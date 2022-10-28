ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Ghost Hunters Put Their Investigations To Good Use

These Tampa Bay ghost hunters are putting their investigations to good use. Consider it paranormal with a purpose. Chris Gostkowski and his fiancé Alex Wilkinson have been searching for clues to the existence of phantoms and specters. They are members of the Paranormal Research Organization of Florida. These Tampa Bay ghost hunters have a significant investment in ghost-detecting equipment which has helped them discover plenty of evidence of the spirit world. The recently-renovated Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey is one of the locations where they have found plenty of activity. “There’s nothing negative here at all,” said Gostkowski. “It’s basically the spirits saying ‘Hello, I’m here, we want to give you our story.’”
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Historic St. Petersburg hotel property sells for $29 million

A 128-room hotel in St. Petersburg with roots going back almost 100 years has sold. The Courtyard by Marriott St. Petersburg Downtown went to the Atlanta real estate investment firm The RADCO Cos., which paid $29.1 million. The property, at 300 Fourth St. N., is in the city’s historic district...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Residence Inn Features Wesley Chapel’s Only Rooftop Bar & More!

For locals who have been asleep the last ten months, the Wesley Chapel/New Tampa area’s first and only rooftop bar is serving food and drinks at the Residence Inn Tampa-Wesley Chapel, which is adjacent to the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus of Pasco County. According to the company’s VP of...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Mystery Diner: Steak Done Wrong, Service Gone Bad

Colorful Clearwater introduces a new food critic column, written by several select writers. I recently joined a crowded restaurant at Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse on Gulf to Bay Boulevard with a companion. Seated against a wall at a small table for two, it became a bit jammed in terms of available space when our dishes arrived later.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

What the ‘new blue economy’ means for St. Pete

A peninsula on a peninsula, St. Petersburg’s most significant resource is its extensive coastline; in addition to recreational activities, it also provides another valuable commodity – data. While water-related tourism is an obvious economic driver, local leaders now hope to utilize improved collection, analysis and dissemination of marine-based...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida

1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
fox13news.com

Entry is free for Clearwater Greek Fest 2022

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Greek Fest is one of Pinellas County’s longest-running cultural celebrations. This weekend, the food and festivities are back and better than ever – and entry is free for the whole family. Organizers say make sure to arrive hungry. The Clearwater Greek Fest is...
CLEARWATER, FL
westorlandonews.com

110 Acres Acquired in Plant City, Florida

Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has acquired approximately 110 acres of industrial land located in Plant City, Florida. The site, located on the I-4 corridor, is between Tampa and Lakeland in east Hillsborough County and just three miles south of I-4. The site consists of approximately 70 net usable acres and is zoned industrial. It can accommodate approximately 950,000 square feet of Class A industrial product. The project will consist of two phases: Phase I will be a 665,000 square foot cross-dock distribution building (600′ x 1100′) and Phase II will be a 285,000 square foot rear-load distribution building (300′ x 950′).
PLANT CITY, FL
wrif.com

What Could Two Floridians Not Resist at WalMart?

Two people were arrested at a Walmart after they both couldn’t resist the temptation of one of the stores most delicious delicacies. Largo Police Department claim Cristian Ray Reeves-Putnam and Alexis Ann Marie Castillo were shopping their local Walmart for food when they decided to grab some rotisserie chicken. Allegedly they were seen eating a chicken out of a box. Once they got full of that tasty delicious chicken they re-sealed the half-eaten chicken and placed it back on the shelf.

