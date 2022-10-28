ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleair, FL

‘Built like a fortress:’ FL construction mogul’s former home lists for $12.9M

By Rebecca Liebson
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
A massive Belleair estate built by a Florida construction tycoon is now on the market for $12,995,000. [ Florida Visual Marketing ]

A massive Belleair estate built by a Florida construction tycoon is now on the market for $12,995,000.

The home at 140 Willadel Dr. once belonged to Marshall Rinker Jr., the heir to a concrete empire that his father Marshall E. “Doc” Rinker Sr. started in the 1920s. Rinker Materials Corp became one of the largest cement providers in the state and played an important role in Florida’s 20th century building boom.

Built in 1991, the six-bedroom 11-bathroom mansion sits on almost two acres of waterfront property. There is also a guest house, a cabana, tennis courts, a putting green and a private marina.

Current owner and local real estate investor, Ben Mallah said the house is “built like a fortress.”

“It’s on probably the nicest and most exclusive street you can live on in Belleair,” he added.

The property includes a cabana, guest house, putting green and private marina. [ Florida Visual Marketing ]

After purchasing the 11,982-square-foot house last year, Mallah made several improvements – including installing a new roof and seawall – but he never moved in. He and his wife decided they couldn’t bear to leave their $16.5 million Belleair Shore mansion, which Mallah purchased from former Philadelphia Phillies player Ryan Howard in 2019.

Other amenities at the former Rinker estate include upper and lower level master suites, a fitness room with a sauna and an executive office with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

The listing agent is Priscilla Pesce from Charles Rutenberg Realty.

The former Rinker estate includes an executive office with a fireplace and built-in bookshelves. [ Florida Visual Marketing ]

