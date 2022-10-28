ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

BREAKING: Sedona Prince will undergo season-ending surgery, ending Oregon career

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnWvL_0iqKMv5I00

The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team suffered a blow on Friday morning with the announcement that veteran center Sedona Prince would undergo season-ending surgery on her elbow that will end her career with the team.

Prince, a redshirt senior, entered the year with only one remaining year of eligibility at the college level, and the team says that she will exhaust that remaining year to focus on pursuing a professional career.

According to a release from the team, Prince “has chosen to leave school to focus on rehabilitation and recovery with elbow specialists.”

“I’m heartbroken,” stated Prince in a release from the team. “I truly felt that this was the year I could showcase my work ethic and skills on the court, but also my self-growth and leadership ability. I tried to push through the injury and be there for my team, but after extensive evaluation from the best doctors in the world and looking deep inside myself at my passions and goals, I know that I have to take care my elbow now in order to ensure long-term health and a sustained professional career.  As an elite athlete, current entrepreneur, and future wave maker I pride myself on creating and continuing to drive impact in everything I do. Not being able to play with my teammates this year is painful and tragic for me.  However, I’m so grateful for the entire community of Eugene for their continued support and inspiration to always push forward through adversity. After all, pressure is a privilege.”

Prince was in line for a big final season with the Ducks, being voted to the Pac-12 preseason all-conference team for the third consecutive season.

According to the team, Friday will mark Prince’s final appearance in a Duck uniform, as she will be honored prior to Oregon’s exhibition contest against Carroll College at 6 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena.

List

5 questions Oregon needs to answer while avoiding trap vs. Golden Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFhnA_0iqKMv5I00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fishduck.com

The Oregon Brand is BACK and is No Longer Chip Kelly’s Legacy

You are nodding in agreement from the title and you know where I’m going with this, although I admit that I wish to get the conversation begun in the only forum-with-decorum among all Oregon websites, the Our Beloved Ducks forum. (If you have not checked it out–you should, and look at all the Oregon Sports News posted for you)
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Grading the Beavers

A football team’s fortunes don’t normally hang on one play, but for Oregon State one play truly might have saved the season. When the Beavers stepped to the line of scrimmage with just seconds remaining in their game at Stanford on Oct. 8, they were trailing 27-22 and were in danger of losing a third straight game and falling to 0-3 in Pac-12 Conference play. The team’s bowl hopes would still be alive, but the ceiling for the season would be limited.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

VanSlooten leads the way in Oregon's blowout victory over Carroll College

EUGENE, Ore — Matthew Knight Arena played host to the Ducks' first exhibition game against Carroll College, where Oregon started slow but finished strong to a 72-41 victory. Prior to the game, Oregon announced that starting center Sedona Prince would miss the season after requiring surgery on her left elbow. Prince sat on the bench with the Ducks before addressing the crowd afterward, thanking them for supporting her move to Eugene and the battles with injury.
EUGENE, OR
viatravelers.com

16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Eugene, Oregon

Move over, Portland! Eugene, the second largest city in Oregon, is the new place to be. This vibrant city is full of interesting people, great food, and plenty of things to do. It has all the amenities of a big city but with a small-town feel. Eugene is surrounded by...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Keepers of the Sanctuary State

On June 24, 2022, community member Bre Lynn led a march through the streets of Eugene, their good friend Monica Little by their side. When they both woke up that morning, neither of them expected to be handed a megaphone by a fellow protester. Little didn’t expect to leave work early, and Lynn didn’t expect to hear their voice ringing in the ears of a crowd. They didn’t expect to hear that countless people across the country would be turned away at their local abortion clinic that day.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Dozens attend groundbreaking ceremony for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple Saturday morning. The new temple will be constructed on a 10.5 acre plot of land at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way. "Temples...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple breaks ground

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple broke ground in Springfield, at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way, Saturday morning. This will be the third temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened in the state, alongside the temples in Portland and Medford.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Eugene homeowners go all out for 2022 Halloween

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's looking awfully spooky around Oregon just in time for Halloween. Eugene homeowner David Stahl has a lot of eyes on his house on the 3000 block of Elmira Street. In his front lawn, you can see skeletons, monsters and ghost inflatables. In fact, this year he...
EUGENE, OR
tinyhousetalk.com

Tiny House For Sale at Tranquility Park in Waldport, Oregon

This tiny house at Tranquility Park on lot #30 is for sale with the option to keep it there! It’s a 30-ft. tiny house built in 2018 with 255 square feet of space inside located in Waldport, Oregon. The asking price is $125,000 for the tiny house and the lot rental is $700 per month. What do you think?
WALDPORT, OR
idesignarch.com

Beautifully Landscaped Luxury Estate with Classic Elegance

Eugene, Oregon – This classic red brick mansion in Eugene is absolutely stunning. Green hedges and meticulously kept landscaping welcomes you to the grand entrance of the home. The traditional elegant estate offers 8,079 sq. ft. of living space, including 5 bedrooms, 4 full and 1 partial bathrooms. The...
EUGENE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Best Eugene diner people forget is actually a diner

Brails 1689 Willamette. 541-343-1542; 395 W. 5th Avenue, #2506, 541-342-2075. BrailsRestaurant.co. I’ve lived in Eugene for a little over a year, and I’d never heard of Brails before. Crazy, right? My editor mentioned that it’s a perennial winner in Eugene Weekly’s Best Of competition, so I decided I had to go and see what it was like.
EUGENE, OR
KTVL

Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Northwest Natural increases gas prices in response to inflation

EUGENE, Ore. -- Things are about to get more expensive for users of natural gas. Energy prices are on the rise, and now Northwest Natural is raising its rates in Oregon. Starting in November, Northwest Natural and Cascade Natural Gas will raise their rates thanks to rising global energy prices and an unstable market. The president and CEO of Northwest Natural says the company understands the hardship people are going through right now. While bills will go up by about $28, the company is seeking to soften the blow by offering a temporary credit of $14 each month from November 1 through March 14, after which the credit will stop being offered.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Coburg’s mayor dies of cancer

Less than three weeks ago, Coburg Mayor Ray Smith opened a city council meeting by telling his stunned colleagues that the cancer in his liver was rapidly spreading, and that he was entering hospice care the very next day. Smith had served as Coburg's mayor since 2016. Before that, he...
COBURG, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
221K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy