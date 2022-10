Indiana State Police made headway on Friday in the 2017 cold case commonly referred to as the Delphi Murders. A 50-year-old suspect identified as Richard Allen has been arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail in connection to the murders of Abigail Williams and Libby German, whose bodies were found near the Delphi Historic Trail shortly after being reported missing on Feb. 13, 2017.

DELPHI, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO