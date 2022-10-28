Road to Dakota Bowl: Quarter-Finals
NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — It’s officially playoff football season in North Dakota! All four classes are down to their final eight teams as the most exciting time of the season kicks off!
11AA
Scheduled Games/Scores :
Football: Mandan is determined to avoid an early exit in the postseason, working to correct last week’s mistakes
|#6 Minot
|14
|#3 Shanley
|42
|FINAL
|#8 Century
|27
|#1 West Fargo Sheyenne
|8
|FINAL
|#5 Fargo Davies
|35
|#4 Legacy
|7
|FINAL
|#7 West Fargo
|18
|#2 Mandan
|34
|FINAL
11A
Scheduled Games/Scores :
Football: Jamestown Bluejays ready to defend title
|#8 Dickinson
|12
|#1 Fargo South
|38
|FINAL
|#5 Fargo North
|30
|#4 Valley City
|28
|FINAL
|#7 Grand Forks Central
|20
|#2 Jamestown
|49
|FINAL
|#6 Wahpeton
|7
|#3 Red River
|40
|FINAL
11B
Scheduled Playoff Games/Scores :
Football: Aggies preparing for a top-five matchup against Dickinson Trinity in 11B Quarterfinals
|Central Cass
|14
|#1 Kindred
|10
|FINAL
|Shiloh Christian
|14
|#4 Beulah
|20
|FINAL
|Dickinson Trinity
|13
|#2 Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison
|36
|FINAL
|Oakes
|0
|#3 Hillsboro/Central Valley
|20
|FINAL
9B
Scheduled Playoff Games/Scores :
Football: Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn prepares for first trip to playoffs since 2017
|Surrey
|8
|#1 LaMoure-Litchville/Marion
|43
|FINAL
|#5 Mayport-C-G
|14
|#4 Cavalier
|32
|FINAL
|#7 Grant County/Flasher
|22
|#2 New Salem-Almont
|30
|FINAL
|Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn
|20
|#3 North Prairie
|46
|FINAL
