Boxing Scene
Haney: It Wasn't Lomachenko's Best Performance, I Expect Better Version If We Fight
Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York City - WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA lightweight champion Devin Haney was ringside on Saturday night, as he watched former three division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko win a twelve round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Jamaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs). The scores were 115-113,...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul: Dana White Is The Reason I Took Anderson Silva Fight, To Shut Him The Hell Up
GLENDALE, Arizona – Dana White was unwillingly instrumental in the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva spectacle coming together. The UFC president had nothing to do with their negotiations, but his intense dislike for Paul pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept this eight-round cruiserweight boxing match against one of the most legendary figures White’s company has ever promoted. In explaining why White has such disdain for him, the polarizing Paul continued to needle mixed martial arts’ most powerful figure following a press conference Thursday at Desert Diamond Arena.
Boxing Scene
Results: Reymart Gaballo, Masternak-Whateley, Guido Vianello, Yves Ulysse, More
Pala Atlantico, Roma - Heavyweight contender Guido Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) was forced to go the full distance with an eight round unanimous decision win over Jay McFarlane (13-7, 5 KOs). In the co-feature, Mirko Natalizi (13-0, 8 KOs) retained the WBC International silver junior middleweight title with a fifth...
Boxing Scene
Taylor Eyes Serrano Rematch: 'Croke Park, 80,000 People, Will Be Biggest Event In Women's Boxing History'
Katie Taylor has the perfect location and opponent in mind for her next outing. The Irish superstar registered her fourteenth defense of at least one lightweight title and sixth as undisputed champion following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. The win took place at OVO Arena Wembley, the same London venue (though Wembley Arena at the time) that hosted her pro debut nearly six years ago.
Boxing Scene
Jamaine Ortiz: Once I Upset Lomachenko, Me & Devin Haney Will Be Fighting
Jamaine Ortiz obviously is well aware of his co-promoter’s plan. The brain trust for Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc. intends to match Vasiliy Lomachenko against Devin Haney if the heavily favored Lomachenko defeats Ortiz on Saturday night in New York. Preliminary planning of what would be an intriguing bout between Lomachenko and Haney hasn’t offended Ortiz.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - LIVE Results From Glendale, Arizona
GLENDALE, Arizona – It took him four-plus rounds, but Jeremiah Milton finally caught Quintin Sumpter with the type of punches that ended their heavyweight fight Saturday night on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva undercard at Desert Diamond Arena. Las Vegas’ Milton (7-0, 6 KOs) staggered the previously unbeaten Sumpter with...
Boxing Scene
Ortiz On Fighting Loma: A Lot Of People Probably Doubt Me; I’m Gonna Shock The World!
Jamaine Ortiz is aware of what has been said and written about his chances of upsetting one of the best boxers of this generation Saturday night. The 26-year-old Ortiz just hasn’t paid it much mind. The lightweight from Worcester, Massachusetts believes he has what it takes to beat Vasiliy...
Boxing Scene
Vasiliy Lomachenko Views Shakur Stevenson As More Difficult Fight Than Devin Haney
Having spent nearly one full year out of the ring while aiding his native land of Ukraine in the ongoing Russian invasion, Vasiliy Lomachenko is excited to make his return to the ring. Officially, the 34-year-old will attempt to re-establish his dominance when he takes on Jamaine Ortiz this Saturday night in Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Talks Parker-Ryder, Nick Ball, Alimkhanuly-Bentley, More
THE MONTH OF November we have mapped out should certainly go off with a good few bangs – and not just the ones we will hear in and around Bonfire Night. We have a thrilling month in store, from a world title tilt over in Vegas, a Euro-cracker in Telford to a fascinating domestic duel at the 02 with a potential shot at Canelo at stake.
Boxing Scene
Kenshiro Teraji-Hiroto Kyoguchi: Stats & Stakes
There hasn’t been a lineal Jr. flyweight champion since Giovanni Segura vacated the crown in 2011. Barring a draw, someone is going to change that on Tuesday in Saitama, Japan (ESPN+, 4:30 AM EST). A near-consensus 1-2 match in any division is always welcome. This one comes in a...
Boxing Scene
Vasiliy Lomachenko Wins Tough Decision Over a Game Jamaine Ortiz
Vasiliy Lomachenko stood on the doorstep of becoming an undisputed world champion just a few short months ago. Following George Kambosos’s unexpected victory over Teofimo Lopez, the Australian native brazenly choose the former two-time Olympic gold medalist as his next opponent. While Lomachenko was flattered and honored, he ultimately...
