Dallas, TX

advocatemag.com

DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Pickleball mania: Meet the kings and queens of this low-key sport

They call Cynthia Paine-Drennan the pickleball pusher. She’s brought at least a dozen people into the fast-growing sport, described as a cross between tennis, pingpong and badminton, and she plays every day. Paine-Drennan packs paddles and balls and plays pickleball on vacation. She uses tournaments for fundraising, and although she has a career and volunteers at her kid’s school, she generally organizes her life around playing pickleball.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Emporium Pies introduces take-home dough at Central Market

Just in time for the holidays, Emporium Pies is now selling their signature pie crust in Central Market stores across Texas. The dough’s secret is simplicity: its only ingredients are flour, butter, condensed milk, eggs and salt. You can find the crust for $8 in the freezer aisle of Central Market.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Urban Land Institute connects architecture and nature at Trinity Audubon Center

Urban Land Institute held its Building Healthy Places forum discussing natural land and new developments at Trinity River Audubon Center and HKS, Inc. Monday. As the largest network of cross-disciplinary real-estate and land experts, Urban Land Institute hosted a variety of sessions during the fall meeting and forum across Dallas until Oct. 27. This was the 15th part of the Building Healthy Places series and hosted by Urban Land Institute Foundation Governor Randall Lewis.
Dallas, TX

