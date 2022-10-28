As election day nears, a second woman has come forward with allegations that Herschel Walker pressured her to have an abortion. Is Herschel in the hot seat? Or is this just politics as usual? We’ll also get an update on early voting numbers, and analyze Stacey Abrams’ claims that voter suppression continues in Georgia. Finally, a property tax referendum is on the ballot this November. We’ll learn what the bill proposes, and what it might mean for Athens homeowners if it passes.

ATHENS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO