TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football moved to 5-3 with a 41-16 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. After the game, head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media to recap the win. Norvell praised the performance of Jordan Travis and the defense's domination in the first half. Watch the full press conference below and quotes follow:
saturdaydownsouth.com
DJ Chester, 4-star 2023 OT out of Georgia, reveals final 6 days ahead of commitment
DJ Chester is ready to make his commitment. The elite offensive lineman out of McDonough, Georgia shared a final 6 and set his commitment for Thursday. Auburn, LSU and Ole Miss are finalists for Chester, along with Florida State, Florida A&M and Michigan. Chester is listed at 6-5, 300 pounds....
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs handle Florida, ready for Tennessee
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs handle Florida. Winner: Brock Bowers. Brock Bowers has been the...
Coach Brent Key on Jackets loss to Noles
Coach Brent Key addressed the media following the 41-16 loss to Florida State. He opened with some comments on what led to the Jackets' demise. "Coming out of the game, we got outplayed on offense and defense. Special teams not a factor except coming out of halftime. Penalties in the first half were killers – holding call on offense, 2 on defense where they were able to get big chunks."
UGA, UF condemn antisemitic messages projected onto stadium after football game
The University of Georgia and the University of Florida issued a joint statement Sunday condemning an antisemitic message that appeared on buildings outside the stadium where the football teams played this weekend.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs best Florida, even with sub-par third quarter
Jacksonville, Fla., —. Weird things tend to happen when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. That was the case once again on Saturday. The Bulldogs raced to a 28-3 halftime lead. Then Georgia seemed to put on its Atlanta Falcons mask, as the Bulldogs turned the ball over on their first drives to open the third quarter and watch Florida make it a 28-20 game.
WXIA 11 Alive
North Gwinnett football star to make live college announcement
SUWANEE, Ga. — One of the top defensive linemen in the state is set to make his college commitment on Monday. North Gwinnett senior Kayden McDonald received more than 30 offers, according to Rivals, and is reportedly set to choose between Clemson, Florida, Ohio State, Michigan and Oklahoma. The...
Legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley dies
Legendary former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, who led the Bulldogs to the 1980 national title, has died at the age of 90.
Auburn football, at long last, has fired Bryan Harsin: Best memes and tweets
Bryan Harsin has been on the hot seat all season, but Auburn football fired their head coach on Monday and college football fans had plenty of thoughts. Bryan Harsin is no longer the head coach of Auburn football. In all honesty, fans and analysts alike have been waiting for that...
floridianpress.com
Casey DeSantis: Flipping Coins and Kicking Cancer
On Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles took on and defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Sunshine State’s capital. However, the final score (44-16) was not the most notable highlight in Tallahassee over the weekend. Right before Chief Osceola and his Appaloosa horse, Renegade, galloped onto the field to deliver the flame-lit spear to midfield, First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, stole the show.
Video Of Deion Sanders Learning He's Tied In All-Time Interceptions With Lee Corso Goes Viral
Long before he was one of college footballs most beloved, mascot-wearing analysts, Lee Corso was a standout DB at Florida State. "Sunshine Scooter" as he was called during his days as a Seminole, Corso finished his career with 14 interceptions, tied for the third-most in school history. Which happens to be the same mark as FSU great and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.
FAMU stadium upgrades completed in time for homecoming game
Standing tall for 65 years, Florida A&M University’s Bragg Memorial Stadium has a new look just in time for the 2022 homecoming game.
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Crist attends FAMU homecoming parade
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist was among the many visitors who attended Florida A&M University's Homecoming parade Saturday.
famunews.com
Good Morning America Broadcasts Live From FAMU Homecoming
Hundreds filled Bragg Stadium for the live GMA broadcast. Several hundred Florida A&M University students, faculty, staff, and alumni crowded early into Bragg Memorial Stadium Friday to cheer on the Good Morning America live broadcast. The homecoming broadcast with TJ Holmes began at 7 a.m. with the sound of the...
Can Abrams and Warnock’s association with HBCUs be an added bonus this election season?
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Kiss 104.1 FM morning show host Frank Ski asked the people gathered inside the Gateway Center Arena where the Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) graduates were at? The crowd exploded in cheers and shouts. There were definitely a strong number of HBCU graduates, parents and grandparents in the arena Friday […] The post Can Abrams and Warnock’s association with HBCUs be an added bonus this election season? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
famunews.com
Miss FAMU, Mr. FAMU and Royal Court Celebrated at Homecoming Coronation Ceremony
Florida A&M University crowned the 116th Miss Florida A&M University and, the 23rd Mister Florida A&M University in Lee Hall auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The Student Body of FAMU convened and proclaimed Aliya Everett Miss Florida A&M University and Armani Jones Mister Florida A&M University. Coronation is a tradition...
FanSided
