Los Angeles, CA

thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Lakers’ Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers were left out of the 2021 NBA playoffs after a 33-49 season, and they’re off to an 0-4 start in the 2022-23 season. And ahead of Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers made a very notable lineup decision on a player whose struggles have taken a lot of blame for the team’s disappointing performance over the last two seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA Analysis Network

This Pelicans-Timberwolves Trade Features Karl-Anthony Towns

Without fail, there are always a few NBA teams who appear to be on the verge of collapse. This summer, the Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns generated lots of headlines, but none of them were good. These are two talented teams in the mix for the NBA championship. Yet, somehow, it consistently felt like the sky could fall for either organization on a regular basis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

