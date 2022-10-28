Ex-Philadelphia deputy accused of selling illegal guns, including 2 used in 'ambush' shooting at high school scrimmage

Read full article on original website
Former Philadelphia Sheriff Deputy arrested for illegally selling guns used in Roxborough HS shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A former Philadelphia Sheriff's Deputy has been charged with illegally selling guns and drugs on the street. According to court documents, two of those guns were used in the deadly Roxborough shooting on Sept. 27 where a 14-year-old was killed and four teens were injured.Court documents show former Philadelphia Sheriff's Deputy Samir Ahmad was captured on camera during an undercover sting operation by the FBI earlier this month. A still image from the operation shows Ahmad allegedly counting a thick wad of cash after he allegedly sold two semi-automatic pistols and ammunition to an undercover agent for...
Woman in custody following West Philadelphia homicide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue. Investigators have not released the identities of the suspect or victim, but the woman is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.
Montco DA will seek death penalty for man accused of killing pregnant ex-girlfriend
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty for a Philadelphia man accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend at a gas station in King of Prussia.
Girl charged with making terroristic threats at Delaware elementary school
A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Delaware for making threats against a bilingual elementary school in the Newark area.
Police: Man recently exonerated for murder turns himself in for deadly shooting in Overbrook
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who was recently exonerated for murder has turned himself in for a deadly shooting in Philadelphia. Police say 32-year-old Jahmir Harris turned himself into police on Friday. He was wanted for a homicide in Overbrook where a 50-year-old man was shot in the back of the head. The shooting happened at North 56th Street and Lancaster Avenue on Sept. 5. Police say after the shooting, Harris' vehicle was last observed traveling eastbound, but they did not say what they believe his alleged role was. Harris was released from prison last year after prosecutors helped overturn his conviction in an unrelated murder from 2012. He had been sentenced to life without parole in connection with the murder of 43-year-old Louis Porter. According to the National Registry of Exonerations, in 2018 the Philadelphia County District Attorney's Conviction Integrity Unit started reviewing that case. The District Attorney's Office said it found evidence in the case had been improperly withheld from his trial lawyers, including evidence that pointed to an alternate suspect. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction.
