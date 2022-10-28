Read full article on original website
wuga.org
Early voting update in Athens-Clarke County
According to the Georgia Secretary of State, 12,275 people in Clarke County have voted in the 2022 general election as of Sunday October 30. Of those voters, 9,998 voters submitted their ballots early and in-person, while 2,277 submitted mail-in ballots. 2,417 voters turned out on Saturday, October 29. Voter turnout...
wuga.org
Athens struggles to hit a third of their 2018 midterm votes
While over 1.2 million Georgians have cast their ballot so far -- 48% more voters than at this point in the 2018 midterm, turnout in Athens is slower than what is happening through much of the rest of the state. In the 2018 midterm elections, 20,014 Athenians voted early in...
Elections Board considers extending hours of early voting in Athens
A special called meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections is set for 4:30 this afternoon: the Board will consider expanding the hours for early voting in Athens, which continues through November 4. We are today 13 days away from the November 8 election day. Georgia has crossed the...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Panel for October 28, 2022
As election day nears, a second woman has come forward with allegations that Herschel Walker pressured her to have an abortion. Is Herschel in the hot seat? Or is this just politics as usual? We’ll also get an update on early voting numbers, and analyze Stacey Abrams’ claims that voter suppression continues in Georgia. Finally, a property tax referendum is on the ballot this November. We’ll learn what the bill proposes, and what it might mean for Athens homeowners if it passes.
wuga.org
ACC suspends eviction program after nonprofit comes up $38,000 short
Athens tenants’ housing security is at stake after an eviction prevention program fails to document their finances. The ACC Housing and Community Development Department halted the program on Oct. 24 after Athenian First Development Corp., an affordable housing consulting nonprofit, failed to provide documentation for more than $100,000 in expenditures, according to a message from ACC Manager Blaine Williams to the Mayor and Commission. The discrepancy was originally reported in Flagpole.
accesswdun.com
Dawson County Manager submits resignation
Dawson County Manager David Headley has announced he will soon retire. According to a press release from Dawson County Government, Headley will retire effective November 4. "I feel that the time has come for me to pursue another opportunity that is more aligned with my new aspirations," Headley said in a statement.
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit.
Monroe Local News
Walton County, Ga. government has many open job postings
The Walton County government is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County, Ga. government website on Oct. 29, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Herschel Walker supporters say they don’t believe abortion allegations as he hits the campaign trail
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Senate candidate Herschel Walker is back on the campaign trail on Thursday after a new round of abortion allegations against him. Walker has stood firm on his belief that an abortion ban, without any exceptions, is necessary for Georgians. Earlier this week, a second woman anonymously claimed that Walker paid of her to have an abortion in the 1990s.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Solicitor General accused of using victims' support fund for personal expenses
Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard has requested an independent state review of her office after FOX5 investigator Randy Travis allegedly found that her office used the victims’ support fund to purchase several personal items. The FOX5 I-Team obtained spending records from January 2021 through September 2022 and allegedly...
accesswdun.com
Two Gainesville City Schools closed due to water main break
Two schools in Gainesville will be closed on Monday due to a water main break. Gainesville High School and Centennial Arts Academy will be closed to students and staff due to the estimated repair times. According to Joy Griffin, the director of communications for the school system, all other schools are open and are not affected.
wuga.org
Athens Area Homeless Shelter to Host Annual Harvest for The Homeless Funder
The Athens Area Homeless Shelter is holding its annual Harvest for The Homeless fundraiser Friday, November 4th. It’s the first time the event will be held in-person since 2019. Shea Post is Executive Director of the organization. Post says the fundraiser is particularly important because money raised provides discretionary...
wuga.org
Arrest Made in Gaines School Road Shooting
On October 28, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jeffery Rice of Athens, Georgia for his involvement in the October 21 shooting on Gaines School Road that killed one and injured another. Rice is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Winter Covid and Flu update
Covid numbers in Athens are currently low, but as winter approaches, will case numbers rise? We’ll get an update on the potential for a seasonal surge in Athens, the threat posed by new variants, the flu season forecast, and more. Featured in this update:. Dr. Spencer Fox, Assistant Professor...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New tick spreading to more North Georgia counties. Here’s what you need to know
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division is confirming the Asian Longhorned tick is now in more North Georgia counties. The tick is native to eastern Asia, according to the GDA. The tick will feed on many hosts, including humans. Female ticks can lay eggs and reproduce without mating, according to the CDC.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida, Georgia issue joint statement after anti-Semitic message appears on exterior of TIAA Bank Field
Florida and Georgia have issued a statement after an anti-Semitic message appeared on the exterior of TIAA Bank Field toward the end of Saturday’s rivalry game. The message, which was not affiliated with the stadium in any way, appeared toward the end of Georgia’s win over Florida, referencing Ye’s recent anti-Semitic remarks.
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Lisa Smartt, author of “Words at the Threshold”
Many faiths and belief systems have addressed the question of what – if anything -- happens to us after we die, but despite some tantalizing clues, we have yet to find definitive answers. Author and linguist Lisa Smartt joins us to discuss how the words people say as they are nearing death may give us insight into what waits for us on the other side of life’s threshold.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett Police Chief releases statement regarding rash of gun violence involving youth
Gwinnett County, as in much of the nation, has seen a recent slew of violent confrontations between youths involving guns. A shooting in Peachtree Corners on Oct. 26 resulted in the death of DeAndre Henderson, 17, of Norcross. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged Brendon Young, 18, of Lawrenceville with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection with the incident. At the time of going to press, Young’s whereabouts were unknown and GCPD were seeking the public’s help in locating him.
wuga.org
UGA and UF issue joint statement after anti-semitic messages blot Georgia/Florida game
The University of Georgia and the University of Florida issued a joint statement condemning an antisemitic message projected onto the outside of the stadium where the two schools played their yearly rivalry game. News outlets report that other antisemitic messages were projected onto other buildings and displayed above Jacksonville's Arlington Expressway.
