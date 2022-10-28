Read full article on original website
Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"
Entering tonight's matchup against the Timberwolves, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was hoping a new strategy would help his team grab their first win of the season. And while the Lakers ended up with another loss (putting them at 0-5 overall), there was some light at the end of the tunnel. Notably, it was Russell Westbrook who stood out.
Detroit Pistons Beat The Golden State Warriors 128-114
The Pistons Snap A Five Game Losing Streak And Pick Up A Much Needed Win.
Lakers News: LeBron James Thinks LeBron James Is Being Taken For Granted
To be fair, this is not untrue.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins NBA 20,000-Point Club in Game Vs. Spurs
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse...
Player grades: Joel Embiid returns, leads Sixers to road win over Bulls
The Philadelphia 76ers continued the road trip on Saturday when they paid a visit to the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls looking to build off a win in Toronto. The Sixers were able to earn a gritty win and now they needed to just grow off the effort.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates
The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
The Chicago Bears made a huge trade involving Roquan Smith
The Chicago Bears have always been good at drafting and developing linebackers. Roquan Smith was not an exception as he was one of the only good early draft picks during the Ryan Pace era. He came from the University of Georgia and became a great player in the NFL. However,...
Billy Donovan indicates a change in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup
Patrick Williams is the obvious odd man out after Billy Donovan announced a possible starting five shakeup for the Bulls
Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123
SALT LAKE CITY — Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant. On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and nearly...
Shorthanded Bulls Fall to Sixers, 114-109
The Chicago Bulls were without two key players, Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond, as they hosted the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Both teams came off back-to-back games as they squared off at the United Center. After starting slow in the first half, the Bulls made it enjoyable until the last...
Utah plays Memphis, looks for 4th straight home win
Memphis Grizzlies (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (5-2, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Memphis trying to extend its three-game home winning streak. Utah finished 33-19 in Western Conference games and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jazz gave up 104.7...
Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors Preview
Preview, injury report, odds, and streaming for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.
76ers vs. Bulls: Joel Embiid's Injury Status on Saturday
Will Joel Embiid return to the floor against the Bulls?
3 recent trades that prove the Cubs front office deserves our trust
Although not all recent moves made by the Cubs have sat well with fans, the fact is this new front office has worked wonders in the last year and a half. Sure, Chicago dropped the ball when non-tendering Kyle Schwarber. Anthony Rizzo went on to have a great year in 2022 in the Bronx, as well, but there are plenty of moves that have drastically improved the long-term outlook for the club.
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs 76ers (10.29.22)
The Chicago Bulls (3-3) return home to the United Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (2-4) in the first of four games slated between the two this season. Tonight is also the second game of a back-to-back set for both Chicago and Philadelphia. The Bulls came up five points short to the Spurs in San Antonio last night, 129-124, while the 76ers visited Toronto and knocked-off the Raptors, 112-90, without the help of All-NBA center Joel Embiid.
Andre Drummond (shoulder) ruled out Saturday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Drummond is dealing with a strain in his left shoulder. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action for a matchup against the veteran's former team. Tony Bradley will likely see more minutes.
Jazz Vanquish Grizzlies 124-123: What We Learned
The Utah Jazz are providing new lessons with each win stacked up.
Quinn trade could give 'relentless' Jonathan opportunity for Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The trade of Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles was made possible, in part, by the Bears' belief in the young members of their defensive line rotation. It was also fueled by their desire to see those young edge rushers get more opportunities to prove they should be part of the long-term plan.
Steve Nash Demands 'Bigger Commitment' Out Of Dysfunctional Nets
Steve Nash remains confident that his messaging is getting through to his players and demands 'bigger commitment.'
