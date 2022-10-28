Boys volleyball: Clarkstown North's quest for perfection; 2022 Section 1 playoff brackets

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Eugene Rapay, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
After winning a Section 1 title last season, Clarkstown North wanted to raise the standard this year.

The Rams went as high as they could possibly go in the regular season, not only going undefeated at 15-0 in match play, but achieving the mark without dropping a single set.

"There was definitely some pressure from winning sections last year," Clarkstown North senior Chris Salerno said. "We feel we have to repeat that and do the same stuff, but it's more excitement at this point. Our team has a lot of fun, and I love playing with all my friends."

It's the first time that a boys volleyball team in Section 1 had gone through the regular season, undefeated, by sweeping all of its opponents. With the section expanding to 14 teams this year, their accomplishment was well-earned.

While they had plenty of returners from last season's sectional championship team, they credit their deep roster and strong chemistry that's developed as a result of a continuously growing boys volleyball culture at Clarkstown North. Their intense practices and intra-squad scrimmages helped set the tone come match day.

As they started to pile up victories and sweeps, they were determined to keep their streak going.

To make matters sweeter, their final regular season victory came on the road against rival Clarkstown South on Tuesday.

"As a senior, I can't ask for anything more than that," Clarkstown North senior Matt Siegel said. "This is such a good feeling. From day one, I knew that this team would be good. All the hard work we put in has paid off with our record. This is just the start. Playoffs are coming, we're going to put in twice the work and we're ready to defend our section 'chip."

In a bizarre turn of events upon Friday's bracket release, Clarkstown North, the defending Section 1 Division I champion, found out it would be competing in the Division II bracket for the postseason. Due to a miscalculation from the section, and despite playing a schedule loaded with large-school opponents, the Rams discovered that they missed the BEDS numbers cutoff by one student and must compete in Division II.

"We're just focused on winning a section title, regardless of what division it is," Clarkstown North coach Dan Gartshore said. "We look forward to playing new competition after playing everyone in Division I."

Scarsdale becomes the top seed in Division I. Defending Section 1 Division II champion Eastchester bumps down to the No. 2 seed in the small-school bracket.

Despite the sudden surprise, it doesn't diminish the Rams' undefeated regular season, where they never dropped any sets, and it doesn't stop them on their pursuit of a perfect season in Section 1.

"It's a tremendous accomplishment at the end of the day, and I know there's still work to be done," Gartshore said. "We've got to win two more matches to make this really worth it. I've been playing sports my whole life and I've never seen a team so dominant at a high school varsity level. ... It just kept building and they were so into trying to keep that number alive, and they did, for a whole season. 45-0, absolutely crazy."

2022 Section 1 boys volleyball tournament bracket

Division I (large-school)

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Nov. 1

No. 5 Yonkers at No. 4 Clarkstown South

No. 7 Fox Lane at No. 2 North Rockland

No. 6 East Ramapo at No. 3 Suffern

Semifinals

Thursday, Nov. 3 at higher seed

Yonkers/Clarkstown South winner at No. 1 Scarsdale

Fox Lane/North Rockland winner vs. Suffern/East Ramapo winner

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 5

At Clarkstown South, 6 p.m.

Division II (small-school)

Semifinals

Thursday, Nov. 3

No. 4 Panas at No. 1 Clarkstown North

No. 3 Yorktown at No. 2 Eastchester

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 5

At Clarkstown South, 3:30 p.m.

