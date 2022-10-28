Read full article on original website
Related
Here's Why CIA Director Made A Secret Visit To Ukraine And What He Told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
With Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing several new measures to assist Ukraine, the U.S. has also extended further support to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In a recent development, CIA director William J. Burns made a secret visit to Ukraine to meet Zelenskyy, CNN reports. During his trip, Burns pledged more resounding U.S. support.
Iran to hold public trials for up to 2,000 detained amid protests
The country’s judiciary says those marching against the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini to be tried
Why Aren't Russian Billionaire Owners Of Brittney Griner's Basketball Team Helping Get Her Out Of Prison?
Brittney Griner’s recently upheld nine-year sentence to be served in a Russian penal colony, let’s admit, evokes some horrifying images and brings to mind Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich.” Set in a Soviet labor camp, the short novel describes the prisoner’s struggle for human dignity.
Worldwide cholera outbreaks are ‘unprecedented,’ WHO says
Cholera outbreaks are taking place in 29 countries in 2022, including Haiti, Lebanon, Nigeria and Kenya. Children are most at risk of death from cholera.
Russia Launches Heavy Missile Attacks On Kyiv After Grain-Deal Fallout: Ukraine Says 'Putin's Only Goal Is Death And Destruction'
Vladimir Putin's Russia rocked Kyiv with a series of blasts after pulling out of a deal to allow Ukrainian grain shipments. What Happened: A series of blasts were heard in Kyiv on Monday, and authorities also reported several Russian missile strikes across the country, reported Reuters. "Another batch of Russian...
Why China Probably Won't Invade Taiwan--Plus, A Hedged Bet Against Chinese Stocks.
In a post last week (“What Comes Next In China“), I shared Sri Lankan geopolitical blogger Dhanuka Dickwella’s argument for why China might invade Taiwan as early as this winter. The heart of his argument was that China might take advantage of the Ukraine War depleting Western armaments and Western sanctions on Russia weakening Western economies:
Lula Wins Brazil Presidency, Defeating 'Tropical Trump' Bolsonaro As Country Swings To The Left
Brazil’s former President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva has defeated the incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in an election runoff. What Happened: The Leftist Lula received 50.9% of the votes while Bolsonaro got 49.1%, according to the country’s Supreme Electoral Court, which declared the former the winner, reported Reuters. The...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
104K+
Followers
178K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0