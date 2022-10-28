Read full article on original website
995qyk.com
Tampa Bay Ghost Hunters Put Their Investigations To Good Use
These Tampa Bay ghost hunters are putting their investigations to good use. Consider it paranormal with a purpose. Chris Gostkowski and his fiancé Alex Wilkinson have been searching for clues to the existence of phantoms and specters. They are members of the Paranormal Research Organization of Florida. These Tampa Bay ghost hunters have a significant investment in ghost-detecting equipment which has helped them discover plenty of evidence of the spirit world. The recently-renovated Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey is one of the locations where they have found plenty of activity. “There’s nothing negative here at all,” said Gostkowski. “It’s basically the spirits saying ‘Hello, I’m here, we want to give you our story.’”
businessobserverfl.com
Historic St. Petersburg hotel property sells for $29 million
A 128-room hotel in St. Petersburg with roots going back almost 100 years has sold. The Courtyard by Marriott St. Petersburg Downtown went to the Atlanta real estate investment firm The RADCO Cos., which paid $29.1 million. The property, at 300 Fourth St. N., is in the city’s historic district...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Reggae Rise Up Florida is coming back to the Sunshine State in 2023!
Reggae Rise Up Florida 2023 is just echoes away! The largest touring music festival in the world is taking place on the west coast of the Florida peninsula, in a town commonly referred to as ‘St. Pete!’ There is no doubt that you will never see this many touring bands of this stature on one bill.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Residence Inn Features Wesley Chapel’s Only Rooftop Bar & More!
For locals who have been asleep the last ten months, the Wesley Chapel/New Tampa area’s first and only rooftop bar is serving food and drinks at the Residence Inn Tampa-Wesley Chapel, which is adjacent to the Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus of Pasco County. According to the company’s VP of...
stpeterising.com
13-story boutique hotel with significant food and beverage focus revealed for the EDGE District
At the beginning of 2020, there were around five new hotels planned for downtown St. Pete. When COVID-19 hit, financing for new hotel construction dried up. Most of the proposed hotels were either reconfigured into apartments or scrapped altogether. Only two hotels found a way to move forward. Today, with...
Neighbors in Seminole Heights frustrated with storm debris collections
A month after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, people are still picking up the pieces from the storm. While Tampa was mostly spared, some people say their streets are still littered with debris.
For $3K, Florida county residents can register to be permit-holding psychics
Do you have a feeling you'd be a good fortuneteller? For just under $3,000, Hillsborough County will let you get a permit to tell the future.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival events for January include Hamilton VIP reception, show
TAMPA, Fla. - You can join the Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival for the hit musical "Hamilton" at the Straz Center in Tampa along with a VIP Reception on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Special tickets are on sale through the TBBHF site. Doors open at 3 p.m. with the show...
Hurricane watches issued as Tropical Storm Lisa moves toward Central America
Tropical Storm Lisa formed in the central Caribbean Sea Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Florida Hurricane Ian death toll now at 125; 1 new death reported in Hillsborough County
Florida officials reported more deaths from Hurricane Ian more than a month after it made landfall in Florida.
Mystery Diner: Steak Done Wrong, Service Gone Bad
Colorful Clearwater introduces a new food critic column, written by several select writers. I recently joined a crowded restaurant at Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse on Gulf to Bay Boulevard with a companion. Seated against a wall at a small table for two, it became a bit jammed in terms of available space when our dishes arrived later.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
stpetecatalyst.com
What the ‘new blue economy’ means for St. Pete
A peninsula on a peninsula, St. Petersburg’s most significant resource is its extensive coastline; in addition to recreational activities, it also provides another valuable commodity – data. While water-related tourism is an obvious economic driver, local leaders now hope to utilize improved collection, analysis and dissemination of marine-based...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
fox13news.com
Entry is free for Clearwater Greek Fest 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Greek Fest is one of Pinellas County’s longest-running cultural celebrations. This weekend, the food and festivities are back and better than ever – and entry is free for the whole family. Organizers say make sure to arrive hungry. The Clearwater Greek Fest is...
westorlandonews.com
110 Acres Acquired in Plant City, Florida
Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has acquired approximately 110 acres of industrial land located in Plant City, Florida. The site, located on the I-4 corridor, is between Tampa and Lakeland in east Hillsborough County and just three miles south of I-4. The site consists of approximately 70 net usable acres and is zoned industrial. It can accommodate approximately 950,000 square feet of Class A industrial product. The project will consist of two phases: Phase I will be a 665,000 square foot cross-dock distribution building (600′ x 1100′) and Phase II will be a 285,000 square foot rear-load distribution building (300′ x 950′).
fsunews.com
Gov. Ron Desantis eases voting restrictions to counties affected by Hurricane Ian
On Oct. 13, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office announced a suspension of voting restrictions on counties affected by Hurricane Ian. This executive order affects voters in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties. This comes at the request of the Supervisors of Elections of the three counties. The executive order calls...
I-4 East reopens after Seffner crash
An early morning crash has traffic backed up on Interstate 4 in Seffner.
Fixes finally planned for pair of dangerous Brandon intersections
Monday is the final day to submit feedback on Hillsborough County's plan to install two new traffic lights on Lumsden Road.
wrif.com
What Could Two Floridians Not Resist at WalMart?
Two people were arrested at a Walmart after they both couldn’t resist the temptation of one of the stores most delicious delicacies. Largo Police Department claim Cristian Ray Reeves-Putnam and Alexis Ann Marie Castillo were shopping their local Walmart for food when they decided to grab some rotisserie chicken. Allegedly they were seen eating a chicken out of a box. Once they got full of that tasty delicious chicken they re-sealed the half-eaten chicken and placed it back on the shelf.
