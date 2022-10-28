ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Road to Dakota Bowl: Quarter-Finals

By Tristan Thomas, Luke Gamble, Adeena Balthazor, Phil Benotti, Nick Jachim
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGYn2_0iqKH98O00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — It’s officially playoff football season in North Dakota! All four classes are down to their final eight teams as the most exciting time of the season kicks off!

Jump To:

11AA / 11A / 11A / 11B / 9B
/ Featured Articles / Previous Weeks

11AA

Scheduled Games/Scores :

#6 Minot 14 #3 Shanley 42 FINAL
#8 Century 27 #1 West Fargo Sheyenne 8 FINAL
#5 Fargo Davies 35 #4 Legacy 7 FINAL
#7 West Fargo 18 #2 Mandan 34 FINAL
Football: Mandan is determined to avoid an early exit in the postseason, working to correct last week’s mistakes

Current Playoff Bracket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBR7A_0iqKH98O00
More Articles Back to top

11A

Scheduled Games/Scores :

#8 Dickinson 12 #1 Fargo South 38 FINAL
#5 Fargo North 30 #4 Valley City 28 FINAL
#7 Grand Forks Central 20 #2 Jamestown 49 FINAL
#6 Wahpeton 7 #3 Red River 40 FINAL
Football: Jamestown Bluejays ready to defend title

Current Playoff Bracket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ChZr_0iqKH98O00
More Articles Back to top

11B

Scheduled Playoff Games/Scores :

Central Cass 14 #1 Kindred 10 FINAL
Shiloh Christian 14 #4 Beulah 20 FINAL
Dickinson Trinity 13 #2 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison 36 FINAL
Oakes 0 #3 Hillsboro/Central Valley 20 FINAL
Football: Aggies preparing for a top-five matchup against Dickinson Trinity in 11B Quarterfinals

Current Playoff Bracket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GwOVE_0iqKH98O00
More Articles Back to top

9B

Scheduled Playoff Games/Scores :

Surrey 8 #1 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion 43 FINAL
#5 Mayport-C-G 14 #4 Cavalier 32 FINAL
#7 Grant County/Flasher 22 #2 New Salem-Almont 30 FINAL
Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn 20 #3 North Prairie 46 FINAL
Football: Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn prepares for first trip to playoffs since 2017

Current Playoff Bracket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXAAu_0iqKH98O00
More Articles Back to top

Featured Articles

More on 11AA Football:

More on 11A Football:

More on 11B Football:

More on 9B Football:

Back to top

Previous Weeks

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

ND and MN playoff football scoreboard

(KFGO/KNFL) Plenty of high school football playoff scores from North Dakota and Minnesota from Saturday. Central Cass 14, Kindred 10 (Squirrels snap Kindred’s 21-game winning streak) Hillsboro-Central Valley 20, Oakes 0. Beulah 20, Shiloh Christian 14. Velva/Drake-Anamoose/Garrison 36, Dickinson Trinity 13. North Dakota Class 9B:. Cavalier 32, May-Port CG...
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Volleyball: District tournaments underway for Class B teams

Post-season volleyball is officially back in North Dakota. District tournaments started Thursday across the state. District 11 Tournament #2 Rugby Panthers 3 #7 TGU Titans 0 Final #3 Drake-Anamoose Raiders 3 #6 Nedrose Cardinals 0 Final #4 Newburg-Westhope Eagles 3 #5 Velva Aggies 1 Final District 12 Tournament #1 Our Redeemer’s Knights 3 MLS Mavericks […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 23-30

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s the Halloween weekend, and there’s no better time than before the celebrations begin to make sure you’re caught up on the news — and there’s been plenty to discuss this week. As is fitting for the month of October, reports of all sorts have come to KX’s website. Here are […]
NEBRASKA STATE
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

What is the Devils Lake Serpent? An ever-changing enigma

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KXNET) — During October, we’ve taken a look at a few of the most intriguing urban legends and cryptids surrounding North Dakota — from monsters in the Missouri River to tales of entombed elephants under Fargo schools. But there is one major myth that is famous not only in North Dakota but […]
OREGON STATE
KX News

The cost to attend colleges in North Dakota, neighboring states

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — 2023 brings a new school year to North Dakota, but picking a place to study is often difficult for students hoping to seek higher education. The cost of getting a degree is often an extremely important factor to consider when making the choice, and many students find themselves choosing their college […]
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

Why North Dakota Is Still Buzzing Over The Carrie Underwood Show

Here we are 3 days after the Carrie Underwood show in Grand Forks, North Dakota which took place on Thursday, October 27th, and people still can't stop talking about it. Grand Forks is obviously a favorite of Carrie's as it was her third time performing in the city, and the first time at the Alerus Center. The two previous shows were at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

Road to Dakota Bowl: Sweet 16

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Sweet 16 has officially begun for Classes 11B and 9B, while 11AA and 11A wrap up the final week of the regular season before it’s officially playoff football throughout the state of North Dakota! 11AA Scheduled Games/Scores: Bismarck 0 Century 23 FINAL/Thurs. #2 Mandan 17 #1 West Fargo Sheyenne 28 […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Record fish caught in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
OHIO STATE
KNOX News Radio

2 motorcyclists killed in separate ND accidents (Update)

Two motorcyclists were killed in separate accidents Saturday in southeast North Dakota. The State Patrol says 38-year-old Andrew Burt of Byron (MN), died in a crash in Fargo at around 1:45 PM Saturday. On the 3500 block of Westrac Drive, Burt lost control of the cycle, which struck a curb,...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Someone You Should Know: Brian Ritter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— A lot of North Dakotans spend their whole lives in the state: working, raising a family and never wanting to live anywhere else. Then there are others who want to get away. They want to live where it’s always 85 degrees and sunny. But not only is this week’s Someone You Should […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Conservationists sue MT over wolf harvest

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana and its wildlife management agency alleging it illegally set hunting and trapping policies and quotas intended to reduce the gray wolf population by making it easier to kill the predators. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the lawsuit Thursday […]
MONTANA STATE
KX News

“Super weed” found in three more North Dakota counties

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An invasive and destructive weed species threatening North Dakota agriculture has been found in three more counties. That raises the total to 19 counties in North Dakota where the so-called “super weed,” also known as Palmer amaranth, has been found since it was first identified in the state four years ago, […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

More sunflowers planted in North Dakota in 2022, safety experts warn of fires during harvest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Crop harvest is underway in North Dakota, but this year’s dry and windy weather can make farmers anxious about combine fires. This year, North Dakota producers planted more acres of sunflowers than last year with oil sunflower acreage increasing 48% and confectionary sunflower acreage increasing 62%, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. The crops, however, pose a fire risk. The high volume of dust produced during sunflower harvest can stick to engine and exhaust components which can start a fire in a combine.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota’s First Lady highlights mental health and recovery from addiction in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum had a chance to talk about her platform on mental health and addiction Thursday. Speaking at the “Women in Leadership” Expo, Burgum called addiction one of the biggest challenges the state currently faces. She said opening up about how addiction impacts someone is the easiest way to remove the stigma of addiction.
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy