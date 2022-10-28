Read full article on original website
'Gold Has Less Adoption Than Crypto': Why Vitalik Buterin Suggests Crypto Over Gold
The co-founder of one of the leading cryptocurrencies is sharing reasons why he supports crypto over gold as an alternative to money. What Happened: Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin has been a supporter of cryptocurrency for years. It won’t come as a huge surprise that Buterin told a user on Twitter that cryptocurrency is better than gold. What could be surprising are the reasons Buterin gave.
Why Globalstar's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Globalstar, Inc. GSAT shares are trading higher by 7.39% to $2.18 during Monday's session after Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $5 price target. Over the past 5 trading sessions, the stock has rallied approximately 23%. The company last week announced that it will...
Nasdaq Down Over 100 Points; Chicago PMI Drops Further
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.36% to 32,743.52 while the NASDAQ fell 1.21% to 10,967.56. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.67% to 3,874.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 1.9% on...
Ethereum Whale Just Transferred $32M Worth of ETH Onto Binance
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $32,347,357 of Ethereum ETH/USD just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x5b990c664ae7e759763acfec76e11c289c53be77. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
Binance-backed SafePal wallet unveils fresh, new branding look and exciting extension product
According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), The estimated cryptos' market capitalization at $2.5 trillion with the exponential growth of the crypto-user base; around 2.3 million users own crypto-assets globe wide, up from approximately 1.9 million in 2020. The Crypto industry has become one of the fastest-growing industries. The rapid expansion has taken cryptocurrencies to the mass market and raised challenges, including scams, malicious actors, and knowledge gaps for new crypto adaptors.
Jeff Bezos Receives Backlash For Backing A Company Buying Up Single-Family Homes
Jeff Bezos has received his fair share of criticism over the years – for everything from Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN business practices to his large investments in space and, more recently, his investments in a real estate startup that’s been purchasing single-family homes in several states across the country.
A Preview Of Container Store Group's Earnings
Container Store Group TCS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Container Store Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Container Store Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Outlook For Enovix Corporation - Common Stock
Enovix Corporation - Common Stock ENVX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Enovix Corporation - Common Stock will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Enovix Corporation - Common Stock bulls...
Earnings Outlook For Hanover Insurance Gr
Hanover Insurance Gr THG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hanover Insurance Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95. Hanover Insurance Gr bulls will hope to hear the company...
Expert Ratings for WEX
Analysts have provided the following ratings for WEX WEX within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $179.12 versus the current price of WEX at $165.195, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated...
Digital Brands' New Multi-Brand Website Registers Jump In Revenues, Average Order Value
Digital Brands Group Inc DBGI said its new multi-brand website has seen a 462% increase in e-commerce revenue since its launch on October 23, 2022. The website, www.bailey44.com, offers products across Digital Brands' women's labels, including Bailey 44, Stateside, and dstld. Customers can purchase women's products from a single destination...
10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Mondelez Remains This Analyst's Top Pick For Global Staples Investors Despite FX Drag
Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) and lowered the price target from $75 to $70. The analyst said Mondelez exited Q2 with FY22 guidance, effectively embedding H2 uncertainties from potential disruptions tied to a second round of price increases in Europe and potentially larger elasticities from sustained consumer inflationary pressures.
China Residents Can Now Travel To Macau Using e-Visa, Casino Stocks Gain
Shares of Casino operators, including Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO, Wynn Resorts Limited WYNN, Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS, and MGM Resorts International MGM rose after China's e-visa system for Macao travel. China's immigration bureau has permitted mainland residents to travel to Macao from November 1, 2022, using an...
Wall Street Expects Another 0.75% Interest Rate Hike This Week, But Timing Of Fed Pivot Is Key
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY gave up some of its October gains on Monday morning ahead of a critical Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision on Wednesday. The bond market is pricing in an 88.7% chance of a fourth consecutive 0.75% rate hike this week, according to CME Group.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga
Bitcoin Miners Capitulate – Is Renewable Energy Mining Inevitable?
After the total crypto market value reached a high of $999 billion on the weekend, the crypto market has started the week in the red, as Bitcoin has dropped below $20,500. There is increased fear around the Bitcoin mining sector, as some miners are simultaneously going bust. Bitcoin BTC/USD miner,...
Expert Ratings for Teck Resources
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Teck Resources TECK stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Earnings Preview: Par Pacific Hldgs
Par Pacific Hldgs PARR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Par Pacific Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96. Par Pacific Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company...
Pinterest Unusual Options Activity For October 31
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pinterest. Looking at options history for Pinterest PINS we detected 20 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 5% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 95% with bearish.
