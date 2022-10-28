Read full article on original website
This Analyst Cuts Sonic Automotive's Earnings Estimates & Price Target Citing Lower Industry Volume Assumptions
Benchmark analyst Michael Ward reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Sonic Automotive Inc SAH and lowered the price target from $71 to $62. The analyst said dealers are likely to carry 30% less inventory going forward than in the past, shifting from a discount model to a prestige relationship with consumers, resulting in higher levels of variable gross margin.
Analysts Slash Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Targets As Uncertainty Looms Over Neuroblastoma Hopeful
On Friday, FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted 16 to 0 that Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc YMAB did not provide sufficient evidence to conclude that omburtamab improves overall survival. Guggenheim says the news is disappointing, slashing the price target from $26 to $18, given the unlikelihood of a priority review...
Mondelez Remains This Analyst's Top Pick For Global Staples Investors Despite FX Drag
Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) and lowered the price target from $75 to $70. The analyst said Mondelez exited Q2 with FY22 guidance, effectively embedding H2 uncertainties from potential disruptions tied to a second round of price increases in Europe and potentially larger elasticities from sustained consumer inflationary pressures.
'I'm Going Bullish, Because I Believe In Natural Gas': Cramer On This Energy Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer recommended staying with Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC, and added that "I’m not going to go against an airline when people seem to want to travel more than they want to talk with people." When asked about CH Robinson Worldwide...
Analyst Ratings for Amgen
Amgen AMGN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $238.33 versus the current price of Amgen at $268.94, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Amgen...
Jeff Bezos Receives Backlash For Backing A Company Buying Up Single-Family Homes
Jeff Bezos has received his fair share of criticism over the years – for everything from Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN business practices to his large investments in space and, more recently, his investments in a real estate startup that’s been purchasing single-family homes in several states across the country.
New Acquisition Adds To Thermo Fisher's Specialty Dx Portfolio, Analyst Says
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO agreed to acquire The Binding Site from Private Equity Nordic Capital for $2.6 billion, implying an 11x 2023E sales of $242 million. SVB Securities maintains an Outperform rating on the stock. The Binding Site is expected to deliver $220 million in 2022. SVB writes that...
Where T. Rowe Price Gr Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for T. Rowe Price Gr TROW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, T. Rowe Price Gr has an average price target of $103.0 with a high of $138.00 and a low of $70.00.
Bitcoin Miners Capitulate – Is Renewable Energy Mining Inevitable?
After the total crypto market value reached a high of $999 billion on the weekend, the crypto market has started the week in the red, as Bitcoin has dropped below $20,500. There is increased fear around the Bitcoin mining sector, as some miners are simultaneously going bust. Bitcoin BTC/USD miner,...
Analyst Ratings for Mastercard
Mastercard MA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Mastercard has an average price target of $393.55 with a high of $441.00 and a low of $345.00.
Cognizant Has Growth Potential In New Geographic Areas, Says This Analyst
BMO analyst Keith Bachman reiterated Outperform on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH and cut the price target from $86 to $73. The re-rating reflected the potential for continued margin expansion in smaller increments and an attractive valuation. He cut his CTSH margin and estimates for FY22 and FY23 due to...
Analyst Ratings for L3Harris Technologies
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on L3Harris Technologies LHX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
UnitedHealth Group Unusual Options Activity For October 31
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on UnitedHealth Group UNH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
JBG SMITH Properties's Earnings Outlook
JBG SMITH Properties JBGS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that JBG SMITH Properties will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14. JBG SMITH Properties bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Outlook For Safehold
Safehold SAFE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Safehold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39. Safehold bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Outlook For Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia Oil & Gas MGY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16. Magnolia Oil & Gas bulls will hope to...
Earnings Outlook For RenaissanceRe Holdings
RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that RenaissanceRe Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-8.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Preview: Kopin's Earnings
Kopin KOPN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kopin will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04. Kopin bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Nvidia Is The Best Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Play, Analyst Says
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Nvidia Corp NVDA with a $205 price target. Recent events have significantly impacted the global AI technology roadmap, from elevated geopolitical tensions resulting from technology export restrictions to essential industry product updates. Rakesh writes NVDA reigns supreme, with its DGX H100 (Hopper)...
Peering Into IDEXX Laboratories's Recent Short Interest
IDEXX Laboratories's IDXX short percent of float has risen 14.54% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.37 million shares sold short, which is 3.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
