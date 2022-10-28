ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Everything we know about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband

And we begin with the investigation into the attack on Paul Pelosi. Of course, it happened in the predawn hours of Friday morning at the home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Authorities say the intruder was 42-year-old David DePape. He is in custody. Mr. Pelosi underwent what doctors say was a successful surgery. NPR congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh joins us. Deirdre, thanks for being with us.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Connecticut Public

Politics chat: Three must-watch races that could turn the Senate

There's a little more than a week left to go before November 8, and federal security agencies have issued an internal bulletin, obtained by NPR, warning about a heightened domestic violent extremist threat environment. This comes just days after Paul Pelosi was injured during an attack in his home in San Francisco. His wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was in Washington, D.C., at the time. Police arrested the intruder and say the attack was intentional. He was looking for the House Speaker, repeating, where's Nancy? Joining me now to talk about this is NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
GEORGIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Domestic terrorism cases doubled in the past year. It could threaten midterms

Now, two news items spread over the weekend. One, federal agencies warned of possible political violence at election time. And police arrested a man who entered the house of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband. Paul Pelosi was hospitalized. Michael Jensen joins us next. He leads a team on domestic radicalization for the University of Maryland's National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism.
Connecticut Public

The Trump Organization tax evasion trial begins

In a downtown Manhattan courtroom today, the criminal tax fraud trial of former President Trump's family business got underway in earnest. NPR's Ilya Marritz was in court for opening statements by prosecutors and by the defense, and he is with us now. Hey, Ilya. ILYA MARRITZ, BYLINE: Hi. How are...
MANHATTAN, NY
Connecticut Public

Election clerks in New Mexico are feeling besieged by false claims and criticism

Days after an intruder attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their house, federal authorities have issued an internal warning, obtained by NPR, of a heightened threat environment during the midterm elections. Misinformation about election security continues to spread. In New Mexico, some activists and officials have been convinced by people touting false claims about voting machines, and it's having a huge impact on local election administrators, as Alice Fordham of member station KUNM reports.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Connecticut Public

Elon Musk owns Twitter. What comes next?

It took months. It took a lawsuit. But Elon Musk now owns one of the most influential speech platforms in the world. How will Twitter change under Elon Musk? What does it mean for speech online? We're joined now by NPR tech reporter Bobby Allyn. Bobby, thanks so much for being with us.
Connecticut Public

What to expect during the last week of primaries

A little more than a week from the end of voting in midterm elections and Democrats are fighting an uphill battle to retain control of Congress. Republicans need a net pickup of just five seats to take back the House. The race for the Senate is closer. But Republicans are growing more hopeful there, as well. NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro is here with us this morning. Domenico, historically, the president's party loses ground in that first midterm. Supreme Court's decision, though, this summer overturning Roe v. Wade seemed to swing things back toward Democrats. But how has that changed the past few weeks?
WISCONSIN STATE
Connecticut Public

Florida election laws are changing voting this year

More than a million people have already cast their ballots across Florida. While campaigning for reelection, Governor Ron DeSantis has been encouraging people to vote as soon as they can, which is part of a pattern. While supporting early voting while out campaigning, Republican officials have also been making changes to election laws in the Sunshine State that could make it harder for people to vote than it was in 2020. In recent weeks, we've been looking at how changing election laws across a number of key states could shape results in the midterm elections and the next presidential election in 2024. So this week, we're going to take a look at election law changes in Florida. To hear about those, we're joined by NPR political correspondent Ashley Lopez. Ashley, welcome. Thanks for joining us.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

The U.S. releases the oldest prisoner in Guantánamo Bay

Saifullah Paracha, a 75-year-old man from Pakistan who was held in the U.S. military prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, without charge for 18 years, has returned home, the Department of Defense announced on Saturday. In 2003, Paracha a former businessman and TV producer, was arrested by U.S. authorities on...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy