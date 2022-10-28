Read full article on original website
Gary Medel FIFA 23: How to Complete the Flashback SBC
Gary Medel FIFA 23 Flashback SBC went live during Out of Position giving fans yet another midfield Serie A option to add to their squads. Flashback SBCs celebrate a previous time in a player's career. EA Sports normally chooses to flash back to a player's golden era, but sometimes the developer will choose to honor a player for being previously included in a FIFA Ultimate Team promotion. Gary Medel's Flashback item falls into the latter celebrating his inclusion in FIFA 20 Ultimate Scream.
Ross Barkley FIFA 23: How to Complete the Out of Position Player Pick SBC
Ross Barkley's Out of Position cards are live in FIFA 23 for the start of the promotion. Out of Position is a brand new FIFA Ultimate Team promotion taking aspects of the Shapeshifters event. Promotional items receive new positions changing where a player can line up and operate. Ross Barkley, normally a midfielder, has received a striker card and a right winger card.
Do Double XP Tokens Transfer to Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching and players are left wondering whether they'll be able to transfer over their hard-earned Double XP tokens to the new title. Double XP tokens have greatly benefited many Call of Duty players over the years. As its name implies these provide...
Modern Warfare 2 Leak Highlights First Look at Pogba and Neymar as Operators
Not only are Neymar and Pogba dominating the soccer field, but it also seems like they'll be taking over Call of Duty matches as well. Crossovers aren't something new to Call of Duty as various characters such as Rambo, Jigsaw, and Frank the Rabbit have been introduced as in-game skins. Most recently, Attack on Titan fans were treated to in-game cosmetic items celebrating the popular franchise. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 doesn't seem to stop that trend as it has already begun rolling out collaborations with other notable companies such as Burger King.
3 Legends That Counter Catalyst in Apex Legends
Catalyst is the newest legend in Apex Legends and will be added to the game on Nov. 1. While she is not officially out, her abilities have been shown. Catalyst has been described as the ultimate counter to legends who can scan out enemy positions, like Bloodhound or Seer, leaving many players to wonder who in the roster would be a good counter to Catalyst.
Overwatch 2 Support Tier List: October 2022
Overwatch 2 has been free-to-play for gamers for almost a month. After settling into the game many active players already got their preferred heroes but others who like to try out different roles might be curious to see who is the best. One under appreciate role in any game is the healer or the support hero as they are known in Overwatch 2. Here is a tier list for the best support heroes as of Oct. 2022 in Overwatch 2.
Ellis Simms still not ready to start games, Sunderland boss warns
Sunderland fans should not expect to see Ellis Simms starting games until after the World Cup, Tony Mowbray has warned.
