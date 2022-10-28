With the Seattle Seahawks leading the NFC West through Week 8, is there value in them holding that position for the rest of the regular season?. It’s hard not to be impressed with how the Seahawks have performed as the midway point of the NFL season approaches. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, it appeared the team was headed toward a rebuild, but head coach Pete Carroll has done a great job of milking every last ounce of talent out of this team. As a result, after picking up a Week 8 victory over the New York Giants, the Seahawks have a 5-3 record on the campaign.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO