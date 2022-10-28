The Seattle Seahawks entered their matchup against the 6-1 New York Giants at 4-3 themselves, making this arguably the most unexpected matchup of above .500 teams on Sunday. However, the first quarter got off to a slog of a start as the two teams traded punts on the first six possessions of the game. The Seahawks broke through first, though, following a 15-play, 69-yard drive that took 5:55 off the clock and saw Geno Smith find DK Metcalf for a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

