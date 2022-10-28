ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Tequila Recommendations: Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and Extra Anjeo

Outsider has researched and tasted more than a hundred expressions this year with an emphasis on additive-free and authentic traditionally-produced tequila. Every tequila on the Outsider Approved list is excellent and high quality. You will like some more than others because everyone’s taste profile is different. The more Outsider Approved brands you know, the better because they are not always easy to find.
