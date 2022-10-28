ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Mike Norvell said after FSU's victory over Georgia Tech

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football moved to 5-3 with a 41-16 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. After the game, head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media to recap the win. Norvell praised the performance of Jordan Travis and the defense's domination in the first half. Watch the full press conference below and quotes follow:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Coach Brent Key on Jackets loss to Noles

Coach Brent Key addressed the media following the 41-16 loss to Florida State. He opened with some comments on what led to the Jackets' demise. "Coming out of the game, we got outplayed on offense and defense. Special teams not a factor except coming out of halftime. Penalties in the first half were killers – holding call on offense, 2 on defense where they were able to get big chunks."
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs best Florida, even with sub-par third quarter

Jacksonville, Fla., —. Weird things tend to happen when Georgia and Florida play in Jacksonville. That was the case once again on Saturday. The Bulldogs raced to a 28-3 halftime lead. Then Georgia seemed to put on its Atlanta Falcons mask, as the Bulldogs turned the ball over on their first drives to open the third quarter and watch Florida make it a 28-20 game.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

North Gwinnett football star to make live college announcement

SUWANEE, Ga. — One of the top defensive linemen in the state is set to make his college commitment on Monday. North Gwinnett senior Kayden McDonald received more than 30 offers, according to Rivals, and is reportedly set to choose between Clemson, Florida, Ohio State, Michigan and Oklahoma. The...
SUWANEE, GA
floridianpress.com

Casey DeSantis: Flipping Coins and Kicking Cancer

On Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles took on and defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Sunshine State’s capital. However, the final score (44-16) was not the most notable highlight in Tallahassee over the weekend. Right before Chief Osceola and his Appaloosa horse, Renegade, galloped onto the field to deliver the flame-lit spear to midfield, First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, stole the show.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Spun

Video Of Deion Sanders Learning He's Tied In All-Time Interceptions With Lee Corso Goes Viral

Long before he was one of college footballs most beloved, mascot-wearing analysts, Lee Corso was a standout DB at Florida State. "Sunshine Scooter" as he was called during his days as a Seminole, Corso finished his career with 14 interceptions, tied for the third-most in school history. Which happens to be the same mark as FSU great and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

Good Morning America Broadcasts Live From FAMU Homecoming

Hundreds filled Bragg Stadium for the live GMA broadcast. Several hundred Florida A&M University students, faculty, staff, and alumni crowded early into Bragg Memorial Stadium Friday to cheer on the Good Morning America live broadcast. The homecoming broadcast with TJ Holmes began at 7 a.m. with the sound of the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
TheAtlantaVoice

Can Abrams and Warnock’s association with HBCUs be an added bonus this election season?

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Kiss 104.1 FM morning show host Frank Ski asked the people gathered inside the Gateway Center Arena where the Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) graduates were at? The crowd exploded in cheers and shouts. There were definitely a strong number of HBCU graduates, parents and grandparents in the arena Friday […] The post Can Abrams and Warnock’s association with HBCUs be an added bonus this election season? appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
559K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy