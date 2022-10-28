Read full article on original website
State legislative races are on the front lines of democracy this midterm cycle
State legislative races can feel low stakes when compared to national political contests. But 2022 is shaping up a little differently. Democratically-aligned super PACs and party-affiliated groups are spending tens of millions of dollars around the country to try to change the composition of state legislatures in key swing states, warning that fair elections could hang in the balance.
Voters in some of the most conservative states to weigh in on recreational pot
Voters in five states, including four that are among the most conservative in the country, are deciding on whether to legalize recreational marijuana this election. If passed in each state, Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota would join 19 other states and the District of Columbia where cannabis has already been legalized for personal use.
Trump seeks Supreme Court intervention in latest effort to block release of taxes
Former President Donald Trump requested intervention from the Supreme Court to block his tax returns from a House committee on Monday.
Source: Pelosi's attacker carried zip ties, echoing Jan. 6 attack
WASHINGTON — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. The...
U.S. agencies warn of potential attacks by extremists tied to the midterm elections
U.S. security agencies have issued a heightened threat advisory, warning of a potential attacks on political candidates, election officials and others. The alert came Friday, the same day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked in their San Francisco home. NPR has obtained the bulletin issued by the Department...
Attacker wanted to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage, planned to break her knee caps
The man who and attacked her husband with a hammer told authorities he planned on breaking her kneecaps and he viewed her as "the leader of the pack" of lies told by the Democratic Party,. The Justice Department charged Paul DePape with the attempted kidnapping of a federal officer and...
Race in college admissions is back in front of the Supreme Court. Here's what to know
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court will begin hearing two cases – one involving Harvard University, and the other the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill – challenging the constitutionality of race-conscious admissions policies. In the Harvard case, the court will consider whether the school discriminated against...
Supreme Court revisits affirmative action in college admissions
The U.S. Supreme Court returns to the question of affirmative action in higher education on Monday and court wags probably won't be able to resist noting that it's Halloween. The justices are revisiting decades of precedent upheld over the years by narrow court majorities that included Republican-appointed justices. This time, however, there is every likelihood that the new conservative court will overrule some or all of those precedents.
Shopping for ACA health insurance? Here's what's new this year
It's fall again, meaning shorter days, cooler temperatures, and open enrollment for Affordable Care Act marketplace insurance — sign-ups begin this week for coverage that starts Jan. 1, 2023. Even though much of the ACA coverage stays the same from year to year, there have been a few changes you'll want to take note of this fall, including those that might help you even if you don't usually buy ACA insurance, but have been having trouble finding an affordable health plan through your employer.
Inside Politics looks at the politicization of school board races
WFAE's education reporter Ann Doss Helms joins the Inside Politics podcast team to talk about the politicization of school board races this election year, particularly in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board race. Steve Harrison: We've got intense school board races here locally, but this is something and this is not unique...
Everything we know about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband
And we begin with the investigation into the attack on Paul Pelosi. Of course, it happened in the predawn hours of Friday morning at the home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Authorities say the intruder was 42-year-old David DePape. He is in custody. Mr. Pelosi underwent what doctors say was a successful surgery. NPR congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh joins us. Deirdre, thanks for being with us.
At 18 weeks pregnant, she faced an immense decision with just days to make it
In April, Karla Renée got a surprise positive on a pregnancy test. She and her husband Sam had tried unsuccessfully to get pregnant before and had expected they'd need fertility treatments. "For it to just happen naturally felt like a miracle," she says. "We were ecstatic." By the time...
