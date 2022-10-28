Read full article on original website
KTRE
Pediatricians seeing RSV cases rise in East Texas
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) -The state of Texas is currently seeing a rise in RSV hospitalizations. Health experts say hospital beds in Texas for children are 90 percent full. The CDC says it is estimated around 58,000 kids under the age of five are hospitalized each year because of RSV. Dr....
Over 2,000 without power as storms move across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Approximately 2,216 East Texans are without power as storms move through the area. KETK has compiled a list of counties with power outages from ONCOR and SWEPCO’s power outage maps, as well as several electric co-ops. The following is a list of current outages: Anderson County – 975 Angelina County – […]
East Texas News
Elvis returning to East Texas
He’s got the hair. He’s got the dance moves. He’s even got the pinky finger positioned just right. His attention to detail has made Travis Powell one of the best Elvis Presley Tribute Artists in the world, and he’ll soon be performing two shows nearby. He will be at the Lufkin Pines Theater at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 and at the Huntsville Old Town Theater at 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.
KTRE
2 inmates briefly escape disabled prison bus in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two prison inmates being transported to Louisiana through Polk County briefly escaped custody Friday afternoon. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:20 p.m., two contract prisoner buses from Houston, were transporting inmates to a correctional facility in Louisiana. While traveling through a rural area of Polk County, one of the buses became disabled on State Highway 190 E, near Farm to Market Road 1276.
KTRE
Letourneau Welding Competition
Lufkin police are looking for a man who attempted to rob Cash Now at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint Friday. Texas House Dist. 6 incumbent Matt Schaefer discusses hopes for reelection. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Rep. Matt Schaefer joined Devyn Shea Friday on East Texas Now. Nacogdoches City...
Merica Beverage in Lufkin Hosting Grand Opening Party on Saturday
Saturday, October 29, Merica Beverage Company will be hosting the grand opening party of their newest location at 4001 South Medford Drive, next to Cheddars in Lufkin. The celebration gets underway at 4 pm along with a live remote broadcast with KICKS 105 and Sean Ericson. A quick glance at...
KTRE
TRAFFIC ALERT: Diesel spill causes closure on southbound Loop 287 feeder road
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police report a diesel spill has caused the southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road to be shut down. Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line, according to police. Officers on the scene estimate that there...
ketk.com
Man accused of attempting to rob Lufkin Cash Now in custody after manhunt in Nacogdoches County
UPDATE: The City of Lufkin has announced that authorities have arrested Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston. According to authorities, Richardson allegedly stole a vehicle and started a chase that ended in Garrison before he got out on foot and was later found. Richardson was booked into the Nacogdoches...
KTRE
Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St. According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and...
KTRE
SFA regents review staff, student reports on system affiliation options
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Board of Regents received feedback on the university’s options for system affiliation presented by four key groups: the student government association, staff council, academic affairs group, and alumni. The board began by expressing appreciation for the time and effort that participants have put...
KWTX
Police in East Texas searching for armed man who assaulted clerk at Cash Now store
LUFKIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police in East Texas are looking for the man who attempted to rob a Cash Now store at gunpoint Friday. It happened at around 11:35 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the store located at 107 S. Timberland Drive. The suspect jumped the counter, and attacked the...
KTRE
Drug Take Back
Area high school students paid a visit to LeTourneau University in Longview today to make sparks fly, but in a very controlled way. This welding competition paid off in scholarships and certifications for student welders. Lufkin police are looking for a man who attempted to rob Cash Now at 107...
Click2Houston.com
2 inmates captured after escaping prisoner bus, stealing firearm during tire repair near Livingston, deputies say
LIVINGSTON, Texas – Two inmates who escaped a prisoner bus Friday afternoon with a firearm near Livingston have been captured, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:20 p.m., one of two contract prisoner buses from Houston, while transporting inmates to a correctional facility in Louisiana, became...
KLTV
Suspect who attacked Lufkin store clerk, escaped custody has been re-arrested
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man accused of trying to rob a Lufkin store and who escaped custody after his arrest has been found after a manhunt. The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office says he is back in custody as of 11 p.m. The suspect was believed to be in...
KTRE
Rusk’s Brailen Trawick makes long catch for touchdown against Brownsboro
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - During Thursday’s game against Brownsboro, Rusk’s quarterback Aiden McCown finds Brailen Trawick in the end zone for a touchdown.
KTRE
Livingston man accused in drunk-driving death indicted for murder
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County grand jury has indicted a Livingston man on a charge of murder following a drunk-driving death in May. According to the indictment, Seth Jacob Marceaux, 29, has been previously convicted of driving while intoxicated. A third offense is a felony by Texas law. Also by Texas law, a person can be charged with murder if someone dies while the suspect is committing a felony.
KTRE
Trinity County sheriff claims man attempted to take deputy’s gun during welfare check
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A welfare check ended with a Trinity County man arrested Friday afternoon. According to a Facebook post by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, a deputy was conducting a welfare check shortly after noon on Friday, Oct. 28 when the suspect, identified as Myles Christian Jennings allegedly assaulted the deputy and attempted to take their gun. In his post, Wallace claims Jennings was “high on THC” during the incident and that Jennings “is lucky that he is still breathing oxygen after trying to take an officer’s gun.”
KTRE
Corrigan shuts out Groveton 45-0 Thursday
CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - The Corrigan Bulldogs took on the Groveton Indians Thursday night in the Battle for 287. The Bulldogs would shut out the Indians winning with a score of 45-0. We have highlights from the game here.
East Texas News
Former county investigator Carroll arrested
CROCKETT – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest last Thursday of a former county employee on multiple charges. Buck Carroll, 57, of Crockett, who worked as an investigator with the Houston County Attorney’s Office, was arrested on charges ranging from official oppression to third-degree felony prohibited sexual conduct.
