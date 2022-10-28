ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Ultimate Classic Rock

Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years: Photo Gallery

Jerry Lee Lewis helped inspire many of rock's biggest acts to become musicians. As you can see from the career-spanning collection of photographs below, many of them were lucky enough to meet or even perform with their pioneering hero. Born Sept. 29, 1935, Lewis shot to fame in 1957 with...
Variety

15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments

Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
Outsider.com

Chris Stapleton Posts Heartfelt Message to Wife Morgane on 15-Year Anniversary

Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, are that super-talented country music couple who grow happier with each other by the day. The two celebrated their 15th anniversary, Thursday. And Chris Stapleton honored Morgane by posting a gallery of photos showing the two of them looking blissfully happy doing the most normal things. The last one in the gallery is of Morgane. She’s holding a bullhorn and wearing a sweatshirt that says “Outlaw.”
Washington Examiner

Jerry Lee Lewis, 'Great Balls of Fire' singer, dead at 87

Legendary singer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87. Lewis, who was best known for iconic songs such as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died at his home in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, according to his representative.
Decider.com

A Sitdown With The Killer: Jerry Lee Lewis and the Chilly ‘Great Balls of Fire’ Press Junket

In 1989 Orion Pictures released Great Balls of Fire, an energetic if arguably over-Hollywoodized fictionalization of a fairly fraught episode in the life of the groundbreaking rock and country music artist Jerry Lee Lewis. Said episode being his marriage in 1958 to one Myra Lee Brown, who in addition to being a cousin, was a mere thirteen years of age at the time of the nuptials. Jerry Lee himself was 22. The source material for the movie was Myra’s own memoir (the first of two; in the second she paints a much less congenial picture of her alcoholic, abusive former husband).
Popculture

Henry Silva, 'Ocean's Eleven' Actor, Dead at 95

Henry Silva, the prolific character actor best known for his villain roles in films including Ocean's Eleven and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. Silva passed away of natural causes on Sept. 14 at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, his son Scott Silva confirmed to The New York Times. He was 95.
Whiskey Riff

Viral Cover Of “I Walk The Line” Has People Convinced This Kid Is The Ghost Of Johnny Cash

I’m not a believer in reincarnation, but there has to be some Johnny Cash blood in this kid’s body somewhere. Andrew Logan Hensley has been known to sing a Cash cover or two, and to say the kid sounds like and resembles him is a bit of an understatement. Late last year, we saw him post a clip of him covering The Man In Black’s 1956 hit, “I Walk The Line,” and it had us all believing in ghosts.
American Songwriter

The Judds’ Love is Alive Final Concert Set to Be Televised

The Judds’ 1991 Farewell Tour marked not only a special moment in the lives and careers of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, but also a special moment in country music history. Parting ways due to mother Naomi’s retirement, The Judds said their goodbyes as a twosome with a final tour that came to a close at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Airing in living rooms everywhere, the television special depicted a heartfelt send-off of the mother-daughter duo who launched their careers together in 1983.
Loudwire

Jonathan Davis Names Korn Song He Never Wants to Play Again

Different albums represent different chapters for musicians, and some would prefer to leave the older ones in the past. Such is the case with Jonathan Davis, who's opened up to Metal Hammer about the one Korn song he never wants to play again. "Daddy." The song serves as the closing...
Loudwire

Loudwire

