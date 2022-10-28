Read full article on original website
Bomb squad destroys explosive found on man taken to Fargo jail
A man who was taken into custody in Fargo on Sunday afternoon was in possession of an explosive device. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the 66-yt=ear-old man was arrested and taken to the county jail at 450 34th St. S. in Fargo around 3 p.m. When officers were conducting a search of the man's backpack they found a "suspicious device."
kvrr.com
Bomb Squad Called To Cass Co. Jail After Item Found In Incoming Inmates Backpack
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red River Valley Bomb Squad is called to the Cass County Jail after a suspicious device is found in an incoming inmates backpack. A Fargo Police K9 alerted officers about the device while 66-year-old Leonard Budrea, Jr. was being booked around 3 Sunday afternoon. Bomb...
valleynewslive.com
Truck stolen in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in S. Fargo is asking the public for their help in their search for their son’s stolen truck. Ashley Bodin said her son Austin, parked it in the lot of their apartment building in the 3000 Block of 44th St. S.
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Police arrest 4 suspects and recover drugs and weapons in Fargo Moorhead area drug busts
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo and Moorhead Police Departments have announced the arrests of 4 people in connection with an alleged narcotics distribution ring operating in the FM metro. The arrests and recovery of drugs and weapons happened in busts in Fargo and Moorhead on Tuesday October 25th. One SWAT...
kvrr.com
2 Arrested After Disturbance, Interstate Traffic Stop
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police arrest two people after a disturbance they say began in Fargo. A caller told authorities that his vehicle might have been shot at near I-94 and 20th Street in Moorhead around 2:30 Friday morning. Police found the suspect vehicle and stopped it without...
valleynewslive.com
Bail set for woman accused of shooting mother holding infant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The woman wanted for a shooting in south Fargo earlier this month made her first court appearance on Friday, October 28. Tarnelle Abraham, 23, is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. She was arrested as a suspect in the shooting at the Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 42nd Street South on October 10.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 29, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Oliver Jon Berhow, 28, of Erskine, 5th-Degree Drug Possession. Jason Daniel Jarvis, 51, of Erskine, for Trespassing on the Premises of Another and refusing to depart. Todd Douglas Powell, 46, of Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
kfgo.com
The Fargo Police Department to Host Downtown Substation Opening
FARGO, N.D. – In celebration of the Grand Opening of its Downtown Substation located at 511 4th Avenue North on the first floor of the Mercantile Building, The Fargo Police Department (FPD) will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. FPD officers will be set up outside the Substation but will transition inside in the event of inclement weather.
KNOX News Radio
2 motorcyclists killed in separate ND accidents (Update)
Two motorcyclists were killed in separate accidents Saturday in southeast North Dakota. The State Patrol says 38-year-old Andrew Burt of Byron (MN), died in a crash in Fargo at around 1:45 PM Saturday. On the 3500 block of Westrac Drive, Burt lost control of the cycle, which struck a curb,...
valleynewslive.com
Several arrested after drugs & cash seized during SWAT raid
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are now learning what lead to the SWAT team moving in on a Fargo neighborhood on Tuesday, October 25. Officials say it was part of an ongoing drug investigation targeting a group of people selling M30 fentanyl pills in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The...
valleynewslive.com
Third suspect in high-speed chase arrested after days on the run
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested for his involvement in a police chase on the morning of October 20th that ended near the intersection of 32nd St. and 3rd Ave. S. 32-year-old Scott Roberts is facing charges of firearm possession, reckless endangerment, fleeing, and drug-related charges.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
valleynewslive.com
Procession held for West Fargo PD K-9 who died unexpectedly
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Numerous people gathered to honor the service of ToSti, a K-9 dog who was a part of the West Fargo Police Dept. The veteran dog died unexpectedly this past weekend. ”ToSti was usually strictly business, he wanted to work, he had a very strong...
valleynewslive.com
Two Moorhead men honored after saving a man and his dog from drowning
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An awards ceremony held by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and North Dakota Peace Officers’ Association (NDPOA) honored two individuals both from Moorhead, M.N. on Friday, October, 28th. The following individuals received the NDHP Colonel’s Award for Excellence and NDPOA Lifesaving Award...
valleynewslive.com
Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley. The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirm a man’s body was pulled from the Red River Sunday morning near a train bridge along the downtown Fargo bike trail. Emergency crews were called around 11:15 a.m. after witnesses stated they found the man’s body just north of Main Ave. We spoke with one witness who didn’t want to go on camera, but described what he saw.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Police K9 passes away unexpectedly
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a sad day for the West Fargo Police Department after authorities say one of its K9′s crossed the rainbow bridge unexpectedly earlier this week. K9 ToSti (Toe-chee) was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd that joined WFPD in November 2015. He was...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Tensions run hot at Fargo Police Oversight Meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department and Police Chief Dave Zibolski are facing pressure from the city's Oversight and Advisory Board. Tensions ran high at Thursday's board meeting, as members expressed concerns about accountability in the department. The board discussed findings of an internal investigation that found no wrongdoing in a July officer-involved shooting, while also discussing the recent decision for no charges or wrongdoing found in a similar incident in Mapleton.
valleynewslive.com
Man sentenced to life without parole for brutal murder of 14-year-old
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 16 months after 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen was stabbed, choked and strangled for nearly 30 minutes in the Party City parking lot, the man responsible has been sentenced in the case. 23-year-old Arthur Kollie will spend the rest of his life in prison without the...
