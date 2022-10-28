Read full article on original website
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pistons
Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons.
Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart enters NBA’s concussion protocols
Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart has entered the NBA’s concussion protocols after falling and hitting the back of his head on the court during the team’s win Friday night over Houston at the Moda Center. The play occurred in the second quarter. Hart drove to the basket,...
NBC Sports
What Kerr told Wiseman after not playing second half vs. Hornets
Warriors youngster James Wiseman will be looking to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a less-than-memorable showing against the Charlotte Hornets the day prior. But the task might be easier for Wiseman after his coach, Steve Kerr, texted him a word of advice following Saturday’s loss.
NBC Sports
Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks
Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
Warriors Finalized Injury Report Against The Pistons
The Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury report for Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons.
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: Michigan increases lead for Jadyn Davis
Charlotte Providence Day School four-star quarterback Jadyn Davis has been trending towards Michigan for a while now. The Wolverines hosted Davis on campus again this weekend for the Michigan State game. Coming out of the visit, Michigan’s chances to land Davis increased in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine by nearly 14%, jumping from 62.5% to 76.3%.
Steve Nash rips Nets for being a ‘disaster’
The Brooklyn Nets are a mess both on and off the court, and Steve Nash knows it. Nash’s Nets lost at home on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers 125-116 to drop to 1-5. They allowed the Pacers to shoot 50 percent on 3-pointers (23/46) and couldn’t keep up.
Key Celtics Player On Injury Report Against The Wizards
Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics.
4 things we learned from the Miami Dolphins intense win over the Lions
Well, I don’t know about you but I smoked about a pack of cigarettes after that game and I don’t even smoke. I couldn’t watch the game at 1 PM because I was attending a Halloween parade that my nieces and nephews attended, which was lovely. So, I had to go off the grid(turning my phone off for a few hours) and I watched the game at 3 PM.
NBC Sports
NBA exec claims Dubs like PBJ more than JK, other young players
There has been a dent in Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time this season, and he’s not happy about it, to say the least. Although the situation remains a mystery, one NBA executive might know why the young Warriors forward is playing fewer minutes. “The thing about Kuminga and all...
Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason
The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard not expected to play Wednesday vs. Memphis, Josh Hart still in recovery
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Sunday that Damian Lillard won’t return in time for Wednesday night’s home game against Memphis. Lillard suffered a right calf strain during last Wednesday’s loss to Miami at the Moda Center. On Thursday, the Blazers announced that Lillard had a grade one strain and would be reevaluated in one to weeks.
Celtics Reportedly Make Decision On Payton Pritchard's Contract Situation
Payton Pritchard isn't going anywhere. The Boston Celtics reportedly picked up young point guard Payton Pritchard's fourth-year team option deal for the 2023-24 season ahead of the NBA's Monday deadline, according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach. Pritchard will earn $4,037,278 ...
VIRAL: Celtics Player Walks Into The Arena With A Full Batman Costume
Before the Boston Celtics played the Washington Wizards, Grant Williams walked into the arena with a batman costume.
NBC Sports
JP's priceless quip after Wiggins' double-double vs. Heat
Andrew Wiggins has been on a tear to start the 2022-23 NBA season, something his coaches and teammates like Jordan Poole have noticed. While Wiggins was speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike following the Warriors' 123-110 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday, the 23-year-old guard hilariously interrupted the forwards' interview.
NFL World Reacts to Christian McCaffrey’s Historic Performance in Second Game as a 49er
So, what can’t Christian McCaffrey do? Against the LA Rams, the running back threw for, rushed for, and caught a touchdown. That’s right, he hit the NFL hat trick and he did it with relative ease. The San Francisco 49er’s offense definitely got an upgrade with their latest trade.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
FanSided
