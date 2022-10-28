Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
Related
Notable rookie QB set to make first start in Week 8
One rookie quarterback is set to make his starting debut in Week 8, his team announced Saturday. The Tennessee Titans will start rookie Malik Willis on Sunday against the Houston Texans, as starter Ryan Tannehill is ill. Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough, and also has a sprained ankle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns are screwed on Monday Night against the Cincinnati Bengals
The Cleveland Browns may be screwed come Monday Night against the Cinncinatti Bengals. The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of making the playoff are fading away right in front of their very eyes. To get back on track, the 2-5 team has got to start playing better and executing the game plan more. The team has their-in-state rivals on Monda Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bills Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Call
The Buffalo Bills were linked to former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, prior to his trade to the San Francisco 49ers. While the Bills missed out on the All-Pro running back, they're reportedly interested in another. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Bills have called the Saints about...
Bengals trade candidates ahead of NFL trade deadline
The Cincinnati Bengals don’t figure to be overly active at the NFL trade deadline. That’s largely been the case in the past at the deadline. It’s also the case overall with trades for the team as it only makes minor moves here and there that usually return pretty good value (ex: B.J. Hill).
Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
Bryan Harsin’s comments after Auburn loss will have fans red in the face
Auburn fans won’t be pleased with head coach Bryan Harsin’s answers after the team’s loss to Arkansas. Besides Scott Frost, no one’s seat was hotter entering the 2022 college football season than Bryan Harsin. His first season with Auburn did not go well, as they finished 6-7 on the year, and saw turnover on both the roster and coaching staff. The 2022 season has not gone much better, as they were 3-4 entering Week 9.
Report: 49ers listening to trade offers for notable skill player
The San Francisco 49ers could be setting one of their veterans free after recently acquiring Christian McCaffrey to unseat him. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Friday that the 49ers are receiving calls on running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and are willing to listen to potential trade offers. The trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Nov. 1.
Monday Night Football Best Bets for Bengals vs. Browns (Back Dawg Pound in Cleveland to Cover as Home Dogs)
Monday Night Football should be a rowdy and fun environment in Cleveland this evening as the 2-5 Browns get set to host their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns are in the midst of a four-game losing streak after starting off 2-1, while the Bengals have improved from their 0-2 start to go 4-1 in their last five games; one back of the division-leading Baltimore Ravens in the North.
NFL Trade Grades: Ravens shore up defense with Roquan Smith deal
The Baltimore Ravens have traded for Bears linebacker Roquan Smith to shore up the middle of their defense and we’re grading the trade for both teams. This is turning out to be one of the most blockbuster-filled NFL Trade Deadlines that we’ve ever seen and the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens gave us another star-studded deal on Monday. As first reported by FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, linebacker Roquan Smith is heading to Baltimore in a trade.
Rams vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 9: Tampa Bay Holds Significant Advantage
Before the season started, most of us looked ahead on the calendar and saw this Week 9 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a potential NFC Championship preview. Now, both of these teams are just fighting for their playoff lives. Both of them sport losing...
Colts vs. Patriots Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 9: Don't be Surprised to See Offenses Thrive
The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots used to be must-watch television when Peyton Manning and Tom Brady would face-off. Those days are long behind us, and now we get a game between Sam Ehlinger and Mac Jones. I have to admit, but this quarterback matchup doesn't quite get me as excited as Manning vs. Brady.
KC Chiefs need to watch cap flexibility at NFL’s trade deadline
The Kansas City Chiefs could be buyers ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline. But, a splashy move will not sabotage their 2023 plans. The NFL trade deadline is approaching on Tuesday afternoon, and the Kansas City Chiefs stand to be buyers. Well, they already have, at least. Things have...
Zac Taylor speaks out on possibility of Ja’Marr Chase going on IR after hip injury
The Cincinnati Bengals were dealt a crushing blow earlier this week as Ja’Marr Chase was ruled out for 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. On Friday, head coach Zac Taylor talked about the possibility of putting his star wideout on the IR, which means he’d miss a minimum of four games:
Ravens trade for Roquan Smith from Bears in blockbuster: Best memes and tweets
The Chicago Bears have traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, and Twitter had a lot to say about the blockbuster move. With the NFL Trade deadline approaching, the Chicago Bears are looking to build for the future, and that included the trade of Roquan Smith. According to...
thecomeback.com
Famed CFL and preseason QB activated for NFL game
For many, an undrafted quarterback who started his college career at Minnesota and finished it at South Dakota is far from top of mind. But Chris Streveler has a lot of interesting things going for him, from his 2018-19 stint in the Canadian Football League (capped with a Grey Cup celebration party where he wore an incredible fur coat) through his 2020-21 stint with the Arizona Cardinals.
Seahawks have a Plan 1A with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett hurting: using 3 tight ends
The Seahawks’ top two wide receivers were active to play Sunday against the Giants, after not practicing this past week.
fantasypros.com
Derrick Henry carries offense in Week 8 win over Texans
Derrick Henry carried the Titans offense Sunday, carrying the call 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns while also hauling in his lone target in a 17-10 Week 8 win over the Texans. Fantasy Impact:. Henry was called upon early and often on a day head coach Mike Vrabel...
Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline
The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason
The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 8 injuries: Ryan Tannehill, Deebo Samuel ruled out; Russell Wilson, D'Andre Swift set for return
Week 8 in the NFL kicked off on Thursday with the Ravens taking down the Bucs in Tampa, and now we have a full Sunday slate of games that is jam-packed with key matchups. We have five divisional games on the docket, including a Panthers-Falcons matchup where the winner will surprisingly grab ahold of first place in the NFC South. Meanwhile, both the Eagles and Bills return from their Week 7 bye and are double-digit favorites in their contests.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
559K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0