Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Gov. Hochul announces new office of Resilient Homes and Communities

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday marked the 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy by announcing the creation of the Office of Resilient Homes and Communities, a new office to lead New York’s housing recovery and community resiliency efforts. The new Office of Resilient Homes and Communities will build on the...
longisland.com

Suffolk Executive Bellone, Businesses, Students, Enviromental Groups Gather to Support Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Bond Act

This Monday, actor and environmentalist Isabella Rossellini, County Executive Steve Bellone, Board Chair for the Suffolk County Water Authority, Citizens Campaign for the Environment, and local business owner Richard Remmer will join The Nature Conservancy, Students for Climate Action, Blue Points Brewery, and other local groups to demonstrate support for the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Bond Act (Proposition 1) and urge New York voters to vote ‘yes’ on November 8th.
OAKDALE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State

Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
CBS New York

Hochul: NY has spent 91% of federal funds for Sandy recovery

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy and reveal the state's progress.Hochul says the governor's Office of Storm Recovery has spent 91 percent of the $4.5 billion it received from the federal government.The funds helped support more than 1,000 small businesses and complete more than 11,000 housing repair and flood mitigation projects."It's all about long-term resiliency. You can deal with the aftermath immediately, but then what does long-term resiliency look like? It says you're doing things smart and you are getting ready for the next one," Hochul said.Hochul says the state is creating an Office of Resilient Homes and Communities to manage the long-term recovery from Sandy.
NEW YORK STATE
96.9 WOUR

Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York

Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026.
Big Frog 104

Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter

Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
LAKE PLACID, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New York State wage hike

The minimum wage in counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester is set to rise by a dollar an hour on December 31, from $13.20 to $14.20. The action follows a statutorily required economic analysis conducted by the state which found evidence of pressure for wages to rise during a continued pandemic-driven labor shortage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

