Angelina County, TX

Pediatricians seeing RSV cases rise in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) -The state of Texas is currently seeing a rise in RSV hospitalizations. Health experts say hospital beds in Texas for children are 90 percent full. The CDC says it is estimated around 58,000 kids under the age of five are hospitalized each year because of RSV. Dr....
Elvis returning to East Texas

He’s got the hair. He’s got the dance moves. He’s even got the pinky finger positioned just right. His attention to detail has made Travis Powell one of the best Elvis Presley Tribute Artists in the world, and he’ll soon be performing two shows nearby. He will be at the Lufkin Pines Theater at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 and at the Huntsville Old Town Theater at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.
2 inmates briefly escape disabled prison bus in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two prison inmates being transported to Louisiana through Polk County briefly escaped custody Friday afternoon. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:20 p.m., two contract prisoner buses from Houston, were transporting inmates to a correctional facility in Louisiana. While traveling through a rural area of Polk County, one of the buses became disabled on State Highway 190 E, near Farm to Market Road 1276.
Letourneau Welding Competition

Lufkin police are looking for a man who attempted to rob Cash Now at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint Friday. Texas House Dist. 6 incumbent Matt Schaefer discusses hopes for reelection. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Rep. Matt Schaefer joined Devyn Shea Friday on East Texas Now. Nacogdoches City...
Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St. According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and...
SFA regents review staff, student reports on system affiliation options

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents received feedback on the university’s options for system affiliation presented by four key groups: the student government association, staff council, academic affairs group, and alumni. The board began by expressing appreciation for the time and effort that participants have put...
Drug Take Back

Area high school students paid a visit to LeTourneau University in Longview today to make sparks fly, but in a very controlled way. This welding competition paid off in scholarships and certifications for student welders. Lufkin police are looking for a man who attempted to rob Cash Now at 107...
Livingston man accused in drunk-driving death indicted for murder

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County grand jury has indicted a Livingston man on a charge of murder following a drunk-driving death in May. According to the indictment, Seth Jacob Marceaux, 29, has been previously convicted of driving while intoxicated. A third offense is a felony by Texas law. Also by Texas law, a person can be charged with murder if someone dies while the suspect is committing a felony.
Trinity County sheriff claims man attempted to take deputy’s gun during welfare check

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A welfare check ended with a Trinity County man arrested Friday afternoon. According to a Facebook post by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, a deputy was conducting a welfare check shortly after noon on Friday, Oct. 28 when the suspect, identified as Myles Christian Jennings allegedly assaulted the deputy and attempted to take their gun. In his post, Wallace claims Jennings was “high on THC” during the incident and that Jennings “is lucky that he is still breathing oxygen after trying to take an officer’s gun.”
Corrigan shuts out Groveton 45-0 Thursday

CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - The Corrigan Bulldogs took on the Groveton Indians Thursday night in the Battle for 287. The Bulldogs would shut out the Indians winning with a score of 45-0. We have highlights from the game here.
Former county investigator Carroll arrested

CROCKETT – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest last Thursday of a former county employee on multiple charges. Buck Carroll, 57, of Crockett, who worked as an investigator with the Houston County Attorney’s Office, was arrested on charges ranging from official oppression to third-degree felony prohibited sexual conduct.
