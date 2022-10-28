They call Cynthia Paine-Drennan the pickleball pusher. She’s brought at least a dozen people into the fast-growing sport, described as a cross between tennis and pingpong, and she plays every day, including 8 a.m. Saturdays at Kiest Park. Paine-Drennan packs paddles and balls and plays pickleball on vacation. She uses tournaments for fundraising, and although she has a career and volunteers at her kid’s school, she generally organizes her life around playing pickleball.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO