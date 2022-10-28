Read full article on original website
MCU’s ‘Blade’ rumored to have found its new director
Blade is back on the production line with rumors the Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot has now found a new director for the Mahershala Ali-led film. After the surprise news of Blade losing director Bassam Tariq in Sept. 2022, Marvel were back on the prowl for a director to helm the long-awaited Blade reboot but may have just found their new man. Reports have suggested independent filmmaker Elegance Bratton will join the project as director.
Avengers: Secret Wars- Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Responds to Rumors About Him Potentially Directing the Epic Phase 6 MCU Film
With directing credits on films like Black Panther and Creed, Ryan Coogler is currently one of the most sought-after directors in all of Hollywood. With his next Marvel venture in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releasing next month, Coogler is rumored to be the next blockbuster MCU director with him taking up a potential Avengers movie in Secret Wars.
James Gunn Is Pitching a Secret DC Project
It’s very difficult to exist in both the Marvel and DC universes, but James Gunn has found a way to do it for the last few years. He went from directing the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise at Marvel to helming The Suicide Squad (and its spinoff TV series Peacemaker) for DC. Then he jumped back to Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But he’s apparently looking to make another jump back to DC for another as-yet-unrevealed project.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ producer teases Hulked-out Harrison Ford as the future of the Eternals is confirmed
The grind never stops for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which comes with the territory for the most successful film and television franchise in history. There are countless film and television projects on the way, but it’s the buildup to Black Panther:Wakanda Forever that’s provided plenty of curious tidbits, with some of the MCU’s heaviest hitters out in force teasing the past, present, and future of Phase Four and beyond.
What Is Kang’s Plan in ‘Quantumania’?
The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer makes it very clear that the film will come down to a battle between Ant-Man and his allies and Kang the Conqueror, the next major villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the end of the trailer has Kang offering Ant-Man some kind of deal — if Ant-Man agrees, Kang will supposedly send him out of the Quantum Realm and back to his home on Earth.
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Says We'll See an Even "Angrier" Version of Wolverine in the MCU
To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Hugh Jackman Just Threw Back To Ryan Reynolds Calling Him Out For Retiring From Wolverine And LOL
Hugh Jackman posted a throwback of Ryan Reynolds calling him out for retiring from Wolverine and it's hilarious.
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth
Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
Hugh Jackman Reveals How He Decided to Return as Wolverine Opposite Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool
Hugh Jackman bid farewell to Wolverine in the 2017 film Logan. The character’s death and subsequent burial seemed like a literal and figurative sign that Jackman was committed to closing that nearly 20-year chapter of his acting career. However, that didn’t stop people from asking him to run it back one more time because, as any superhero fan knows, nothing is really set in stone.
DC Films Chief Leaves Warner Bros.
Walter Hamada, who has been the head of DC Films at Warner Bros. since 2008, has left the company. Hamada began his career at TriStar as an assistant, before moving to Warner Bros.’ New Line Cinema division in 2007. While there, he served as a producer on some really big films, such as The Conjuring series and It. He was largely involved in horror films from that time.
Latest Marvel News: Sony webs up yet another Spidey villain movie as an MCU bad guy confirms they’re still alive
Hold back, heroes, it’s the villains’ time to shine. The biggest Marvel news of the day this Friday concerns not the MCU, but its less-loved younger brother who resents their older sibling for inheriting all the good looks and charisma — namely, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has just added another new movie to its docket. Elsewhere, one of the most effective foes the Avengers ever faced has assured us their character is still alive, even though we never thought they weren’t.
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
John Stewart New Lead of Redeveloped Green Lantern HBO Max Series
The Green Lantern series for HBO Max is reportedly turning to John Stewart to be its featured lantern bearer. The long-gestating project from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being retooled, with writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith leaving Green Lantern, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Grahame-Smith had already completed eight scripts for the DC streaming series, but reportedly chose to step down after all of the regime changes at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Green Lantern was originally going to feature Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but with the behind-the-scene changes comes word that John Stewart will be front and center.
Wolverine’s return in ‘Deadpool 3’ was Hugh Jackman’s idea, and he’s explained why he went back on his word
Most of us have been operating under the impression that Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 was down to Ryan Reynolds, given that the star and producer of the R-rated threequel has hardly been shy in voicing his love and admiration for the man who also happens to be his online arch-nemesis.
Sony Taps Venom Screenwriter Kelly Marcel To Direct Venom 3
"Venom 3" has found the perfect director. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe was bringing in unprecedented box office receipts, Sony took a look at its slew of Marvel/Spider-Man-associated characters and decided to forge its own path in the ever-evolving landscape of comic book films. This led to the birth of 2018's "Venom," the first film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (formerly called the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, or SPUMC). Featuring Tom Hardy in the titular role, the film was largely divorced from Kevin Feige and Disney's MCU. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film was ultimately panned by critics, holding a 30% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences, however, adored Hardy's lobster-eating Eddie Brock, helping propel the film's global cume to over $850 million (via The Numbers).
