Deerfield, MI

The Ann Arbor News

3K-gallon spill of untreated sewage closes Washtenaw Community College campus

ANN ARBOR, MI - A spill of more than 3,000 gallons of untreated sewer water closed the Washtenaw Community College campus Wednesday afternoon, according to a WCC release. Facility workers identified the leak around 4 p.m., Oct. 26 and determined it came from a sanitary sewer line, the release states. The line was shut off and the leak was contained by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the release states.
ANN ARBOR, MI
hollandsfj.us

Newest addition to Howard Marsh opens to the public

On a cold, blustery and rainy day, Metroparks Toledo unveiled the newest addition to Howard Marsh park on Howard Road in Jerusalem Township. Inclement weather forced the event indoors to Macomber Lodge at Pearson park in Oregon, but following the dedication, visitors were invited to travel east for 10 miles on State Route 2 to the park where tours were offered.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Three Lenawee County Schools to Receive Rebates to Aide Transition to Electric School Buses

Britton, MI – Three Lenawee County school districts will be receiving rebates to help transition school buses to electric buses. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s announced of the winners of the 2022 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Clean School Bus Rebates. In total, 25 Michigan school districts will receive over $54 million in rebates to help transition 138 buses.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit Metro Times

House of Dank Monroe Holds Official Grand Opening Celebration

The new retail location will cater to Michigan and Ohio residents with one of the largest selections of top cannabis products in the state. House of Dank welcomes a new location to the family; H.O.D. Monroe will hold their official Grand Opening celebration on November 5th at 14750 Laplaisance Road from 9am to 10pm. Adding to their seven existing retail locations, House of Dank is going grand in Monroe, so make sure to be one of the first people in line to get some dank swag.
MONROE, MI
13abc.com

Large sinkhole disrupts traffic on Dorr Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews are blocking off a large sinkhole on Dorr Street in Toledo Friday afternoon. The sinkhole, pictured below, is on Dorr between Holland-Sylvania and Reynolds. According to a city spokesperson, the sinkhole happened after there was a 6″ water main break that leaked into a 12″ storm main. Crews are repairing the 6″ water main and will repair the 12″ soon.
TOLEDO, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
themirrornewspaper.com

Historical Artifacts Unearthed During Uptown Maumee Streetscape Renovation

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — It is hauntingly fitting that a few historical Maumee artifacts have been unearthed from their decades-old graves and are seeing new daylight just a week before Halloween. Workers from Helms Construction Inc. ran into a few surprises earlier this week as they...
MAUMEE, OH
wlen.com

Lenawee County Election Preview: Township Supervisors and Trustees

Adrian, MI – WLEN News continues our series of stories on previewing the upcoming local Lenawee County elections in November. Today, we are looking at several contested Township Supervisor and Trustee races. In Macon, Lee Wagner and Dean T. Montrief are squaring off for the Supervisor position. Edward Clark...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
US 103.1

Ex-Detroit Piston Asking $3.5 Million For Bloomfield Hills Home

If you are in the market for a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan home priced at just over $3 million, you are in luck. In August of 2021, signed a three-year deal with the Detroit Pistons worth $37 million. Fast forward to September 2022, and Kelly Olynyk was traded to the Utah Jazz. The center (I know he plays center because I Googled it) has since put his gorgeous lakefront home on the market for $3.5 million. Still interested? Your payment and or mortgage would be roughly $24,443 per month.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
WTOL 11

Wood County farmer killed in crash Tuesday afternoon

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Milton Township farmer was killed Tuesday after an unoccupied tractor struck a pickup truck, knocking him over and pinning him to the ground. William Wilhelm, 82, of Deshler, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday afternoon. The tractor began moving after it was...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

