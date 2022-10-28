ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets

Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
NBC Sports

Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks

Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
FanSided

4 things we learned from the Miami Dolphins intense win over the Lions

Well, I don’t know about you but I smoked about a pack of cigarettes after that game and I don’t even smoke. I couldn’t watch the game at 1 PM because I was attending a Halloween parade that my nieces and nephews attended, which was lovely. So, I had to go off the grid(turning my phone off for a few hours) and I watched the game at 3 PM.
NBC Sports

NBA exec claims Dubs like PBJ more than JK, other young players

There has been a dent in Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time this season, and he’s not happy about it, to say the least. Although the situation remains a mystery, one NBA executive might know why the young Warriors forward is playing fewer minutes. “The thing about Kuminga and all...
FanSided

Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason

The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard not expected to play Wednesday vs. Memphis, Josh Hart still in recovery

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Sunday that Damian Lillard won’t return in time for Wednesday night’s home game against Memphis. Lillard suffered a right calf strain during last Wednesday’s loss to Miami at the Moda Center. On Thursday, the Blazers announced that Lillard had a grade one strain and would be reevaluated in one to weeks.
NBC Sports

JP's priceless quip after Wiggins' double-double vs. Heat

Andrew Wiggins has been on a tear to start the 2022-23 NBA season, something his coaches and teammates like Jordan Poole have noticed. While Wiggins was speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike following the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday, the 23-year-old guard hilariously interrupted the forwards' interview.
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
FanSided

FanSided

