroy information returns diligently prepared by millions of American taxpayers is ripe for congressional oversight,” Brady added.

Rettig’s departure, which was anticipated by many in the tax world, means he won’t be a part of the agency’s next phase, which Yellen described Friday as “a critical period of modernization” — and which Republicans have vowed not to let happen.

The $80 billion given to the IRS in Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act will go toward increased enforcement activities such as audits and new technology as well as a beefing up of day-to-day operations as the agency deals with a backlog of millions of tax returns and unanswered phone calls initially caused by the pandemic.

“The passage of $80 billion in IRS funding over the next decade by congressional Democrats will allow the agency to answer the phones and collect what is owed by the wealthiest tax cheats to our great country,” Pascrell said in a statement on Friday.

Republicans have been furious at the prospect of increased tax enforcement, saying the additional funding will target middle-class Americans.

In August, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said new revenue agents at the IRS “are not being created to audit billionaires or giant corporations. They’re being created to audit you. The House Ways and Means Committee, the minority, has put out an estimate that under this bill, there will be 1.2 million new audits per year, with over 700,000 of those new audits falling on taxpayers making $75,000 or less. I believe personally we should abolish the IRS.”

Treasury described O’Donnell, the new acting IRS commissioner, as “a career IRS employee, having spent more than 36 years at the agency in a variety of roles.”

Before becoming deputy commissioner for services and enforcement, he served as the commissioner of the IRS large business and international division for about six years.

Updated at 6:44 p.m.

Comments / 112

TRUE
2d ago

Now Biden can usher in his 87,000 armed IRS agents. They won’t go after the rich like thy claim because the rich higher lawyers. They’re coming for the middle man while simultaneously taking away our rights to bear arms ✌🏽💔🇺🇸

Reply(52)
41
NannasBananas
2d ago

hmm. maybe the NEXT one will insist IRS agents pay their OWN delinquent taxes BEFORE they can go after anybody else's 🤔

Reply(5)
34
Only a movie
2d ago

if you have wondered how citizens in foreign countries become oppressed, allowing the government to have its own army is one way.

Reply(1)
16
Related
iheart.com

665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations

Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
Cadrene Heslop

The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions

You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
MSNBC

This 'stunning' ruling against Trump and his lawyer is a win for the Jan. 6 committee

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. There was no massive voter fraud. Despite then-President Donald Trump’s best efforts to falsely claim otherwise and thwart the peaceful transfer of power, Joe Biden won the Electoral College vote and is our legitimately elected president. Trump had no basis for any claims to the contrary. A federal judge just said so, again, this week.
GEORGIA STATE
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
iheart.com

The UNDENIABLE evidence for a Joe BIden impeachment

The mainstream media fact checkers claim there is ‘no credible evidence’ that Joe BIden played a role in his family’s business activities overseas, but that claim is LUDICROUS, Peter Schweizer tells Glenn. In fact, Schweizer — a Biden family expert and author of ‘Red Handed’ — tells Glenn there is a CLEAR impeachment case against the president because of his involvement. In this clip, Schweizer details to Glenn the undeniable evidence against Joe. Plus, he predicts what could happen to the Republican Party if they take control of Congress next year and STILL fail to hold those involved in the Biden family scandals responsible…
WASHINGTON STATE
Marry Evens

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
The Hill

The Hill

744K+
Followers
86K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy