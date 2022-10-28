These Tampa Bay ghost hunters are putting their investigations to good use. Consider it paranormal with a purpose. Chris Gostkowski and his fiancé Alex Wilkinson have been searching for clues to the existence of phantoms and specters. They are members of the Paranormal Research Organization of Florida. These Tampa Bay ghost hunters have a significant investment in ghost-detecting equipment which has helped them discover plenty of evidence of the spirit world. The recently-renovated Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey is one of the locations where they have found plenty of activity. “There’s nothing negative here at all,” said Gostkowski. “It’s basically the spirits saying ‘Hello, I’m here, we want to give you our story.’”

