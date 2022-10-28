Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Historic Washtenaw County farm set to become permanent home for folk school
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Come never having swung a hammer and leave with three oval, steam-bent cherry wood boxes, hand-tacked in the iconic Shaker style dating back more than 200 years. That’s just a normal Saturday at the Michigan Folk School. Based in a historic farmstead a short...
wlen.com
Hospice of Lenawee to Host Apple Butter Drive-Thru Distribution for Local Veterans
Adrian, MI – Hospice of Lenawee is once again hosting the apple butter drive-thru celebration for local veterans on Veterans Day. Each Veteran will receive a half pint of Kapnick Orchards apple butter, while supplies last, as a thank you for their service and commitment to our country. When...
3K-gallon spill of untreated sewage closes Washtenaw Community College campus
ANN ARBOR, MI - A spill of more than 3,000 gallons of untreated sewer water closed the Washtenaw Community College campus Wednesday afternoon, according to a WCC release. Facility workers identified the leak around 4 p.m., Oct. 26 and determined it came from a sanitary sewer line, the release states. The line was shut off and the leak was contained by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the release states.
hollandsfj.us
Newest addition to Howard Marsh opens to the public
On a cold, blustery and rainy day, Metroparks Toledo unveiled the newest addition to Howard Marsh park on Howard Road in Jerusalem Township. Inclement weather forced the event indoors to Macomber Lodge at Pearson park in Oregon, but following the dedication, visitors were invited to travel east for 10 miles on State Route 2 to the park where tours were offered.
Out of the broom closet: Washtenaw County witches find community in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti native Tanet Casey felt like a solitary witch when she began practicing witchcraft 20 years ago. Despite growing up in a household open to nontraditional religions, she was unaware of the pagan community in her own backyard. “These things were very hush-hush,” Casey said. “It’s basically...
wlen.com
Three Lenawee County Schools to Receive Rebates to Aide Transition to Electric School Buses
Britton, MI – Three Lenawee County school districts will be receiving rebates to help transition school buses to electric buses. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s announced of the winners of the 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Clean School Bus Rebates. In total, 25 Michigan school districts will receive over $54 million in rebates to help transition 138 buses.
House of Dank Monroe Holds Official Grand Opening Celebration
The new retail location will cater to Michigan and Ohio residents with one of the largest selections of top cannabis products in the state. House of Dank welcomes a new location to the family; H.O.D. Monroe will hold their official Grand Opening celebration on November 5th at 14750 Laplaisance Road from 9am to 10pm. Adding to their seven existing retail locations, House of Dank is going grand in Monroe, so make sure to be one of the first people in line to get some dank swag.
33-Year-Old Devontae T Shackelford Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Erie Township (Erie Township, MI)
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The accident on I-75 north of the Michigan-Ohio border. The victim was identified as 33-year-old Devontae T Shackleford, of Monroe.
13abc.com
Large sinkhole disrupts traffic on Dorr Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews are blocking off a large sinkhole on Dorr Street in Toledo Friday afternoon. The sinkhole, pictured below, is on Dorr between Holland-Sylvania and Reynolds. According to a city spokesperson, the sinkhole happened after there was a 6″ water main break that leaked into a 12″ storm main. Crews are repairing the 6″ water main and will repair the 12″ soon.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The real story of Eloise Psychiatric Hospital: the most complicated "haunted" house in Metro Detroit
Though many Metro Detroiters believe the Eloise complex in Westland to be the home of paranormal activity, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino discovered on The Daily J that real story behind the former psychiatric hospital is much more nuanced.
fox2detroit.com
Ford House Christmas Tours return with more holiday events this season -- See the full schedule
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ford House Christmas Tours start next month. In addition to the annual tours, other events are planned at the house in Grosse Pointe Shores to help get you into the holiday spirit. Tours begin Nov. 18 and run through Dec. 30, while additional...
sent-trib.com
How can fairgrounds be better used? $48,000 study may have the answer
The Wood County Fair Board president believes they do a fairly good job of utilizing the fairgrounds. But a $48,000 study, which was funded by the county, may show some room for improvement, according to Kyle Culp, the president. The study, which will be completed this fall and was mentioned...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dan’s Downtown Tavern is the place for a ‘good burger’ and a ‘good beer’
SALINE, MI -- Looking for a comfortable place to eat a burger? Dan’s Downtown Tavern in Saline aims to be just that. The local tavern is known for being a welcoming place that serves its customers fresh comfort food, along with over 40 different beers on tap, Owner Dan Kolander said.
themirrornewspaper.com
Historical Artifacts Unearthed During Uptown Maumee Streetscape Renovation
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — It is hauntingly fitting that a few historical Maumee artifacts have been unearthed from their decades-old graves and are seeing new daylight just a week before Halloween. Workers from Helms Construction Inc. ran into a few surprises earlier this week as they...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Election Preview: Township Supervisors and Trustees
Adrian, MI – WLEN News continues our series of stories on previewing the upcoming local Lenawee County elections in November. Today, we are looking at several contested Township Supervisor and Trustee races. In Macon, Lee Wagner and Dean T. Montrief are squaring off for the Supervisor position. Edward Clark...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home
If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
Wood County farmer killed in crash Tuesday afternoon
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Milton Township farmer was killed Tuesday after an unoccupied tractor struck a pickup truck, knocking him over and pinning him to the ground. William Wilhelm, 82, of Deshler, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday afternoon. The tractor began moving after it was...
Comments / 0