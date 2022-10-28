ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Notable rookie QB set to make first start in Week 8

One rookie quarterback is set to make his starting debut in Week 8, his team announced Saturday. The Tennessee Titans will start rookie Malik Willis on Sunday against the Houston Texans, as starter Ryan Tannehill is ill. Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough, and also has a sprained ankle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Bills Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Call

The Buffalo Bills were linked to former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, prior to his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. While the Bills missed out on the All-Pro running back, they're reportedly interested in another. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Bills have called the Saints about...
FanSided

Bryan Harsin’s comments after Auburn loss will have fans red in the face

Auburn fans won’t be pleased with head coach Bryan Harsin’s answers after the team’s loss to Arkansas. Besides Scott Frost, no one’s seat was hotter entering the 2022 college football season than Bryan Harsin. His first season with Auburn did not go well, as they finished 6-7 on the year, and saw turnover on both the roster and coaching staff. The 2022 season has not gone much better, as they were 3-4 entering Week 9.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Monday Night Football Best Bets for Bengals vs. Browns (Back Dawg Pound in Cleveland to Cover as Home Dogs)

Monday Night Football should be a rowdy and fun environment in Cleveland this evening as the 2-5 Browns get set to host their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns are in the midst of a four-game losing streak after starting off 2-1, while the Bengals have improved from their 0-2 start to go 4-1 in their last five games; one back of the division-leading Baltimore Ravens in the North.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

NFL Trade Grades: Ravens shore up defense with Roquan Smith deal

The Baltimore Ravens have traded for Bears linebacker Roquan Smith to shore up the middle of their defense and we’re grading the trade for both teams. This is turning out to be one of the most blockbuster-filled NFL Trade Deadlines that we’ve ever seen and the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens gave us another star-studded deal on Monday. As first reported by FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, linebacker Roquan Smith is heading to Baltimore in a trade.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Famed CFL and preseason QB activated for NFL game

For many, an undrafted quarterback who started his college career at Minnesota and finished it at South Dakota is far from top of mind. But Chris Streveler has a lot of interesting things going for him, from his 2018-19 stint in the Canadian Football League (capped with a Grey Cup celebration party where he wore an incredible fur coat) through his 2020-21 stint with the Arizona Cardinals.
MINNESOTA STATE
fantasypros.com

Derrick Henry carries offense in Week 8 win over Texans

Derrick Henry carried the Titans offense Sunday, carrying the call 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns while also hauling in his lone target in a 17-10 Week 8 win over the Texans. Fantasy Impact:. Henry was called upon early and often on a day head coach Mike Vrabel...
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline

The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason

The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

NFL Week 8 injuries: Ryan Tannehill, Deebo Samuel ruled out; Russell Wilson, D'Andre Swift set for return

Week 8 in the NFL kicked off on Thursday with the Ravens taking down the Bucs in Tampa, and now we have a full Sunday slate of games that is jam-packed with key matchups. We have five divisional games on the docket, including a Panthers-Falcons matchup where the winner will surprisingly grab ahold of first place in the NFC South. Meanwhile, both the Eagles and Bills return from their Week 7 bye and are double-digit favorites in their contests.
