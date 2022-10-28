ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Gold Has Less Adoption Than Crypto': Why Vitalik Buterin Suggests Crypto Over Gold

The co-founder of one of the leading cryptocurrencies is sharing reasons why he supports crypto over gold as an alternative to money. What Happened: Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin has been a supporter of cryptocurrency for years. It won’t come as a huge surprise that Buterin told a user on Twitter that cryptocurrency is better than gold. What could be surprising are the reasons Buterin gave.
Why Globalstar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT shares are trading higher by 7.39% to $2.18 during Monday's session after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5 price target. Over the past 5 trading sessions, the stock has rallied approximately 23%. The company last week announced that it will...
Nasdaq Down Over 100 Points; Chicago PMI Drops Further

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.36% to 32,743.52 while the NASDAQ fell 1.21% to 10,967.56. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.67% to 3,874.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 1.9% on...
Ethereum Whale Just Transferred $32M Worth of ETH Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $32,347,357 of Ethereum ETH/USD just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x5b990c664ae7e759763acfec76e11c289c53be77. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
Binance-backed SafePal wallet unveils fresh, new branding look and exciting extension product

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), The estimated cryptos' market capitalization at $2.5 trillion with the exponential growth of the crypto-user base; around 2.3 million users own crypto-assets globe wide, up from approximately 1.9 million in 2020. The Crypto industry has become one of the fastest-growing industries. The rapid expansion has taken cryptocurrencies to the mass market and raised challenges, including scams, malicious actors, and knowledge gaps for new crypto adaptors.
A Preview Of Container Store Group's Earnings

Container Store Group TCS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Container Store Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Container Store Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Outlook For Enovix Corporation - Common Stock

Enovix Corporation - Common Stock ENVX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Enovix Corporation - Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Enovix Corporation - Common Stock bulls...
Earnings Outlook For Hanover Insurance Gr

Hanover Insurance Gr THG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hanover Insurance Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95. Hanover Insurance Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
Expert Ratings for WEX

Analysts have provided the following ratings for WEX WEX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $179.12 versus the current price of WEX at $165.195, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated...
10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Mondelez Remains This Analyst's Top Pick For Global Staples Investors Despite FX Drag

Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) and lowered the price target from $75 to $70. The analyst said Mondelez exited Q2 with FY22 guidance, effectively embedding H2 uncertainties from potential disruptions tied to a second round of price increases in Europe and potentially larger elasticities from sustained consumer inflationary pressures.
China Residents Can Now Travel To Macau Using e-Visa, Casino Stocks Gain

Shares of Casino operators, including Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO, Wynn Resorts Limited WYNN, Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS, and MGM Resorts International MGM rose after China's e-visa system for Macao travel. China's immigration bureau has permitted mainland residents to travel to Macao from November 1, 2022, using an...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Bitcoin Miners Capitulate – Is Renewable Energy Mining Inevitable?

After the total crypto market value reached a high of $999 billion on the weekend, the crypto market has started the week in the red, as Bitcoin has dropped below $20,500. There is increased fear around the Bitcoin mining sector, as some miners are simultaneously going bust. Bitcoin BTC/USD miner,...
Expert Ratings for Teck Resources

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Teck Resources TECK stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Earnings Preview: Par Pacific Hldgs

Par Pacific Hldgs PARR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Par Pacific Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96. Par Pacific Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company...
Pinterest Unusual Options Activity For October 31

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pinterest. Looking at options history for Pinterest PINS we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 5% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 95% with bearish.
