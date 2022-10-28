Missing Southern Massachusetts Girl Colleen Weaver Found Safe In New York City

A 16-year-old girl who has been missing for over a week was safely found in New York City, authorities said.

Colleen Weaver was found around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 after she was first reported missing from her Raynham home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Police Chief James Donovan reports.

Donovan thanked the numerous law enforcement partners, media members, residents and well-wishers who helped to spread the word about Colleen's disappearance.

"This has been a trying couple of weeks for everybody involved and I want to thank everyone who assisted in this tremendous effort," Chief Donovan said. “This was the best possible outcome we could have hoped for and I want to commend the tireless efforts of our dedicated officers and our partners in the NYPD and FBI who helped to locate her.

Heather McNally, who is a family friend, said Colleen possibly went to be go meet a man posing as a teenage boy who she met online in a GoFundMe organized on Colleen's behalf. However that information has yet to be confirmed from authorities.

Colleen was reunited with her family on Friday afternoon, Chief Donovan reports.