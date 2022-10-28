Read full article on original website
Man dies in fall from Grandfather Mountain overlook
GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WATE) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday in fall from a cliff at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said Todd A. Buckman, of Troy, New Hampshire was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. He was last seen at one of the park’s overlooks. His body […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested
Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials. Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Lure, North Carolina, USA By Debbie Rubin
An especially brilliantly bright and beautiful morning on the lake. I was mesmerized by all of the colors. As I searched for a composition, I noted that the boathouse took on the colors of the reflections upon the water. I used my tripod and tried to catch the glow on the water while the breeze slowed to a minimum. The photosynthesis was at work and changed the colors to this mixture of yellows, oranges and reds. Soon, all of the greens will be gone.
Search for wanted man who escaped from attic in North Carolina
A search continues for a wanted man who escaped from an attic Wednesday in Rutherford County.
‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
WYFF4.com
Bibles thrown around, pumpkins smashed inside North Carolina church, pictures show
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina church is cleaning up and trying to figure out who vandalized its sanctuary. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the Halls Chapel Baptist Church was vandalized Monday night. Pictures of the damage show a pumpkin smashed in a doorway, Bibles and...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Boone, NC
Boone is a town in Watauga County, northwestern North Carolina. It is perfectly situated on top of the Blue Ridge Mountains with an elevation of 995 meters near the Tennessee borders. The town was named after famous explorer Daniel Boone who first camped in the area while on a hunting...
Two people hospitalized following shooting in Greeneville Sunday morning
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds following a shooting at around 3 a.m. Sunday in Greeneville, according to Greeneville Police Capt. Timothy Davis. Greenville police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway. The conditions of the victims are currently unknown,...
qcnews.com
Hundreds turn out for Hickory Walk to End Alzheimer’s event
HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which had its final event of the fall Saturday in Hickory. About 300 people came out for the event at LP Frans Stadium. Our very own Ann Wyatt...
Reward being offered for information in NC shooting that killed two, including Statesville woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers unit is offering a cash reward for information in a double homicide in Greensboro that claimed the lives of two, including a 19-year-old Statesville woman. Officers responded just before midnight to Circle Drive near East Bessemer Avenue Tuesday night. At the scene,...
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
WBTV
‘He was my best buddy’: Family of missing Lincolnton father pleading for answers in his disappearance
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been over three months since anyone was seen a 27-year-old Lincolnton father of two. His family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. “It’s been pretty bad because I don’t know what’s happened to my son,” said Quintin Roark’s mother, Nancy....
iheart.com
Watch: Ghost Pushes Crawling Toddler?
A couple in Tennessee fear that their home could be haunted following an eerie incident wherein their toddler was seemingly shoved by an unseen force. The unsettling event reportedly occurred earlier this month in the city of Elizabethton as Chris Geisler was keeping an eye on their son Gavin while his partner, Ashley Scott, was out grocery shopping. The normally routine bit of babysitting took a weird turn when he was watching the tot crawl along the floor and then saw the youngster suddenly lurch forward for no apparent reason. Gavin's reaction made the motion all the more odd as he immediately looked back as if to see what had just pushed him.
1 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Greeneville
UPDATE 3:12 p.m. Sunday, October 30: According to the Greeneville Police Department, one of the victims injured in the shooting has died at a local hospital. The victim was identified as Juan Tauscher, 22, of Greeneville. The investigation remains ongoing and the condition of the other victim injured in the shooting is unknown at this […]
theappalachianonline.com
Coffee with a cop returns after two years
After a two-year hiatus, Cafe con Leche con un Policía, or “Cappuccino con un Latino,” was held at Crosspoint Church Tuesday evening. The event was presented by Q’Pasa Appalachia, a blog run by Yolanda Adams who is described by the community as being “entregada a su trabajo” or dedicated to her work.
Haunted Tri-Cities: The Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Roan Mountain is a location of unparalleled natural beauty, and the site plays host to century-old stories of strange noises in the wind. Described by some as an angelic choir or wails of the damned, the Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain sticks with all visitors who hear it. “Folk tales […]
65-year-old woman killed in Iredell County dump truck collision: Police
Toni Barbara Cunningham, 65, of Mooresville, was identified as the person deceased.
lincolntimesnews.com
Shiver me timbers: ‘Halloween Town’ is all new this year
LINCOLNTON – There’s people who love Halloween and then there’s the people who really love the holiday. Dante Patterson and his wife, Sarah who live on the corner of North High and West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton, fall well within the latter group. For the past decade...
wccbcharlotte.com
Burke County Man Airlifted To Hospital After Stabbing
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County man is in he hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen. Investigators responded to 7790 Hildebran School Road around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and found Michael Winstead sitting inside a vehicle suffering from stab wounds. Winstead was transported to UNC Health Blueridge before...
