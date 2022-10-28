Coach Brent Key addressed the media following the 41-16 loss to Florida State. He opened with some comments on what led to the Jackets' demise. "Coming out of the game, we got outplayed on offense and defense. Special teams not a factor except coming out of halftime. Penalties in the first half were killers – holding call on offense, 2 on defense where they were able to get big chunks."

