Read full article on original website
Related
Will Tesla's Rivals Leave Elon Musk-Owned Twitter?
Advertisers with companies that rival Elon Musk's other ventures may think twice about investing in Twitter.
Not Only Twitter, Donald Trump Could Soon Be Unbanned From Facebook And Instagram As Well
Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has left people wondering if bans issued by the previous regime will stand. Arguably, the highest profile ban in Twitter history was that of Donald Trump — but Twitter isn't the only social media platform the former president can no longer use. The businessman-turned-politician is also banned from Facebook and Instagram. After being banned from pretty much every major platform, Trump went on to found his own social media site.
Elon Musk Dismisses Twitter Board To Become Sole Director
Elon Musk is the new owner of Twitter, but with the expected dismissal of the company's board, he is now also the sole director of the social media network.
Twitter Could Charge For Verified Accounts As Elon Musk Hunts Profits
Elon Musk has some big changes planned for Twitter. After acquiring the company, the world's richest man fired three prominent board members, he has spent months talking about how he wants to turn Twitter into a "free speech platform," and his desire to combat bots operating on the site is well known. One less high-profile decision might have a huge impact on Twitter's most prominent accounts — those with blue verified checkmarks.
Elon Musk Bought Twitter: Here's Who He Fired First
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter is seemingly complete, as the tech CEO has fired a number of Twitter's top executives. Here's who got the axe first.
No Golden Parachutes After All? Musk Reportedly Fired Twitter's Top Execs 'For Cause'
Twitter's fired executives will receive millions of dollars for their stock, but they may miss out on the golden parachutes listed in their contracts
How Twitter Could Help Tesla Owners Pioneer The Future Of Electric Vehicles
Now that Elon Musk has a controlling stake in Twitter, where do Tesla's drivers stand when it comes to their own social network system Engage Tesla?
Elon Musk Floats Vine Comeback, Asks MrBeast How To Beat TikTok
After acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk is exploring options for improving the app, including bringing Vine back. Here's what YouTube's MrBeast had to say about it.
Wikipedia Founder Jimmy Wales Is Working On A Twitter Rival
Twitter has been under Elon Musk's leadership for only a weekend, but already another internet juggernaut is talking about making an alternative of his own.
Why Germany Could Be Elon Musk's Biggest Twitter Headache
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter was a long, complex, and drawn-out affair which included months of negotiations, a legal battle, and some very public arguments involving memes. While you could argue the hard part is over, and Musk is now free to do what he wants with the platform, in reality things are a lot more complicated than that.
Elon Musk Reveals Exactly Why He's Buying Twitter
Elon Musk took to Twitter to talk about why he bought the platform and his future plans with the social network. We have all the details here.
Elon Musk Says No Unbanned Twitter Accounts Until New Moderation Council Forms
A new Twitter "content moderation council" will be formed to judge objectionable tweets and accounts, new owner Elon Musk has confirmed today, amid speculation that high-profile but controversial users are being allowed back onto the service. Earlier today, erroneous reports spread that Kanye West, known as Ye, had been released from lockdown after tweeting antisemitic content on October 9, 2022.
Here's Why Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover Is Big News For Crypto Investors
Cryptocurrency just might prove to the secret sauce in Elon Musk's plans to make money off his newly acquired Twitter.
Elon Musk Says Twitter Could Have Multiple Modes For Different Experiences
Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter has split opinions, with some users excited at the prospect of a so-called free speech social media platform, and others worried that Twitter will become a hub of extremism and misinformation. The takeover and Musk's idealism have led to a kind of balancing act: Musk has to weigh up exactly how far he can take the free speech concept without alienating users and advertisers.
New Documents Prove DHS Involvement In Facebook And Twitter Censorship
The U.S. government is actively working to suppress speech on social media, according to leaked documents, something that is said to impact major platforms.
Facebook's Oversight Board Just Offered Elon Musk A Helping Hand
Elon Musk has announced that he's building a moderation panel for Twitter, and now Facebook is offering to assist him achieve that goal.
Twitter Files Paperwork To Remove Its Stock From NYSE And Go Private
Elon is now the owner of Twitter, and in his own words, "the bird is freed." As soon as Musk revealed his $44 billion takeover plan, the Tesla and SpaceX chief made it clear that he will take Twitter private to initiate hard reforms and make decisions that wouldn't have been possible as long as Twitter was a publicly traded company with investor pressure always looming over its head.
How To Archive All Of Your Twitter Data And Secure Your Account
Twitter is now an Elon Musk company, and whether you like it or not, a wave of change is coming to the platform. The signs are already here. From the days of Musk's initial offer to his finally signing the acquisition deal and popping up at the Twitter office, a lot has changed. Musk started by firing the company's top executives and is already planning a major reshuffle within the ranks of Twitter's employees. A new committee to oversee moderation and policy enforcement is being planned. This council will dictate if problematic accounts like the one that belonged to Donald Trump will be brought back.
Elon Musk's Twitter Layoffs Aren't Stopping With Its Board
Elon Musk's long-rumored Twitter layoffs have reportedly begun. The months-long takeover saga finally came to a conclusion on Thursday night, with the world's richest man finally completing his $44 billion purchase of the popular social media platform. The takeover began back in April when Musk revealed himself to be the company's largest shareholder. Things then progressed into serious negotiations, devolved into a court case, and ended with a U-turn on Musk's part. During that time the multi-billionaire constantly tweeted visions of what the social media platform he was in charge of would look like.
Twitter's New CEO Is Who Everyone Suspected
Now that Elon Musk has taken over, we're getting an idea of who will be the company's new CEO. Hint: it's probably who you were expecting it to be.
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0