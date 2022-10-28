ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania police say victims shot after a funeral, possibly by multiple shooters

By John Lynch, Karen Compton
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Oct. 28, 2022, 3:30 p.m.

Our affiliate KDKA in Pittsburgh reports that six people were injured in a shooting outside a funeral at a church on the city’s North Side Friday. The funeral was being held for the victim of a homicide that happened on the North Side earlier this month, say reports.

5 shot, 3 dead in Pittsburgh, in two separate incidents, police investigating

KDKA reports that the funeral service was for 20-year-old John Hornezes Jr.. During that Oct. 15 shooting on Cedar Avenue on the North Side, police say two women, whom law enforcement officials say were innocent bystanders, were also killed.

Gunfire erupted just after 12 p.m. Friday outside the Destiny of Faith Church at the corner of Brighton Road and Benton Avenue, say police, who “swarmed” the North Side’s Brighton Heights area including the church, McClure Avenue and Benton Avenue.

Police acknowledge that there is a dispute happening and they are investigating the incidents and checking surveillance video from the areas.

Police say it is likely that more than one shooter is involved in Friday’s incident.

Five of the victims in Friday’s shooting are at Allegheny Hospital with one person in critical condition and the other four stable, said police. A sixth victim is hospitalized at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

UPDATE 1:45 PM- At least six people were shot with one being taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other victims were taken by private vehicle, according to a police source.

( WTRF ) Police in Pennsylvania are responding to a multiple shots fired report in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh public safety says the shooting happened in the area of the 3700 block of Brighton Road.

The conditions of the victims and the number of people shot are not being released this time to the media.

KDKA reports from sources that at least 5 people were shot but it has not been confirmed by Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The funeral was being held outside of the Destiny of the Faith Church, according to reports.

7News is working to get more details, refresh this story for updates.

