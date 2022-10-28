ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Which Color Car is Most Popular in Minnesota in 2022?

I've always been partial to blue, but what color car is actually the most popular here in Minnesota?. When it comes to car colors, my favorite has always been blue. I love the look of a deep, vibrant metallic blue paint job on a car, truck or SUV. (Even though, interestingly, I don't think I've ever owned a blue car. Perhaps it's nostalgia for the metallic blue Oldsmobile Delta 88-- which was roughly the size of one of those big ships you see on Lake Superior in Duluth-- my dad owned when I took my driver's test way back when.)
CNN

It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes

General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers

Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000

When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
MotorBiscuit

New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick

After seeing the success of the Ford Maverick compact pickup truck, Ram aims to offer a small truck of its own in the United States. The post New Ram Small Truck Could Top the Ford Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
KTEN.com

10 Of the most expensive states to live in

You get a job offer with an incredible-sounding salary, but how far will that money go in the place you'd have to live? Before you move, whether for a job or another reason, knowing just how far your income will take you when factoring in the cost of living is helpful.
fordauthority.com

Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023

With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
watchers.news

Very bright fireball over Arizona and Nevada, U.S.

A very bright fireball was observed streaking through the night sky over Arizona and Nevada at 01:53 UTC on October 25, 2022. The event was seen by people from Utah to California and detected by a NASA all-sky meteor camera at the MMTO observatory in southern Arizona and several internet-accessible cameras in the region.
torquenews.com

Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem

Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Dangerous States

The FBI recently released its annual Uniform Crime Report, and according to the latest data, there were 334 violent crimes reported for every 100,000 people nationwide in 2021. Violent crime is a broad category that consists of four types of the most serious offenses: robbery, rape, aggravated assault, and homicide.  Historically, the UCR has provided […]
