Douglas County, OR

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct following an incident Friday morning. An RPD report said just before 10:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard where a 67-year old man was pushing his electric scooter impeding traffic. Several good Samaritans attempted to help the man remove his scooter from the roadway but were attacked by the man.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

Roseburg Police jailed a man on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, on Saturday. An RPD report said just before 10:30 a.m. the 31-year old was reported to be in the Adapt building in the 500 block of Southeast Jackson, with a gun while going through a crisis. When officers arrived, the suspect was outside the building where he complied with all commands.
LOUISIANA WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS

A Louisiana woman was jailed for an alleged trespass incident, by Roseburg Police early Saturday. An RPD report said at about 2:30 a.m. the 38-year old was taken into custody after she returned to a business in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, only 20 minutes after being trespassed. The suspect also punched a victim multiple times, but he did not want to press charges.
Sutherlin man arrested after search revealed 'a plethora of controlled substances'

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) made another drug arrest on Wednesday, October 26, the agency reported. According to the report, detectives had interest in 39-year-old Sutherlin resident, Caleb Plueard, "due to his alleged involvement in illegal drug activity, including his alleged involvement in recent fentanyl overdoses," the DINT team said.
MAN CITED FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC DOWNTOWN

Roseburg Police cited a man for drinking in public in downtown, on Sunday afternoon. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. the 29-year old was found standing in the middle of the road, in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street in front of the Elk’s Lodge. The suspect had an open 40-ounce beer with him.
DINT ARRESTS MAN, VEHICLE HAS PLETHORA OF ILLEGAL DRUGS

Last Wednesday the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Teams arrested a man whose vehicle contained a plethora of illegal drugs, and who may be involved in recent fentanyl overdoses. Lieutenant Rick McArthur of DINT said detectives had interest in 39-year of Caleb Plueard who was seen leaving a residence in the 1300...
CALIFORNIA MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT

A California man was jailed by deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after an alleged elude incident early Friday morning. A DCSO report said at 1:30 a.m. a deputy observed an SUV leaving Tenmile Valley Road in the Tenmile area, and attempted to stop it. The driver pulled into a residence in the 7000 block of Highway 42 and fled on foot. After a K9 track, he was not located.
Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart

Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged criminal mischief following an incident on Thursday. The RPD report said just after 2:00 p.m. a Parole and Probation Officer said his vehicle nearly struck a man who was riding a skateboard in the roadway, in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The officer said the man became upset and punched the Parole and Probation vehicle, causing damage to it, before he fled the scene.
TWO JAILED FOLLOWING PAROLE OFFICER VISIT

Two people were jailed following a parole officer visit on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 3:15 p.m. the 56-year old man was contacted for a home visit in the 500 block of Southeast Stephens Street. The parole officer allegedly located methamphetamine in the man’s possession. Officers recognized the woman that was in his room and found that she had a warrant for her arrest. She was taken into custody, with bail set at $12,500.
Investigators looking for vehicle involved in felony hit and run

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is looking for information about a felony hit and run that occurred October 15th during the Rogue Marathon in Central Point. Deputies say A 2002 Saturn S-Series sedan struck a marathon runner with their passenger side mirror on the block of Hanley Road at around 9:50 a.m.
MAN JAILED FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

A Roseburg man was jailed for driving while suspended, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said just before 4:40 p.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop on a pickup for making a dangerous left turn and almost causing a collision, in the 100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 28-year old driver was found to have a suspended license, at the misdemeanor level. He was taken into custody with bail set at $6,250.
WINSTON POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION

Winston Police jailed a man following a DUII investigation on Wednesday. Information from WPD said the 48-year old was contacted during a routine traffic stop which led to the investigation. The driver was cited for DUII, a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended and for a parole violation. He was...
Man sentenced for defrauding elderly Roseburg man of $1 million

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A 43-year-old man was sentenced Friday for his role in defrauding an elderly Roseburg man of $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon. Thomas Gerard Mautone, a former New Jersey resident, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and...
JUVENILE CITED FOR THEFT INCIDENT AT JOSEPH LANE MIDDLE SCHOOL

A male juvenile was cited following a theft incident at Joseph Lane Middle School on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said 10:30 a.m. an officer responded to the school in the 2100 block of Northeast Vine Street. A 12-year old allegedly stole numerous toys from another student. The property was recovered and the juvenile was cited for third-degree theft.
Medford Police end standoff with armed man after shots fired

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police Department says a standoff suspect is in custody. Police negotiated with an armed man this afternoon at a warehouse near Brian Way and Lars Way about a mile west of Rogue Valley Mall, north of Rossanley Drive and North Ross Lane where both streets were closed by police.
