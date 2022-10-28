Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Kimmel, Burgh, Long qualify for state cross country meet
TROY — Three Miami County runners will finish their season at the state cross country meet next Saturday at Fortress Obetz. Tippecanoe’s Landon Kimmel and Piqua’s Noah Burgh advanced in Division I, while Covington Asher Long was the D-III regional champion to earn a return trip to state.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Bulldogs’ boys soccer cruises to district title
The Beavers fell behind 2-0 early and couldn’t recover in a Division I district finals loss at Lakota East HS. Tyler Araujo and John Sutton scored for Beavercreek. The Beavers were able to cut the halftime deficit to 2-1, and a goal in the final minute of the match gave the team a final chance, but they were unable to get the equalizer.
wnewsj.com
No. 3 Versailles topples East Clinton in 3
FAIRFIELD — No. 3 Versailles handed East Clinton a 25-21, 25-11, 25-15 loss in a Division III Southwest 1 District championship match Saturday at Fairfield High School. East Clinton finishes its historic season with a 21-3 record. “It was not our best match, but I can’t help but be...
miamivalleytoday.com
Football Playoff Roundup
PIQUA — The Piqua football team opened the Division II playoffs with a romp over Stebbins 51-6. The Indians, 9-2, will play at 10-1 Edgewood at 7 p.m. Friday night in second round action. Piqua opened a 21-0 lead in the opening quarter and Stebbins only score came on...
UD men’s hoops tops Capital in exhibition at home
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team cruised to an 80-42 victory over Capital in Saturday’s home opener exhibition game in front of a sellout crowd of 13,409 at UD Arena. The Flyers were led by junior Toumani Camara, who had 16 points and nine rebounds. Camara was joined in double […]
Little Miami earns upset over Xenia in Division II first-round playoff game
Little Miami was the only Ohio high school football team to earn a playoff victory as a No. 15 seed on Friday night as the Panthers defeated Xenia.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy football falls to Anderson in D-II playoffs
TROY — The Troy football team had a successful season under first-year coach Troy Everhart. The Trojans continues their playoff tradition and won six of the final seven regular season games to finish 7-3 in the regular season. But, Anderson’s high-powered offense and solid defense couldn’t be stopped Friday...
Dayton’s 4th quarter touchdown wins game over Valparaiso
DAYTON — Jake Chisholm’s game winning touchdown run with 18 seconds left helped the Dayton Flyers beat the Valparaiso Beacons, 31-24, Saturday afternoon at Welcome Stadium. The victory clinches a winning season for UD as they improve to 6-2 overall, 4-1 in the Pioneer Football League. Quarterback Shane...
Ohio high school football playoffs: Check brackets, get live updates from OHSAA regionals
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with OHSAA regional playoff games across the state. You can follow all of the OHSAA playoff games live on SBLive Ohio including live game updates, scores, game stories, video highlights, photo galleries and more. Bookmark ...
College GameDay Is Getting Crushed For 2 Awful Unanimous Predictions Saturday
College football fans are crushing Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the College GameDay crew for two awful unanimous predictions made this Saturday morning. Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Stephen A. Smith all predicted Cincinnati would beat UCF and Oklahoma State would take down Kansas State. Both predictions proved...
miamivalleytoday.com
Back in time
Upper Valley Career Center Environmental Occupations instructor Jim Metz ladles homemade soup to guests at Sunday’s annual open house at Willowbrook. Piqua resident Jim Hemmert displays a notebook containing records pertaining to a bull cart on display at the Garbry Museum during Sunday’s upper Valley Career Center open house. The wagon, one of only two that were manufactured, was built in Piqua during the 1800s, used by the Val Decker Meat Packing Plant for years before being acquired by Miami Citizens National Bank (now 5/3rd Bank). it was later donated to the Garbry Museum at Willowbrook,where it is on display.
Crews respond to a fire in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — Crews in Tipp City responded to reports of a fire late Sunday afternoon. >>Crews respond to reported water rescue at Great Miami River near Welcome Stadium. Fire crews from the Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched at 3:57 p.m. at 890 E. Ginghamsburg Road, a Tipp City Fire spokesperson said.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
Fox 19
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County. They were Northwest Local School District buses taking Colerain High School football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football going to reportedly be without 15 total players against Penn State
The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering a Week 9 matchup against Penn State without several players. Per Griffin Strom of 11W, the Buckeyes will be without 15 total players in Week 9. Star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss another game due to a lingering hamstring injury. Starting CB Cameron Brown will also miss his 4th game out of the last 5.
dayton.com
Brain Lumber’s owner has deep roots to one of Springfield’s oldest businesses
Owner of 154-year-old business: “We want to stay an old-school hardware and lumber store.”. Brant Cornelison appreciates the history of Brain Lumber and is himself part of it. One of Springfield’s oldest businesses is celebrating its 154th year, and Cornelison is making plans to return it to its former...
miamivalleytoday.com
Forgotten communities of Miami County
TROY — Come to the Troy-Miami County Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. to learn about forgotten communities of Miami County. In the early 1800s, small communities developed across Miami County, which were once very prosperous. As changes in transportation developed, many communities declined in size and would eventually become abandoned. Doug Christian will offer insight on 20 such communities throughout the county, with informational handouts provided.
Former Ohio State Quarterback Not Happy With Ryan Day
It turns out Ohio State fans aren't the only ones frustrated with Ryan Day's play-calling this Saturday. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones called out the team's strategy on social media. During the second quarter, Jones tweeted, "Really not feeling this play calling right now Bucks." Jones called out the...
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
