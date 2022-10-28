ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 168

Riche101
3d ago

I don’t need to watch another debate. My mind is made up, Smiley all the way. As a matter of fact, I’m voting red up and down the ticket! RED WAVE! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(12)
100
Laura Kaia
2d ago

Murray needs to be held accountable for covering up Biden and his family crime syndicate are still doing. That includes the names of the hush fund who stole taxpayers money to keep their victims quiet.

Reply(10)
55
baby d
3d ago

she advocated for the military and she said a cushy job for way too long and it's time to get some fresh blood in there I am not too keen on smiley but we don't have many choices to choose from.people need to start raising their children to be president or a politician as that entity is falling off.time for Patty to retire. our VA does not process paperwork and she's not advocating for a lot of people that are not getting their medical papers processed. the VA is sadly ran in all areas. she never did advocate for the old soldier song to get retrenated. has a lot of veterans were depending on that to take care of them. now they're sleeping in a tent on the street. thanks Patty.

Reply(2)
41
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
People

Family of 5 Sentenced After Crawling Through U.S. Capitol Window During Jan. 6 Riot

Two parents and their three adult children used a window to enter the Capitol complex on Jan. 6, 2021, according to Department of Justice charging documents A family of five was sentenced Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — with the two parents given jail time and the three adult children given probation and home confinement, CNN reports. According to charging documents, the FBI located evidence indicating that Dawn and Thomas Munn, and their three children — Kristi, Joshua and Kayli Munn — were...
WASHINGTON, DC
Law & Crime

Oath Keepers Member Left Behind During a Bathroom Break as Group Leaders Breached Capitol Building Testifies at Seditious Conspiracy Trial

A Florida- and Oregon-based man who traveled to Washington D.C. with members of the Oath Keepers — but didn’t enter the U.S. Capitol with them, perhaps due to an unintentionally well-timed bathroom break — testified for the government that he didn’t directly hear leaders of the group discuss a specific plan to breach the building, although he acknowledged that such conversations could have occurred.
OREGON STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho

It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
IDAHO STATE
Fox News

Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Alaska Senate debate

Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) faced off with her two challengers, Trump-backed Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro, in Thursday night’s Alaska Senate debate less than two weeks ahead of the midterms. The three candidates touched on issues like abortion, inflation and election security in the hourlong debate,...
ALASKA STATE
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy