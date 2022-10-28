ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Not Only Twitter, Donald Trump Could Soon Be Unbanned From Facebook And Instagram As Well

Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has left people wondering if bans issued by the previous regime will stand. Arguably, the highest profile ban in Twitter history was that of Donald Trump — but Twitter isn't the only social media platform the former president can no longer use. The businessman-turned-politician is also banned from Facebook and Instagram. After being banned from pretty much every major platform, Trump went on to found his own social media site.
SlashGear

Twitter Could Charge For Verified Accounts As Elon Musk Hunts Profits

Elon Musk has some big changes planned for Twitter. After acquiring the company, the world's richest man fired three prominent board members, he has spent months talking about how he wants to turn Twitter into a "free speech platform," and his desire to combat bots operating on the site is well known. One less high-profile decision might have a huge impact on Twitter's most prominent accounts — those with blue verified checkmarks.
SlashGear

Why Germany Could Be Elon Musk's Biggest Twitter Headache

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter was a long, complex, and drawn-out affair which included months of negotiations, a legal battle, and some very public arguments involving memes. While you could argue the hard part is over, and Musk is now free to do what he wants with the platform, in reality things are a lot more complicated than that.
SlashGear

Elon Musk Says No Unbanned Twitter Accounts Until New Moderation Council Forms

A new Twitter "content moderation council" will be formed to judge objectionable tweets and accounts, new owner Elon Musk has confirmed today, amid speculation that high-profile but controversial users are being allowed back onto the service. Earlier today, erroneous reports spread that Kanye West, known as Ye, had been released from lockdown after tweeting antisemitic content on October 9, 2022.
SlashGear

Elon Musk Says Twitter Could Have Multiple Modes For Different Experiences

Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has split opinions, with some users excited at the prospect of a so-called free speech social media platform, and others worried that Twitter will become a hub of extremism and misinformation. The takeover and Musk's idealism have led to a kind of balancing act: Musk has to weigh up exactly how far he can take the free speech concept without alienating users and advertisers.
SlashGear

Twitter Files Paperwork To Remove Its Stock From NYSE And Go Private

Elon is now the owner of Twitter, and in his own words, "the bird is freed." As soon as Musk revealed his $44 billion takeover plan, the Tesla and SpaceX chief made it clear that he will take Twitter private to initiate hard reforms and make decisions that wouldn't have been possible as long as Twitter was a publicly traded company with investor pressure always looming over its head.
SlashGear

How To Archive All Of Your Twitter Data And Secure Your Account

Twitter is now an Elon Musk company, and whether you like it or not, a wave of change is coming to the platform. The signs are already here. From the days of Musk's initial offer to his finally signing the acquisition deal and popping up at the Twitter office, a lot has changed. Musk started by firing the company's top executives and is already planning a major reshuffle within the ranks of Twitter's employees. A new committee to oversee moderation and policy enforcement is being planned. This council will dictate if problematic accounts like the one that belonged to Donald Trump will be brought back.
SlashGear

Elon Musk's Twitter Layoffs Aren't Stopping With Its Board

Elon Musk's long-rumored Twitter layoffs have reportedly begun. The months-long takeover saga finally came to a conclusion on Thursday night, with the world's richest man finally completing his $44 billion purchase of the popular social media platform. The takeover began back in April when Musk revealed himself to be the company's largest shareholder. Things then progressed into serious negotiations, devolved into a court case, and ended with a U-turn on Musk's part. During that time the multi-billionaire constantly tweeted visions of what the social media platform he was in charge of would look like.
SlashGear

SlashGear

58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy