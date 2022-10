On Thursday, November 10 from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. the City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture will host the opening reception for the November Deo Gallery Exhibit: Grids & Pixelation: Visual Poetry. Grids & Pixelation: Visual Poetry features weavings by Carol Irving and the acrylic paintings of Michael Friend.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO