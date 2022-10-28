Read full article on original website
David DePape, who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband, is charged with attempted murder
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi's husband has now been charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official, as he was looking for the Speaker of the House.
Everything we know about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband
And we begin with the investigation into the attack on Paul Pelosi. Of course, it happened in the predawn hours of Friday morning at the home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Authorities say the intruder was 42-year-old David DePape. He is in custody. Mr. Pelosi underwent what doctors say was a successful surgery. NPR congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh joins us. Deirdre, thanks for being with us.
Politics chat: Three must-watch races that could turn the Senate
There's a little more than a week left to go before November 8, and federal security agencies have issued an internal bulletin, obtained by NPR, warning about a heightened domestic violent extremist threat environment. This comes just days after Paul Pelosi was injured during an attack in his home in San Francisco. His wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was in Washington, D.C., at the time. Police arrested the intruder and say the attack was intentional. He was looking for the House Speaker, repeating, where's Nancy? Joining me now to talk about this is NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
Domestic terrorism cases doubled in the past year. It could threaten midterms
Now, two news items spread over the weekend. One, federal agencies warned of possible political violence at election time. And police arrested a man who entered the house of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband. Paul Pelosi was hospitalized. Michael Jensen joins us next. He leads a team on domestic radicalization for the University of Maryland's National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism.
Voters everywhere are talking about the same issues. Here's why that matters
West of Des Moines, at a recent rally for Republican House candidate Zach Nunn, Jack Wharton rattled off a list of his top voting issues. "Just like everybody else, inflation is right up there" — he held a flat hand up next to his head. "Abortion is way down here, nonexistent" — he dropped his hand toward his hip — "I don't care about that."
How to confront rising antisemitism in the U.S.
U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt joins NPR's Steve Inskeep to discuss the rise in anti-Semitism in America and around the world.
The Trump Organization tax evasion trial begins
In a downtown Manhattan courtroom today, the criminal tax fraud trial of former President Trump's family business got underway in earnest. NPR's Ilya Marritz was in court for opening statements by prosecutors and by the defense, and he is with us now. Hey, Ilya. ILYA MARRITZ, BYLINE: Hi. How are...
Election clerks in New Mexico are feeling besieged by false claims and criticism
Days after an intruder attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their house, federal authorities have issued an internal warning, obtained by NPR, of a heightened threat environment during the midterm elections. Misinformation about election security continues to spread. In New Mexico, some activists and officials have been convinced by people touting false claims about voting machines, and it's having a huge impact on local election administrators, as Alice Fordham of member station KUNM reports.
Elon Musk owns Twitter. What comes next?
It took months. It took a lawsuit. But Elon Musk now owns one of the most influential speech platforms in the world. How will Twitter change under Elon Musk? What does it mean for speech online? We're joined now by NPR tech reporter Bobby Allyn. Bobby, thanks so much for being with us.
What to expect during the last week of primaries
A little more than a week from the end of voting in midterm elections and Democrats are fighting an uphill battle to retain control of Congress. Republicans need a net pickup of just five seats to take back the House. The race for the Senate is closer. But Republicans are growing more hopeful there, as well. NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro is here with us this morning. Domenico, historically, the president's party loses ground in that first midterm. Supreme Court's decision, though, this summer overturning Roe v. Wade seemed to swing things back toward Democrats. But how has that changed the past few weeks?
Elon Musk said Twitter wouldn't become a 'hellscape.' It's already changing
A surge in racist slurs, a coordinated campaign to spread antisemitic memes, an owner posting a baseless conspiracy theory: welcome to the first few days of Elon Musk's Twitter. Since the billionaire took control of the influential social media platform on Oct. 27, users, researchers and the company's own employees...
Ahead of Election Day, U.S. agencies warn of potential attacks by extremists
U.S. security agencies have issued a heightened threat advisory, warning of a potential attacks on political candidates, election officials and others. The alert came Friday, the same day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked in their San Francisco home. NPR has obtained the bulletin issued by the Department...
In Arizona's governor race, two candidates who couldn't be more different
In Arizona, far-right candidates endorsed by former President Trump are in close contest with Democrats. That includes races from the U.S. Senate to secretary of state. When it comes to style and substance, the nominees for governor are very different. Here's Ben Giles from KJZZ in Phoenix. BEN GILES, BYLINE:...
Misinformation can further distort political messaging accepted by immigrants
As the election approaches, hot-button issues are dividing refugee and immigrant communities. And as NPR's Huo Jingnan reports, coming from somewhere else with its own history can influence how you might see politics in this country. HUO JINGNAN, BYLINE: When I talked to Michelle Le and My-Linh Thai, I was...
Connecticut gubernatorial hopeful appeals to vaccine foes
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — As part of his campaign to win over blue state voters, the Republican candidate for governor in Connecticut, Bob Stefanowski, is trying to capitalize on any lingering resentment over safety precautions taken at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the businessman pledged to...
Florida election laws are changing voting this year
More than a million people have already cast their ballots across Florida. While campaigning for reelection, Governor Ron DeSantis has been encouraging people to vote as soon as they can, which is part of a pattern. While supporting early voting while out campaigning, Republican officials have also been making changes to election laws in the Sunshine State that could make it harder for people to vote than it was in 2020. In recent weeks, we've been looking at how changing election laws across a number of key states could shape results in the midterm elections and the next presidential election in 2024. So this week, we're going to take a look at election law changes in Florida. To hear about those, we're joined by NPR political correspondent Ashley Lopez. Ashley, welcome. Thanks for joining us.
The U.S. releases the oldest prisoner in Guantánamo Bay
Saifullah Paracha, a 75-year-old man from Pakistan who was held in the U.S. military prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, without charge for 18 years, has returned home, the Department of Defense announced on Saturday. In 2003, Paracha a former businessman and TV producer, was arrested by U.S. authorities on...
