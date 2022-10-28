ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linville, NC

WATE

Man dies in fall from Grandfather Mountain overlook

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WATE) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday in fall from a cliff at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said Todd A. Buckman, of Troy, New Hampshire was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. He was last seen at one of the park’s overlooks. His body […]
TROY, NH
Raleigh News & Observer

Fisherman spots human remains along Tennessee lake, cops say. Two arrested

Two people were arrested after human remains were found near a lake in Tennessee, according to officials. Sullivan County deputies say they arrested Wanda Marie Ward and James Edward Duncan III on Friday, Oct. 28. Ward is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a schedule 1 substance, according to an Oct. 28 news release from the sheriff’s office. Duncan was arrested on an outstanding warrant and will be charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Work begins Monday in Haywood County to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. The interstate between exit 20 and mile marker 18 will be down to one lane through the winter. The two-year project will focus on the bridges’ aging infrastructure. Asheville GreenWorks held a Halloween...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Lake Lure, North Carolina, USA By Debbie Rubin

An especially brilliantly bright and beautiful morning on the lake. I was mesmerized by all of the colors. As I searched for a composition, I noted that the boathouse took on the colors of the reflections upon the water. I used my tripod and tried to catch the glow on the water while the breeze slowed to a minimum. The photosynthesis was at work and changed the colors to this mixture of yellows, oranges and reds. Soon, all of the greens will be gone.
LAKE LURE, NC
WFAE

‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
STATESVILLE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Boone, NC

Boone is a town in Watauga County, northwestern North Carolina. It is perfectly situated on top of the Blue Ridge Mountains with an elevation of 995 meters near the Tennessee borders. The town was named after famous explorer Daniel Boone who first camped in the area while on a hunting...
BOONE, NC
qcnews.com

Hundreds turn out for Hickory Walk to End Alzheimer’s event

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which had its final event of the fall Saturday in Hickory. About 300 people came out for the event at LP Frans Stadium. Our very own Ann Wyatt...
HICKORY, NC
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
iheart.com

Watch: Ghost Pushes Crawling Toddler?

A couple in Tennessee fear that their home could be haunted following an eerie incident wherein their toddler was seemingly shoved by an unseen force. The unsettling event reportedly occurred earlier this month in the city of Elizabethton as Chris Geisler was keeping an eye on their son Gavin while his partner, Ashley Scott, was out grocery shopping. The normally routine bit of babysitting took a weird turn when he was watching the tot crawl along the floor and then saw the youngster suddenly lurch forward for no apparent reason. Gavin's reaction made the motion all the more odd as he immediately looked back as if to see what had just pushed him.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

1 dead, 1 injured after early morning shooting in Greeneville

UPDATE 3:12 p.m. Sunday, October 30: According to the Greeneville Police Department, one of the victims injured in the shooting has died at a local hospital. The victim was identified as Juan Tauscher, 22, of Greeneville. The investigation remains ongoing and the condition of the other victim injured in the shooting is unknown at this […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
theappalachianonline.com

Coffee with a cop returns after two years

After a two-year hiatus, Cafe con Leche con un Policía, or “Cappuccino con un Latino,” was held at Crosspoint Church Tuesday evening. The event was presented by Q’Pasa Appalachia, a blog run by Yolanda Adams who is described by the community as being “entregada a su trabajo” or dedicated to her work.
BOONE, NC
WJHL

Haunted Tri-Cities: The Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Roan Mountain is a location of unparalleled natural beauty, and the site plays host to century-old stories of strange noises in the wind. Described by some as an angelic choir or wails of the damned, the Ghost Choir of Roan Mountain sticks with all visitors who hear it. “Folk tales […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
lincolntimesnews.com

Shiver me timbers: ‘Halloween Town’ is all new this year

LINCOLNTON – There’s people who love Halloween and then there’s the people who really love the holiday. Dante Patterson and his wife, Sarah who live on the corner of North High and West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton, fall well within the latter group. For the past decade...
LINCOLNTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Burke County Man Airlifted To Hospital After Stabbing

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burke County man is in he hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen. Investigators responded to 7790 Hildebran School Road around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and found Michael Winstead sitting inside a vehicle suffering from stab wounds. Winstead was transported to UNC Health Blueridge before...
BURKE COUNTY, NC

