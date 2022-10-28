ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

Woman killed in Wayne County crash; Child survives, crawls out of wreckage

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A 29-year-old Wayne County woman was killed in a crash in which her 5-year-old son was able to escape with minor injuries.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Boyd Road in Cambridge City on Thursday a little after 8 p.m. for a report of a car into a tree.

First responders found a woman who was pronounced deceased the scene and a 1997 GMC Jimmy that was severely damaged.

Man booked into Carroll County Jail in connection with Delphi murders

The woman was identified as Ashley Barrett, 29, of Cambridge City. Her 5-year-old son was also in the vehicle and had crawled out of the wreckage himself. A passerby took the child into their vehicle to keep him warm until police arrived. The boy had minor injuries.

Investigators believed Barrett was headed east on Boyd Road. According to their initial report, she was driving “at a high rate of speed” when her vehicle ran off the road, then swerved back onto the roadway. Police say she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll. It then hit a large tree.

Speed and alcohol are believed to have played a factor. Investigators believe Barrett was wearing a seatbelt.

