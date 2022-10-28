Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Bengals move two practice squad players to active roster for game against Browns
Cincinnati Bengals elevated two players from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game against the Cleveland Browns, according to the Cincinnati Bengals spokesperson. Defensive Tackle, Domenique Davis and Wide Receiver, Trenton Irwin are both classified as standard elevations, the spokesperson said. The Bengals will play at...
Raleigh News & Observer
XFL Unveils Eight Cities, Teams for 2023 Season
View the original article to see embedded media. Hopefully, the third time’s the charm for the XFL. The newest edition of the spring football league formally announced cities, team names and logos for its new season Monday. The XFL failed to live past its first season in 2001 and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Scores $1250 for Bills Packers on SNF
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s a matchup of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in this week’s Sunday Night Football game, as Josh Allen and the Bills host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. This caliber of quarterback talent is rarely on display at the same time, so if you are tempted to get in on the action, be sure to check out Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL, which gives new customers first-bet insurance up to $1,250.
Raleigh News & Observer
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Saints
The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to start a winning streak for the first time this season when they face the New Orleans Saints. To do that, they'll have to hit on these keys to have the best chance to win, and we'll have the final predictions for who comes out on top.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars vs. Broncos: Jamal Agnew Ruled Out
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without return man Jamal Agnew for the second week in a row, listing him as inactive Sunday morning ahead of the Week 8 contest against the Denver Broncos. Along with Agnew, the Jaguars also ruled out safety...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers remain unlucky in one-score games: What we learned from OT loss to Falcons
There is blame to go around following the Panthers’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons. Most want to credit the officials for yet another one-score Panthers loss. DJ Moore could’ve just left his helmet on, as he said he theorized about after the game. His euphoric celebration pushed the Panthers’ game-winning extra point back 15 yards.
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans-Texans Inactives
Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Houston Texans (1-4-1) at NRG Stadium. CB Ugo Amadi, FB Tory Carter, DT Naquan Jones, S Josh Kalu, OL Jordan Roos, QB Ryan Tannehill and OLB Rashad Weaver. Houston: WR Jalen Camp, OL A.J. Cann, DL...
Raleigh News & Observer
New York Giants Week 8 Halftime Report: Seahawks Up 10-7
View the original article to see embedded media. The Seattle Seahawks hold a 10-7 lead over the New York Giants after a half of football, but it could have been a lot worse for New York. The Giants sputtered out of the gate on offense, recording three straight three-and-out drives,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ticket to See Eagles Host Steelers is an Expensive Proposition
The Eagles’ bye week is over. Even though they took off Week 7, and remained the league’s only unbeaten team at 6-0, it wasn’t a great day for them when you consider that all three teams in the NFC East won. The Giants moved to 6-1 with...
Raleigh News & Observer
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against Atlanta
This time last week the narrative that surrounded the Carolina Panthers was that the team was tanking. Fast-forward to Sunday and after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3, there's some hope that this team will turn the season around and compete for a division title in the weak NFC South.
For Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders, success starts in the uncommon hours
It seems like Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders has lived a charmed life. Many people from the outside think all he and the Tigers have to do is show up and good things happen. Opposing SWAC coaches see the social media and cool videos, the A-list celebrities like Rick Ross and Snoop Dogg sit in the oversized red chairs in the Prime VIP section on the sidelines and endorse him.
Raleigh News & Observer
Michigan Player, Family To Press Charges After Tunnel Assault
By now, all Michigan fans have seen the video clips of numerous Spartans jumping and attacking two U-M players who have now been identified as cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green. Per Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel, the police are involved and there is an ongoing invesitgation. As of last...
Raleigh News & Observer
Check out what Tre Jones is doing for Spurs
Second-round draft picks begin their careers with no guaranteed NBA future, much less a full-time role in a starting lineup for a team with a winning record a few years later. But as it stands, former two-year Duke basketball floor general Tre Jones, who went No. 41 overall at the 2020 NBA Draft, is doing precisely that.
