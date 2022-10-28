Read full article on original website
How to Play Split-Screen in Modern Warfare 2
Players wondering how to enable split-screen in Modern Warfare 2 will be pleased to know that it is a returning feature, though in a limited capacity. Fans of the Call of Duty franchise typically have expectations when buying the latest entry in the series. Whether that be a campaign about the dangers of war or an extensive multiplayer mode, certain things have become staples of the Call of Duty franchise.
Do Double XP Tokens Transfer to Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching and players are left wondering whether they'll be able to transfer over their hard-earned Double XP tokens to the new title. Double XP tokens have greatly benefited many Call of Duty players over the years. As its name implies these provide...
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Times: When Can You Start Playing
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is just on the horizon and we've got the rundown on its release times for those eagerly awaiting its arrival. While Call of Duty does offer solid single-player campaigns, most fans would agree that the multiplayer component of the franchise is the real star of the show. Fans can look forward to a wide selection of game modes when booting up Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer component. These modes will be divided into two categories: Core Maps and Battle Maps.
How to Complete the Lantern Lit Challenge in Overwatch 2
The popular Overwatch Halloween event Halloween Terror is making its debut on Overwatch 2 from now until Nov. 8. Players can play Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride in the Arcade mode to complete challenges to unlock rewards. There are a handful of challenges in Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, some are more annoying than others but luckily the Lantern Lit challenge is not one of them. Here is a quick guide on how to complete the Lantern Lit challenge.
How to Rank Up Fast in Modern Warfare 2
Looking to rank up as fast as possible in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. With Modern Warfare 2 finally here, and there still being some time until the launch of Season 1 and Warzone 2, now is the perfect time to get these base content unlocks done as soon as possible. As such, here's a breakdown of how to rank up fast in Modern Warfare 2.
Apex Legends Season 15 Patch Notes: All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs
Apex Legends Season 15 launches on Tuesday, giving fans their first chance to experience Eclipse and the new map, Broken Moon. And as with any new season, fans can enjoy a new battle pass and expect changes to the weapon meta. Respawn uses new seasons to test out new builds, rotate weapons from the crate, or crafting.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Modes: Full List
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is just days away from its full release, and Activision have listed all modes coming to the multiplayer at launch. Despite campaign early access having been live for a few days already, many are looking forward to the game's upcoming multiplayer. With that comes the anticipation of the launch features, including the many modes players will be able to dive into. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer offers two distinct mode categories at launch, which are based on the type of map they are being played on.
Ping System Secretly Disabled in Modern Warfare 2 Due to Bug
It appears a "wallhack" bug has emerged in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, causing Infinity Ward to quietly disable its ping system while it works on a fix. Now that the highly anticipated launch of Modern Warfare is off and running, it's perhaps no surprise that many players have been encountering bugs involving the Vault Edition and a'Scan and Repair' error. On top of those issues, however, it appears another has caused the ping system to be unavailable in public multiplayer matches at the moment.
Apex Legends Reveals Potential Season 15 Heirloom
Season 15 of Apex Legends is on its way, and a new leak has given fans some insight on the content to come. Initially, leakers uncovered an upcoming map called Divided Moon that Respawn Entertainment later teased. Expected to launch for Season 15, its teaser included legend Seer speaking about his home world Boreas. With the map seemingly matching up with Seer's backstory, some fans believe this means that more Seer content will come with the new season.
Pokémon GO Plus Disabled During Bug Fix
Pokémon GO Plus is temporarily disabled for trainers while developers try to troubleshoot a bug with Zorua.
WhosImmortal Dubs Underrated LMG as 'Powerhouse' for TTK in Modern Warfare 2
WhosImmortal has revealed some of his best loadouts, citing an underused LMG as one of the best weapons to work into your arsenal.
Top 5 Settings to Make Your Aim Better in Apex Legends
Apex Legends has long been touted as perhaps the shooter in the genre with the highest skill ceiling thanks to its emphasis on tracking likely being the most you'll see out there. As such, if your settings are off, it can be pretty tough to not only clutch 1v1 gunfights...
Paranormal Tales Release Date Information
Paranormal Tales is an upcoming psychological horror game releasing on Steam.
Apex Legends Season 15 New Additions: Gifting and Stickers Explained
Respawn Entertainment is doing more than bringing a new Legend, map, and weapon changes to Apex Legends Season 15. Fans can also expect a new battle pass and map rotations, but Respawn has taken it a step further. Starting on Nov. 1, players will have access to a new cosmetic...
Xbox Nearly Cancelled Adaptive Controller
Microsoft nearly cut funding to the Xbox Adaptive Controller, but a ragtag group of employees banded together to ensure it went to market.
God of War Ragnarök Digital Deluxe Edition: How to Pre-Order, Price, Contents
God of War Ragnarök Digital Deluxe Edition is up for pre-order on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Here's everything that comes with this copy of the game, and how to get your hands on it.
Gotham Knights Talon Cache Locations Listed
Scattered throughout the map, Talon Caches in Gotham Knights might be difficult to find.
Sombra, Genji, Zarya, D.Va, Kiriko Nerfs Coming in Nov. 15 Overwatch 2 Update
Blizzard is planning to release a hero balance update for Overwatch 2 on Nov. 15, the studio announced Friday. After initially mentioning that it did not expect to make any immediate balance changes until the launch of Season 2, it appears Blizzard will indeed be dropping several major nerfs in Overwatch 2 shortly.
Live by the Sword: Tactics Release Date
Live by the Sword: Tactics is leaving early access, getting its full release later today.
How to Play V Rising for Free
Vampire survival game V Rising is free to play for this weekend only. Here's how to take advantage of the offer.
