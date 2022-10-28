Read full article on original website
Do Double XP Tokens Transfer to Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching and players are left wondering whether they'll be able to transfer over their hard-earned Double XP tokens to the new title. Double XP tokens have greatly benefited many Call of Duty players over the years. As its name implies these provide...
dotesports.com
One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago. Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection...
Apex Legends Season 15 New Additions: Gifting and Stickers Explained
Respawn Entertainment is doing more than bringing a new Legend, map, and weapon changes to Apex Legends Season 15. Fans can also expect a new battle pass and map rotations, but Respawn has taken it a step further. Starting on Nov. 1, players will have access to a new cosmetic...
Apex Legends Reveals Potential Season 15 Heirloom
Season 15 of Apex Legends is on its way, and a new leak has given fans some insight on the content to come. Initially, leakers uncovered an upcoming map called Divided Moon that Respawn Entertainment later teased. Expected to launch for Season 15, its teaser included legend Seer speaking about his home world Boreas. With the map seemingly matching up with Seer's backstory, some fans believe this means that more Seer content will come with the new season.
Ping System Secretly Disabled in Modern Warfare 2 Due to Bug
It appears a "wallhack" bug has emerged in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, causing Infinity Ward to quietly disable its ping system while it works on a fix. Now that the highly anticipated launch of Modern Warfare is off and running, it's perhaps no surprise that many players have been encountering bugs involving the Vault Edition and a'Scan and Repair' error. On top of those issues, however, it appears another has caused the ping system to be unavailable in public multiplayer matches at the moment.
How to Complete the Photozomb Challenge in Overwatch 2
Overwatch's popular Halloween event has recently been brought back for Overwatch 2 during the holiday season. The Halloween Terror mode Junkenstein's Revenge returns with a twist with the debut of Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. The mode features a handful of challenges for players to complete. One particular challenge the Photozomb has been annoying players. Here is a quick guide on how to complete it.
3 Legends That Counter Catalyst in Apex Legends
Catalyst is the newest legend in Apex Legends and will be added to the game on Nov. 1. While she is not officially out, her abilities have been shown. Catalyst has been described as the ultimate counter to legends who can scan out enemy positions, like Bloodhound or Seer, leaving many players to wonder who in the roster would be a good counter to Catalyst.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Times: When Can You Start Playing
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is just on the horizon and we've got the rundown on its release times for those eagerly awaiting its arrival. While Call of Duty does offer solid single-player campaigns, most fans would agree that the multiplayer component of the franchise is the real star of the show. Fans can look forward to a wide selection of game modes when booting up Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer component. These modes will be divided into two categories: Core Maps and Battle Maps.
How to Rank Up Fast in Modern Warfare 2
Looking to rank up as fast as possible in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. With Modern Warfare 2 finally here, and there still being some time until the launch of Season 1 and Warzone 2, now is the perfect time to get these base content unlocks done as soon as possible. As such, here's a breakdown of how to rank up fast in Modern Warfare 2.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Furious Over Cross-Play Options
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has finally been released and players are jumping into the multiplayer shooter. While the excitement around Infinity Ward's latest game is high, Xbox and PC players have discovered they are lacking an option that PlayStation gamers have. On Twitter, many players have begun to share their frustration that the Xbox version of the game doesn't have the option to disable cross-play with PC players. To make matters worse, the PlayStation version, on both PS4 and PS5, has the option to disable cross-play and only matchmake with other PlayStation users, adding another item to the list of exclusive PlayStation benefits for "Modern Warfare 2."
The System Requirements For Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Are Presented
The requirements for playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on a personal computer have recently been lowered, which is good news for gamers who want to play Warzone 2 but don’t want to invest in a new rig because it means their existing one will work for at least one more game in the interim.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Modes: Full List
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is just days away from its full release, and Activision have listed all modes coming to the multiplayer at launch. Despite campaign early access having been live for a few days already, many are looking forward to the game's upcoming multiplayer. With that comes the anticipation of the launch features, including the many modes players will be able to dive into. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer offers two distinct mode categories at launch, which are based on the type of map they are being played on.
Overwatch 2 Dev Reveals Potential Moira Changes Are 'Down the Road a Bit'
With the first season of Overwatch 2 reaching its midway point, and many of the technical launch woes in the rearview, Blizzard has once again begun to bring the focus back to its Hero balancing plans. Aside from its upcoming patch bringing nerfs to Sombra, Genji, Zarya, D.Va and Kiriko...
Pokémon GO Plus Disabled During Bug Fix
Pokémon GO Plus is temporarily disabled for trainers while developers try to troubleshoot a bug with Zorua.
The Xbox Series S is doing exactly what Microsoft wanted
The Game Pass machine is bringing new people into the Xbox ecosystem
How to Claim Overwatch League Drops 2022
Looking to claim drops as part of the Overwatch League 2022 Playoffs and Grand Finals? Here's what you need to know. From Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2022, Overwatch fans are in for a full week of Playoffs and Grand Finals as part of the Overwatch League 2022. As always, this means there are some hot rewards and in-game perks to claim by watching along. This year, fans can earn Overwatch League home and away skins for all heroes, including the three newest Overwatch 2 heroes: Sojourn, Junker Queen and Kiriko.
A Gamer Risks Losing A Virtual Fortune, Even Though Some Red Dead Online Users Will Be Allowed To Save Their Progress On Google Stadia Before The Site Closes
An avid Red Dead Online player will lose $1,000,000 in virtual money and over 3,500 hours of effort due to Google’s recent decision to shut down Stadia. In addition, if you use Google’s cloud gaming service, you will lose access to your games and all your progress next year, as the company revealed last month. The loss of one’s remarkable Red Dead Online development due to Google’s shutdown will be especially devastating for one participant.
Modern Warfare 2: Aquatic Maneuvers And Ledge Hang Tactics Explained
The 2022 remake of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" offers a wealth of new content for players to sample. While modes, maps, weapons, killstreaks, and operators serve as some of the more obvious additions, the gameplay itself has received plenty of tweaks compared to 2019's "Modern Warfare." As part of a blog post on the official website, Infinity Ward provided an overview of the "Modern Warfare 2" multiplayer experience. Though in-depth details on some of the game's flashier components took up a large chunk of the post, one segment discussed new tactics related to player traversal.
Pokémon GO Map Update Explained
For the first time in three years, new updates are coming to the map in Pokémon GO.
Paranormal Tales Release Date Information
Paranormal Tales is an upcoming psychological horror game releasing on Steam.