Boxing Scene
Ellie Scotney Boxes Past Mary Romero To Capture EBU Title at Wembley Arena
Ellie Scotney claimed the European super-bantamweight title and set up a likely world title shot as she dominated Mary Romero in impressive fashion over ten rounds at Wembley Arena. At 24, Scotney is a serious talent. Trained by Shane McGuigan, this was only her sixth professional fight. And while she...
Boxing Scene
Kenia Enriquez Eyes Marlen Esparza After Securing Stoppage Win
With an effective second round knockout against the rugged and experienced Nora Cardoza (16-10-2, 7KO), former world champion Kenia Enriquez (25-1, 11KO) continues on the road to another world title opportunity. The scheduled eight round bout, presented by BxStrs in association with TM Boxing, was the semi-main event broadcast live...
Boxing Scene
Kenshiro Teraji: Right After Yabuki Rematch Was Over, I Wanted This Unification Match With Kyoguchi
Kenshiro Teraji understood the importance of regaining his WBC junior flyweight title. (photo by Naoki Fukuda) It meant avenging his lone career defeat, which he did so in emphatic fashion with a third-round knockout of Masamichi Yabuki earlier this year. Of at least equal importance to the 30-year-old from Kyoto, Japan was putting back in play the possibility of a long-desired title unification bout with countryman Hiroto Kyoguchi.
Boxing Scene
Circle the 5th: November Preview
Fans can only enjoy the fights that get made. With two months in 2022, there is still a cloud lingering from a few that haven’t been. Good fights clear the gray. Of all the cards this month, none may be better than the November 5th card on DAZN. It provides three title fights with two of particularly high quality:
Boxing Scene
Kyoguchi: Glad To Fight Kenshiro But It's Not As Special Like I Felt Before He Lost
Hiroto Kyoguchi has waited so long for the chance to fight countryman Kenshiro Teraji that the novelty has almost worn off. The pair of junior flyweight titlists collide in their highly anticipated WBC/WBA unification bout this Tuesday at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The pairing required Teraji (19-1, 11KO) to first regain the WBC title he lost in a stunning upset knockout loss to Masamichi Yabuki last September in his hometown of Kyoto, Japan.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Canelo: You're Getting Old, Looked Weird With Triple-G; I Still Want That Fight
GLENDALE, Arizona – Emboldened by his win against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul proclaimed himself ready for one of the best boxers of this generation. Paul called out Canelo Alvarez during his post-fight press conference after an eight-round, unanimous-decision defeat of Brazil’s Silva on Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. The 25-year-old Paul obviously would take the steepest step in competition imaginable by boxing the Mexican icon, who would have little to gain by even entertaining the idea of opposing Paul in a boxing match.
Boxing Scene
Teraji, Kyoguchi Both Within 108-Pound Limit For Title Unification Clash In Saitama
Hiroto Kyoguchi and Kenshiro Teraji both weighed comfortably within the junior flyweight limit in their battle for divisional supremacy. Whatever issues arise during training camp, neither boxer has a history of struggling at the scales. That tradition carried over Monday afternoon (local time), with Kyoguchi registering at 107 ¾ pounds and Teraji at a trim-and-ready 107 ¼ for their highly anticipated WBA/WBC junior flyweight unification bout Tuesday evening at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Boxing Scene
Vasiliy Lomachenko-Jamaine Ortiz: Weigh-In Results From New York City
Normally stoic in his approach, Vasiliy Lomachenko flashed a bright smile after tipping the scales at 134.6. In what will be his first appearance in the ring since December of 21, the Ukrainian was met by exuberant and joyful cheers. However, just a few moments earlier, Jamaine Ortiz, his upcoming foe and former sparring partner, stood stone-faced as boo’s rained upon him.
Boxing Scene
Alexandro Santiago: I'm A Totally Different Fighter Now; I Will KO Nieves In Rematch
GLENDALE, Arizona – Alexandro Santiago knows he can’t afford to waste this opportunity. The 26-year-old Mexican bantamweight contender has waited six years to get another shot at Antonio Nieves, who Santiago battled to a hard-fought 10-round split draw in August 2016. Anxious to move himself into realistic championship contention in the 118-pound division, Santiago has no intention of allowing judges to determine the winner of their 10-round rematch Saturday night on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva undercard at Desert Diamond Arena.
