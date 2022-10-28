Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
My Friend Never Cleans Her House And She Was Insulted When I Offered To HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
This Massive Antique Mall in Texas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensAlvin, TX
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans-Texans Inactives
Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Houston Texans (1-4-1) at NRG Stadium. CB Ugo Amadi, FB Tory Carter, DT Naquan Jones, S Josh Kalu, OL Jordan Roos, QB Ryan Tannehill and OLB Rashad Weaver. Houston: WR Jalen Camp, OL A.J. Cann, DL...
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans Dameon Pierce Has Attention of Titans Coaches and Players
In an AFC South Division matchup this weekend the Houston Texans (1-5-1) face the Tennessee Titans (4-2) who currently lead the group. And while many may not give the Texans much of a shot at beating the Titans, they do have reason to be confident. Starting with rookie running back, Dameon Pierce.
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL trade deadline preview: Which Carolina Panthers players could be on the move?
Coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers are at a fork in the road. With Tuesday’s trade deadline lingering (Nov. 1, 4 p.m.), the Panthers (2-6) could look to sell off notable assets for future gains, or they could feel they’re close enough to contending in the lowly NFC South and look to acquire talent.
Raleigh News & Observer
New York Giants Week 8 Halftime Report: Seahawks Up 10-7
View the original article to see embedded media. The Seattle Seahawks hold a 10-7 lead over the New York Giants after a half of football, but it could have been a lot worse for New York. The Giants sputtered out of the gate on offense, recording three straight three-and-out drives,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ten Takeaways: Falcons Are In First; Trade Deadline Could Be Quiet
I don’t know how far Atlanta’s going this year, but I think it’s safe to say the Falcons are on the way up.And to me, Marcus Mariota’s the perfect example of it—a guy the NFL had mostly given up on, and now the quarterback of a division leader.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars vs. Broncos: Jamal Agnew Ruled Out
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without return man Jamal Agnew for the second week in a row, listing him as inactive Sunday morning ahead of the Week 8 contest against the Denver Broncos. Along with Agnew, the Jaguars also ruled out safety...
Raleigh News & Observer
Why ‘Crazy’ Falcons Win Over Panthers Can Be a Turning Point
Through eight games, the Atlanta Falcons hold a 4-4 record - good enough to put them in sole possession of first place in the NFC South. The last time the Falcons sat atop the division at this point in the season was 2016, when they proceeded to run through the NFC in the playoffs before that Super Bowl.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers remain unlucky in one-score games: What we learned from OT loss to Falcons
There is blame to go around following the Panthers’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons. Most want to credit the officials for yet another one-score Panthers loss. DJ Moore could’ve just left his helmet on, as he said he theorized about after the game. His euphoric celebration pushed the Panthers’ game-winning extra point back 15 yards.
Raleigh News & Observer
Broncos Make Final Decision on Russell Wilson vs. Jaguars
CB Essang Bassey (hamstring) WR Tyrie Cleveland (groin) QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow) Analysis: The Broncos will be short-handed, but at least Wilson will be on the field. The 11th-year pro has struggled all season long, but he gives the Broncos their best chance to win. Meanwhile,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Misses to remember: Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro puts Falcons overtime loss on himself
An emotional Eddy Piñeiro sat on a chair at his locker with his back facing the rest of the room. The Carolina Panthers kicker, who had just missed two crucial kicks in Sunday’s wild 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, was being consoled by veteran punter Johnny Hekker, who sat inside a locker to the left of Piñeiro.
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Lead Giants 10-7 At Halftime of Defensive Slugfest
The Seattle Seahawks entered their matchup against the 6-1 New York Giants at 4-3 themselves, making this arguably the most unexpected matchup of above .500 teams on Sunday. However, the first quarter got off to a slog of a start as the two teams traded punts on the first six possessions of the game. The Seahawks broke through first, though, following a 15-play, 69-yard drive that took 5:55 off the clock and saw Geno Smith find DK Metcalf for a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Raleigh News & Observer
Why the Giants Will Beat Seattle, Why They Won’t, and a Prediction
The New York Giants head to Seattle for perhaps their biggest yet most underrated game on their 2022 schedule this far. A win would allow the Giants to keep pace with the still-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, where just a game separates the two division foes. A win would also give the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bears Defensive Breakdowns Lead to Blowout Loss at Dallas
View the original article to see embedded media. Justin Fields apologized for failing to touch down Micah Parsons after a fumble recovery and prevent a 36-yard touchdown return Sunday by the Dallas Cowboys. Fields had a great deal of company when it came to failing to take down Dallas ball...
Raleigh News & Observer
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterback, Quarterback, Quarterback
As we approach November, this Monday's 2023 NFL mock draft takes stock of how the college football season has gone thus far. Some prospects have played as well as expected, while others have exceeded expectations or underperformed. This mock draft was mostly put together before this last week in college...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers fall to Falcons in overtime, squander chance to take NFC South division lead
With first place in the NFC South on the line, Panthers quarterback PJ Walker had a specific game plan to follow: Be astutely aggressive, rely on running back D’Onta Foreman and protect the football. Trailing by six with 23 seconds to play, the game plan went out the window....
Raleigh News & Observer
XFL Unveils Eight Cities, Teams for 2023 Season
View the original article to see embedded media. Hopefully, the third time’s the charm for the XFL. The newest edition of the spring football league formally announced cities, team names and logos for its new season Monday. The XFL failed to live past its first season in 2001 and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Trade Fit for 1st-Round Pick amid Broncos’ Bradley Chubb Rumors?
The Dallas Cowboys are being connected by the media to star Denver Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, but where before we pondered the question of whether the Cowboys need to "rent'' a pass-rusher via trade while sacrificing a package featuring third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft ... The...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kenny Pickett Calls for Steelers Teammates to Study More
The Pittsburgh Steelers committed nine penalties in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and six came on offense. They were drive-killing errors that came from up and down the Steelers' lineup and they frustrated quarterback Kenny Pickett. Pickett said Steelers were not well prepared. They were confused about their...
Raleigh News & Observer
Packers on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘Hulk With an Arm’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Buffalo Bills have scored 20 touchdowns on offense. Quarterback Josh Allen has accounted for 19. That’s the type of dominant performer the Green Bay Packers must contend with on Sunday night in Buffalo. “He’s a hell of a player, man, hell of a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are ‘Insane’ to Not Make Changes
The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their struggles on both sides of the football, but in back-to-back weeks, the team failed to score more than 14 points. Now, heading into the bye week, quarterback Kenny Pickett says something needs to change. "Something's got to change, right? It's insane to do the same...
Comments / 0