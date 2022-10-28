ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

State Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police have arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam of Newark, Delaware for attempted murder following an investigation that began in Newark yesterday morning.

On October 27, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., troopers responded to the 1600 block of Otts Chapel Road regarding an assault. Upon their arrival, troopers located a 61-year-old Newark man who had sustained life-threatening injuries to his upper body. The victim was accompanied by Marc Lynam, who had sustained injuries while assaulting the victim. Both the victim and Lynam were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

After Lynam was treated and released from the hospital, he was taken into custody and transported to Troop 2. Lynam was charged with Attempted Murder First Degree and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2. He was subsequently committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $1,000,000 cash bond.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Detective B. McDerby by calling 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

The post State Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

