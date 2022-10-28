Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis Is Alive, Despite Earlier Reports Of His Death
Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, is alive at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.
Jerry Lee Lewis obituary
Founding father of rock’n’roll who took the world by storm with Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Wife: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 7 Spouses
Jerry Lee Lewis was a Grammy-winning rock n’ roll artist known for his hit song “Great Balls of Fire” and more. His most recent marriage was to Judith Brown. The late singer was previously married to his cousin, who was 13 years old when they tie the knot.
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years: Photo Gallery
Jerry Lee Lewis helped inspire many of rock's biggest acts to become musicians. As you can see from the career-spanning collection of photographs below, many of them were lucky enough to meet or even perform with their pioneering hero. Born Sept. 29, 1935, Lewis shot to fame in 1957 with...
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
The untamable and often outrageous rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87
15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments
Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
Jerry Lee Lewis, 'Great Balls of Fire' singer, dead at 87
Legendary singer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87. Lewis, who was best known for iconic songs such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died at his home in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, according to his representative.
A Sitdown With The Killer: Jerry Lee Lewis and the Chilly ‘Great Balls of Fire’ Press Junket
In 1989 Orion Pictures released Great Balls of Fire, an energetic if arguably over-Hollywoodized fictionalization of a fairly fraught episode in the life of the groundbreaking rock and country music artist Jerry Lee Lewis. Said episode being his marriage in 1958 to one Myra Lee Brown, who in addition to being a cousin, was a mere thirteen years of age at the time of the nuptials. Jerry Lee himself was 22. The source material for the movie was Myra’s own memoir (the first of two; in the second she paints a much less congenial picture of her alcoholic, abusive former husband).
